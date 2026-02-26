Seplat Energy Plc has announced a final dividend of US5 cents and a special dividend of US3.3 cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

In a corporate notice released on February 26, 2026, the dual-listed Nigerian energy company said the dividends would be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

The dividends, subject to applicable withholding tax, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s Register of Members at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

What the release is saying

According to the company release, the register of shareholders will be closed on May 18, 2026, to enable its registrar, Datamax Registrars Limited, prepare for the payment.

On the London Stock Exchange, the ex-dividend date is May 14, 2026, while the associated record date is May 15, 2026

Dividends are expected to be paid on or around May 29, 2026, to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to credit their bank accounts.

Seplat Energy said the dividend will be paid in Naira and US dollars only, depending on shareholders’ status:

Shareholders on the Nigerian Exchange without a valid Certificate of Capital Importation (CCI) will receive their dividend in Naira by default.

Shareholders with a valid CCI will receive payment in US dollars by default, although they may elect to receive the full amount in Naira.

Shareholders holding depository interests on the London Stock Exchange will be paid in US dollars.

The exchange rate for the Naira portion will be determined using the applicable rates on May 14, 2026, and will be communicated to shareholders on May 15, 2026

The company also disclosed that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on May 20, 2026.

What you should know

Seplat Energy is listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange and is one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy companies.

The company pays quarterly dividends. Prior to this final and special dividend, it has paid 3 quarterly dividends for the 2025 financial year.

The company has released its 2025 results showing strong performance.

Revenue surged 144% to $2.73 billion, driven by growth in production.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 137% to $1.28 billion; operating profit increased to $675.2 million, and operating cash flow expanded 276% to $1.17 billion.

In December 2025, Heirs Energies acquired a 20.07% equity stake (120.4 million ordinary shares) in Seplat previously held by Maurel & Prom for approximately $500 million at GBP3.05 per share.

Heirs Energies operates OML 17 in the Niger Delta, producing over 50,000 barrels of oil per day and 120 million cubic feet of gas daily, with reserves exceeding 1.5 billion barrels of oil and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.