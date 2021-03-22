Markets
Bears claw on NSE banking as GTB, Zenith Bank stocks end in stalemate
GTB and Zenith Bank both posted zero profit at the beginning of the week to disrupt their bullish momentum.
At the end of the closing session today, the NSE banking lost (-0.01%) to settle at 361.11 index points. The loss is as opposed to the previous day (+2.80%) gains with only one loser and two stalemates.
NSE banking index started today’s trading session on a bearish note despite the bullish prediction by market sentiments of the last trading session.
Jaiz Bank started the week with a sizable loss of (-4.48%) eliminating the previous gains on Friday of (+3.08%), thereby moving from N0.67 to N0.64. Jaiz Bank was the only company to post a loss today hence, adding to the drop in the NSE banking index point.
Ecobank made a significant increase of (+5.15%) which surpassed the previous trading day’s increase of (+3.09%) pushing the price to N4.95 at the end of the trading session. Technical analysis showed that the Ecobank market price started the trading session on a bearish note before regaining momentum to post significant profit and trend bullish at the end of trading session, thereby making Ecobank the top gainer.
Wema Bank made the next highest gains with an increase of (+3.33%) which surpassed the previous trading gains of (+1.67%) making the price settle at N0.62 from N0.61. Fidelity Bank also made a profit of (+1.29%) which is less than the Friday gains of (+1.75%), putting the price at N2.36. UBA also reported a profit of (+1.49%) surpassing the previous trading day (+0.70%) increase, putting the price at N6.90.
Access Bank saw an increase of (+1.24%) which was less than (+ 2.55%) gained on the previous trading session. Union Bank increased by (+0.94%), less than the previous gains of (+4.95%) which pushed the share price from N5.10 to N5.35.
Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) and Zenith Bank which are the biggest banks in Nigeria, both posted zero profit at the beginning of the week to disrupt their bullish momentum. Hence, price stayed at N31 for GTB and N22.50 for Zenith. Sterling Bank increased by (+0.67%) which was less than (+1.36%) at the previous session to put the price at N1.5.
Outlook
- Market sentiments trended bullish as seven companies in the NSE banking made gains at the end of the trading session as opposed to two stalemates and one loss.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious buying amidst growing uncertainty in Nigeria.
Commodities
Oil prices slump by over 3%
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3% to trade below $60 a barrel.
Oil prices lost more than 3% at the second trading session of the week on concerns that new COVID-19 lockdown and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow energy demand arbitrarily.
At the time of writing this report, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3% to trade below $60 a barrel. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week.
The British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures also slumped by over 3% to $62.63, a barrel.
Oil traders are momentarily shorting oil futures on reports revealing Chancellor Merkel, leader of Europes biggest economy & other regional leaders agreed to put the country into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave.
Currencies
FG adopts flexible exchange rate suggesting another devaluation of the naira
The FG has announced the adoption of a new flexible exchange rate policy for official transactions.
The Federal Government has announced the adoption of a new flexible exchange rate policy for official transactions in a major foreign exchange policy shift.
This move which effectively suggests the third devaluation of the naira within a year will see the government adopt the NAFEX rate for its official transactions.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in a chat with the press on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Abuja.
READ: CBN intervenes in FOREX market with $5.62 billion in Q4 2020, up by 28.7%
Ahmed said the government will start to use the flexible rate that has until now applied to investors and exporters for government transactions too.
The investors and exporters window, which is generally referred to as NAFEX, has since the beginning of the year averaged N410 to the dollar as against the Central Bank of Nigeria’s old fixed rate of N379 to the dollar.
Ahmed said, “Within the government and the central bank, there is only one official rate and that’s the Nafex rate.’’
This new policy measure by the Federal Government will come as a welcome development to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who have always pushed for the abolition of multiple exchange rate and the adoption of a unified and flexible exchange rate regime.
Despite the devaluing of the naira twice since March 2020, most economic and financial analysts had called for further devaluation of the naira in order to close the gap between the official rate and the black market rate.
The new policy measure is expected to ensure more transparency in the Federal Government’s management of the foreign exchange market.
The adoption of the flexible-rate policy could have a positive impact on the Federal Government’s discussions with the World Bank for a $1.5 billion loan that is partly conditional on currency reforms.
A weaker naira will boost Nigeria’s revenue from oil, which has been converted at the fixed official rate. Earnings from oil exports account for about 60% of Nigeria’s revenue and about 90% of foreign-exchange earnings.
It is, however, yet to be seen if the adoption of this new policy measure will reduce the exchange rate disparity between the official rate and the black market rate
What you should know
- The NAFEX window, which is referred to as Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange, was introduced by the CBN in 2017 as a way of attracting foreign investors without formally devaluing the currency. Investors who wish to repatriate their funds have recently complained about dollar shortages.
- Ahmed had said that the CBN is clearing a backlog of demand for dollars by releasing some certain amounts every month. The International Monetary Fund estimated the backlog at about $2 billion in February.
