Cryptocurrency
Crypto entity passes on $125 million worth of Bitcoin
Data obtained from Btc Block Bot reveals that an unknown entity transferred 2,210 BTC worth $125 million in block 675,713.
Crypto entities continue to move their prized crypto asset at record levels amid high price swings notably seen in the crypto-verse.
Data obtained from Btc Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, reveals that an unknown entity passed on 2,210 BTC worth $125 million in block 675,713 a few hours ago;
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 2,210 BTC ($125M) in block 675,713 https://t.co/I3HQsgGPSW
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) March 22, 2021
At the time of writing this report, the world’s most popular crypto traded at $57,686.91 with a daily trading volume of $49 billion and is down 0.67% for the day.
Global investors and crypto-traders seem to be taking some of their profits off the table, though it’s often challenging in anticipating market movements in the ever-changing crypto market.
READ: Bitcoin miners are outrageously rich, earn $4 million per hour
Bitcoin whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
However, it’s critical to note that the number of Bitcoin accumulation addresses (which have received at least two non-dust transfers and which have not spent funds) has been increasing since early 2018, thereby suggesting that it might be an isolated event.
Crypto fans are presently cheering Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in an era of unprecedented amounts of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
READ: Unknown identity moves Bitcoin worth $208 million
Bitcoin trading is becoming particularly very risky, which is perfectly outlined by the number of total liquidations in the past few days.
- For the day, 79,664 crypto traders got burnt on the prevailing market volatility.
- The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi-BTC value of $10.45 million.
Should you still buy: Nairametrics, however, advises against investing a large pool of capital into a volatile financial market like Bitcoin, instead an investor or trader can allocate smaller amounts periodically over time.
Cryptocurrency
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
The five-time ‘world footballer of the year’ would collect 770 JUV tokens for each senior career goal scored.
The world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens JUV ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento on Sunday as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It’s the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto which is becoming prominent in terms of fan interaction into the world’s most popular sport.
Fan Tokens like $JUV permits Juventus fans to interact extensively with their football club and participate in various decisions through the Socios app.
READ: Paris Saint-Germain Fan Crypto gains over 50% in a day
At the time of writing Chiliz the sport-based crypto, trading at $0.550926 with a daily trading volume of $1.07 Billion.
Chiliz is up 0.03% for the day and currently has a market value of $3.077 Billion.
The five-time ”World football of the year” would collect 770 JUV tokens – for each senior career goal scored, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans. Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
READ: Manchester City becomes first English football club to go Crypto
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favorite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer recently spoke on his future at the club amid the recent exit of his team from the Champion League stage;
“Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophies!
“Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!
“Join me in this journey! Let’s go!”
Cryptocurrency
Number of Bitcoin millionaires worth at least $5.7 million hit one month low
Data obtained from Glassnode reveals the number of wallets Holding 1000 Bitcoins just reached a 1-month low of 2,266
The number of entities owning more than 1000 Bitcoins has hit a one-month low, amid the high volatility in play at the world’s most popular crypto market, as some institutional investors take off some gains.
Data obtained from Glassnode reveals that the number of wallets holding 1000 Bitcoins just reached a 1-month low of 2,266.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 1k+ Coins just reached a 1-month low of 2,266
View metric:https://t.co/cjV0krRVgK pic.twitter.com/pLlp1tjTqV
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 21, 2021
However, it’s key to note that as the world’s most popular crypto made a new high, traders expected some form of price correction, and that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility, with sellers and buyers trying to take hold.
At press time, Bitcoin traded at $57,371.04 with a daily trading volume of $51 billion and is down 2.28% for the day.
READ: Bitcoin’s market value can reach $600 billion – JP Morgan Chase
Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a renowned market expert from JP Morgan, in a report, points out why Bitcoin bulls seem to be suffering from exhaustion as the flagship crypto retail investors have picked up the slack amid an apparent plunge in institutional inflows so far this quarter.
According to data released by JP Morgan Chase, retail investors bought about 187,000 bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 172,684 by institutional investors when using Square and Paypal data as a proxy.
READ: Morgan Stanley becomes first major U.S Bank offering clients Bitcoin
That being said, in bull markets old Bitcoin tends to move more. This increases the relative supply of younger coins in the network.
- At previous Bitcoin tops, around 50% of the Bitcoin supply was younger than 6 months.
- It is currently significantly below this level (36%).
In bull markets old coins tend to move more. This increases the relative supply of younger coins in the network.
At previous $BTC tops, around 50% of the #Bitcoin supply was younger than 6 months.
We are currently significantly below this level (36%).https://t.co/D40RJ5FlAA pic.twitter.com/OIOnnChpk0
— glassnode (@glassnode) March 21, 2021
Data also showed that about 7.3% of bitcoins last moved at prices above $1 trillion. This is pretty solid price validation; $1 Trillion is already strongly supported by investors. There’s a fair chance we’ll never see Bitcoin below $1 trillion again.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.