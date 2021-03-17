Market Views
Nasdaq takes the lead as DOW and S&P plunge
Nasdaq started the day bearish before making a bullish return on the back of Apple with an Increase of (+1.27%) to close $125.57.
Dow Jones broke its 7-day winning streak by plunging ( -0.39%), closing at 32,825.95 index points. The S&P 500 dropped from its record high after taking a loss (-0.16%) to settle at 3,962.71 index points. However, Apple ended the trading section bullish as the Nasdaq led with a (+ 0.09%) to close at 13,471.51 index points.
The S&P 500 and Dow are still near their record highs, but there’s rising anxiety among investors that interest rates may continue to climb, reducing the chance of a bullish return for equities. The market price fall can be linked to the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield which briefly rose above 1.62% in the afternoon trading session.
The US may be greatly affected by the outcome of the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, investors await the outcome of the spotlight meeting, when Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell speaks to the press after the Fed’s two-day meeting.
- In the S&P 500, Ford Motors and General Electric dropped by (-5.38%) and (-1.5%) respectively.
- Telsa took a hit of (-4.39%) and closed at $676.88
- Alphabet is up 1.3% and 1.4% and Amazon is up 0.3%.
Nasdaq Top Gainers
- Fintech Acquisition up (+42.58%) closed at $15.27.
- Lizhi up (+29.13%) closed at $13.61.
- New Fortress Energy up by (+26.31%) closed at $54.08.
- aTyr Pharma up by (+26.34%) closed at $6.14.
- Cyclo Therapeutics up by (+21.71%) closed at $12.39.
Nasdaq Top losers
- Oriental Culture down by (-35.81%) close at $5.97
- Solid Biosciences down by (-32.23%) close at $6.45
- Sigma Labs down by (-29.97%) close at $5.35
- Kaspien Holdings down by (-29.66%) close at $29.65
- Zynerba Pharma down by (-27.43%) close at $5.10.
S&P 500 Top Gainers
- Ford Corp A up (+3.44%) closed at $44.17.
- Ford Corp B up (+3.29%) closed at $41.42.
- Applied Materials up by (+3.19%) closed at $118.54.
- Allegion PLC up by (+3.04%) closed at $121.35.
- Discovery A up by (+2.90%) closed at $75.81.
- S&P 500 Top losers
- Nov down by (-10.34%) close at $15.18.
- Macerich down by (-5.61%) close at $13.45.
- Ford Motor down by (-5.38%) close at $12.49.
- Freeport McMorran Cruises down by (-5.33%) close at $34.99.
- Royal Caribbean down by (-5.33 %) close at $89.52.
Outlook
- Despite the loss, market sentiments remain bullish across indexes.
- Growth stocks may be affected by Treasury bonds uptick.
- Investors awaiting the outcome of FED meeting this week.
- Increase in yield to 2.5% would make the bond more attractive than stocks.
Commodities
Gold post first weekly gains in four amid soaring U.S Treasury yields
It was the first positive week for the yellow metal after three prior weeks of losses that left buyers of the precious metal 8% poorer.
The precious metal recorded its first weekly profit in four jumping from under $1,700 an ounce, despite a 13-month surge in U.S. bond yields and a soaring U.S dollar that should have tamed the yellow metal’s upside.
Gold futures prices settled at 0.2% higher, to close at $1,719.80 an ounce after plunging earlier to $1,696.65 an ounce.
For the week, the precious metal’s contract surged by 1.3%. It was the first positive week for the yellow metal after three prior weeks of losses that left buyers of the precious metal 8% poorer.
Market pundits are however surprised at gold’s sudden turn around amid fired-up U.S yields benchmarked rallying to 1.64%, their highest since 13 months ago.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in an email sent to Nairametrics spoke on the macros affecting gold prices arbitrarily;
“The gold price may have found a floor here and will be comfortable for a bit. But if US yields start to break new ground or the FOMC surprises by hinting at taper (25 % chance), it could be lights out above $1700.
“If you don’t think the US economy will surge and 10-year yields won’t rise to 1.85-2.25% as predicted by Wall street, certainly buy gold and lots of it. But really, you are swimming against the current on this one, I’m afraid.”
Bottom-line: Market sentiments suggest that the yellow metal price may have found a floor thus it could be comfortable in the $1700s range, at least for the near term as physical demand remains stout
Cryptocurrency
3 Cryptos doubling returns for investors in 7 days
3 fast-rising cryptos have surpassed Bitcoin at least five folds in the past 7 days, having registered weekly gains of more than 150%.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, is presently on a strong bullish run in regards to breaching another all-time high of $58,400 before pulling back around $ 57,800 as weekly gains of just 20%.
Still, 3 fast-rising cryptos have surpassed Bitcoin at least five folds in the past 7 days, having registered weekly gains of more than 150% at the time of drafting this report.
Skale – 325%
Skale is a crypto asset that is an elastic network that’s designed to bring scalability to Ethereum coupled with boosting transaction capacity, as recorded impressive growth for the past one week with gains standing at 325%
At the time of writing this report, SKALE Network traded at $1.12 with a daily trading volume of $1.3 Billion. Trading the crypto asset can be done on Crypto exchanges like Binance, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, ZT, and BiONE.
Chiliz – 242%
The top rising digital token designed by Socios for football engagement is enjoying a record-buying spree as it gained about 242% in the past 7 days.
The football-based blockchain, originally created to allow football fans to buy the sports tokens that let them support their teams, has also hit another landmark on the account that its market value is now hovering above $2.4 billion.
The sport backed blockchain is popularly known for its investments in European soccer, recently disclosed it will invest $50 million in an expansion to the world’s largest economy,
Presently, Chiliz is also holding talks with the prestigious car race championship popularly known as Formula One, as the company tries to strengthen its grip on other sports.
That being said, the football based crypto can be traded on the following crypto exchange trading that includes OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.
Theta Fuel – 159%
Theta Fuel has in recent times has printed impressive gains that would make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins green.
At the time of publication, Theta Fuel’s price today is $0.401702 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million. Theta Fuel is up 159% in the week
Theta Fuel was designed from the Theta mainnet about two years ago and it is created to be a sort of operational token of the protocol, powering on-chain operations like sending payments and deploying smart contracts.
TFUEL is presently the 50th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of about $2.1 billion.
Theta fuel can be bought indirectly on most cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. You will need to already possess an Ethereum or Bitcoin (BTC) to trade with.
