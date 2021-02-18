Financial Services
Finance and Insurance Sector contributes 3.36% to GDP in 2020
The annual contribution to GDP by the Finance and Insurance Sector, which consists of Financial Institutions and Insurance, stands at 3.36%, according to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the contribution of Finance and Insurance to real GDP stood at 3.07% as at Q4 2020, lower than the contribution of 3.19% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4 2019) by 0.12% points, but higher than 2.67% recorded in Q3 2020 by 0.40% points.
The sector’s contribution to the overall nominal GDP was 2.80% in Q4 2020, lower than the 3.12% it recorded in Q4 2019, but higher than the contribution of 2.46% it made in Q3 2020. For 2020, the sector contributed 3.11% of aggregate nominal GDP.
The sector contracted by 1.10% in nominal terms (year on year), with the growth rate of Financial Institutions as 0.07% while –12.05% was recorded for Insurance.
The overall rate was lower than in Q4 2019 by 24.43% points and 7.01% points than Q3 2020. Quarter-on-quarter growth was 26.88% while annual growth of this sector was 11.98% in 2020.
Other Key highlights
- The Financial Institutions and Insurance accounted for 91.40% and 8.60% of the sector respectively, in real terms in Q4 2020.
- Growth in this sector, was -3.63% in real terms, lower than the rate recorded in Q4 2019 (20.18%), and the rate recorded in the preceding quarter (3.21%). Quarter-on-quarter, real growth stood at 26.07%. Annual growth of 9.37% was recorded in 2020, compared to 2.57% in 2019.
Cryptocurrency
Mastercard to allow customers transact with crypto
Mastercard Inc. will begin allowing its clients to transact in certain cryptos on its platform, becoming the latest company to embrace cryptocurrencies.
Mastercard is also “actively engaging” with global central banks on their plans to launch new cryptos, according to a recent Mastercard blog post.
The payment juggernaut will specifically ensure consumer protection and compliance, and that its own plans are kept on high standards, Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice president of digital asset and blockchain products and partnerships, said in the post.
Dhamodharan stated in the report :
“To be clear, this data is not of any individuals — it’s anonymized and in aggregate — but the trend is unmistakable.
We are preparing right now for the future of crypto and payments, announcing that this year Mastercard will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on our network.
This is a big change that will require a lot of work. We will be very thoughtful about which assets we support based on our principles for digital currencies, which focus on consumer protection and compliance.
Our philosophy on cryptocurrencies is straightforward: It’s about choice. Mastercard isn’t here to recommend you start using cryptocurrencies. But we are here to enable customers, merchants, and businesses to move digital value.
We want to help these concepts flourish and reach their potential, while also developing and encouraging the necessary guardrails.
We are here to enable customers, merchants, and businesses to move digital value — traditional or crypto — however, they want. It should be your choice, it’s your money.”
Mastercard has already partnered with some of the leading crypto firms, including Wirex and BitPay – the company has historically required crypto to be converted into fiat currencies before processing payments for transactions on its platform.
The payment giant’s share price traded at $334.21 after the end of trading at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Economy & Politics
73% of capital inflow was routed through foreign-owned banks in Nigeria in 2020 – NBS Report.
Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citibank and Rand Merchant Bank collectively received 73% of capital inflow in 2020.
The Capital importation report for Q4 2020 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the foreign-owned banks in Nigeria received the sum of $7.04billion out of the $9.68billion in 2020, representing 73%.
Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) tops the list with $2.54 billion, followed by Stanbic IBTC $2.17 billion, Citibank $1.51 billion and Rand Merchant Bank $822 million.
It is worthy to note that in 2019 the same 4 foreign-owned banks also dominated and received as much as $16.66 billion out of the $23.98billion capital inflows for the year, representing 69%.
READ: Nigerian banks at risk due to debts by independent oil producers
Other key highlights
- In 2020, inflows reduced by 60% from $23.98 billion recorded in 2019 to $9.68 billion in 2020
- In 2019, Stanbic IBTC topped the list with inflows of $8.63billion, followed by Rand Merchant Bank $2.93billion, SCB $2.82billion, Citibank $2.28 billion.
- The top 5 banks in 2020, majorly 4 foreign-owned banks and First Bank, received the sum of $7.98 billion, representing 82%, with the other 22 operating local banks receiving only $1.70 billion (18%)
- Also in 2019, the top 5 banks made up of the 4 foreign-owned banks and Access Bank received the sum of $18.46billion, representing 77%, with the other 22 operating local banks receiving only $5.52 billion (23%)
READ: FPI and FDI drop to $68 million and $18 million respectively in April, lowest since 2016
Why this matter
Huge amounts of the Nigerian capital importation have been consistently received through the 4 foreign-owned banks with not much received by the entire 23 other locally owned banks.
The consistent disposition of foreign investors routing their funds through the foreign-owned banks may not be unrelated to the confidence and trust they have in those banks.
It may be necessary for the regulators especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to spearhead aggressive efforts with other relevant stakeholders towards creating better images for the local banks in the minds of foreign nations and investors.
