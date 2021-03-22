Tech News
MTN acquires additional 800 MHz spectrum
MTN Nigeria has announced the acquisition of additional 10MHZ spectrum in the 800MHz band.
MTN Nigeria has announced its acquisition of an additional 10MHZ spectrum in the 800MHz band from Intercellular Nigeria Limited.
This was disclosed in a press release by the company, where it was also revealed that the transaction had been signed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the frequency had been assigned to MTN Nigeria.
The 800MHz spectrum is a technology developed to enhance service delivery and also overcome the challenges and costs of digging trenches and right of way issues. The CDMA technology operating in the 800MHz band is capable of full mobility, which means easy connectivity.
READ: United Capital Executive Director acquires 2 million additional shares worth N12.4 million
MTN acquired its first 10MHz from Visafone in 2019 and the telecom company has been able to use the technology to expand its 4G LTE services in the country since then.
With this additional spectrum, MTN expects that customer experience will significantly improve in line with its commitment to deliver excellent service quality to its subscribers.
While commenting on the acquisition, the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said that the acquisition would deepen their broadband penetration in the country and that the additional resources would help them provide better internet connectivity.
READ: Finance and Insurance Sector contributes 3.36% to GDP in 2020
What you should know
- Based on the most recent data released by the NBS, MTN has the highest number of mobile subscribers with over 80.76 million mobile subscribers as at Q4 2020. This represents 39% of the total number of mobile subscribers in the period.
- MTN also led in terms of the number of internet subscribers in Q4 2020. A total of 65.36 million people were subscribed to MTN’s internet within the period. This represents 42% of the total market size.
News
Nigerian fintech startup, Blueloop joins Y Combinator’s winter 2021 batch
Blueloop is set to join the ranks of reputable companies and fintech startups in Nigeria that have passed through the accelerator program.
Nigerian fintech startup, Blueloop, has been accepted into the Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch. The startup will be joining 10 other African startups in the batch and will get access to a $125k seed fund from the US-based accelerator.
The startup has now joined the list of other reputable companies in Nigeria like Paystack, Flutterwave, Kobo 360, Buy coins, etc that passed through the accelerator program.
Founded in 2020 by two undergraduates; Ben Eluan and Osezele Orukpe, the startup built an app called Flux which serves as a subsidiary to Blue loop. The App combines a cryptocurrency wallet and a digital banking app in order to ease cross border payments in Africa. Users can receive crypto from all over the world and instantly convert it to fiat.
READ: DEAL: Kwik Delivery, Lagos-based delivery startup raises $1.7 million Series A funding
The duo dropped out of school to focus on building their startup and scaling it into a $1 billion company. they are arguably the first set of African founders that are all dropouts to get into Y Combinator and Ben Eluan believes it will open the doors for more young founders on the continent.
The six-month-old startup has 5,000 customers who have transacted over $750,000 in payments volume, growing 40% month-on-month, and has made $25,000 in revenue. This growth happened despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s clampdown on crypto exchange activities.
According to TechCrunch, what differentiates Flux from other crypto remittance startups lies in the ease and speed of the platform’s transactions, and facilitating payments on Flux is 100x faster than fiat, and is cheaper too. The platform charges $0.50 for every transaction, regardless of the amount.
READ: DEAL: Termii, Nigerian startup raises $1.4 million seed round
The startup, now based in Lagos will be battling with top competitors in the crypto space like Chipper Cash, MFS Africa, BuyCoins, and other crypto startups that are trying to fix cross-border payments.
The startup plans to leverage the funds, the mentorship, and the awesome global network of startups and investors, to build their product into a global product.
What you should know
- In May 2020, Flux got accepted into Pioneer, an accelerator launched by ex-YC partner, Daniel Gross. After the program, Flux raised $77,000 pre-seed investment from different investors like Hustle Fund and Mozilla, among others.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Kwik Delivery, Lagos-based delivery startup raises $1.7 million Series A funding
Kwik Delivery has announced the completion of its pre-Series A financing round.
Kwik Delivery, a Lagos-based delivery startup has raised $1.7 million in its pre-Series A financing round. The funding was as equity from institutional and high net worth investors.
This latest funding will be used to grow the company faster and conquer new markets, the start has said.
READ: Kwik eyes €2 million to scale up amidst competition from Gokada, Max, others
What they are saying
Romain Poirot-Lellig, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery said, “Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well as the relevance of its bold technology-based approach during a most challenging period.
“This financing round is enabling us to grow even faster and to disrupt and conquer new markets.”
READ: DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters.
The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State. The startup recently launched its just-in-time delivery service to businesses, government agencies, and merchants in Abuja, Nigeria.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.