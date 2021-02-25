United Capital Executive Director acquires 2 million additional shares worth N12.4 million

United Capital Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that one of its Executive Directors, Sunday Anene has acquired 2,000,000 additional units of its shares, worth N12.4 million.

In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the company’s secretary, Leo Okafor.

According to the disclosure, the recent deal which took place on the 24th of February, 2021, saw Mr Anene purchase 2,000,000 additional units of the firm’s shares at N6.20 per unit, totalling N12.4 million.

Meanwhile, United Capital Plc share price currently trades at N6.24 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Results from its recently released FY 2020 financials showed a 57% increase in Profit After Tax, from N4.97 billion to N7.81 billion.

Other key financial metrics recorded impressive growth, part of which played an underlying role in the declaration of a total dividend of N4.2 billion- a major improvement of about 40% when compared to 2019 figures.

