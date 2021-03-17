Commodities
Oil traders slow down buying efforts on fears of Europe’s energy demand
Brent crude futures were also down by 0.2%, to trade at $68.29 a barrel.
Oil prices drifted slightly lower at the third trading session of the week on worries about energy demand in Europe, even as hopes of a recovery in U.S. oil supply chain activity were boosted by industry data that showed U.S. crude stockpiles plunged for last week.
At press time, the U.S based oil contract often referred to as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 0.1% to trade at $64.75 a barrel.
Brent crude futures were also down by 0.2%, to trade at $68.29 a barrel. The energy market has suffered significant losses in the past few days amid concerns about stalled vaccine rollouts slowing recovery in fuel demand.
- Leading Western European nations which include Germany, France, and Italy recently suspended usage of the AstraZeneca /University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine over rising concerns about possible side effects. Others including Ireland and the Netherlands, have already suspended usage.
- Oil traders anticipate such delays in COVID-19 vaccine usage could potentially delay economic recovery from the COVID-19 virus and adversely affect energy demand.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing fundamentals keeping oil prices at best neutral;
“The market was wrong-footed but still pleasantly surprised after US oil stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week as a narrower weekly draw in gasoline stocks signaled that refiner activity was normalizing after a big freeze in Texas smothered production the previous month.
“However, still possibly capping near-term prices, word on the street is that China is buying close to 1mb/d of sanctioned Iranian crude at discounted prices, displacing oil from its usual suppliers, and complicating OPEC+ efforts to tighten supply and accelerate the draw-down global inventories.”
What to expect; the crude oil market is likely to remain under soft pressure from headlines that global Covid-19 infections ticked up last week and concerns over side effects within one of the primary subscribed COVID-19 vaccines.
Commodities
Oil drops as Europe suspends COVID-19 vaccine usage over possible side effects
Oil traders anticipate such delays in COVID-19 usage could adversely affect energy demand.
Oil prices recorded a third consecutive day of losses over fears that energy demand in the world’s biggest economy is cooling off, as well as the impact of suspended use of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe, which kept oil traders on their toes.
The leading European nations which include Germany, France, and Italy recently suspended usage of the AstraZeneca /University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine over rising concerns about possible side effects. Others including Ireland and the Netherlands, have already suspended usage.
READ: Nigeria surpasses 150,000 cases of Covid-19
Oil traders anticipate such delays in COVID-19 vaccine usage could potentially delay economic recovery from the COVID-19 virus and adversely affect energy demand.
At the time of this publication, Brent crude was down by about 0.80% trading at $68.34 a barrel, and WTI futures plunged by 0.75% to trade at $64.90 a barrel.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros oil traders are persistently focused on.
READ: Covid-19: Oxygen demand in Lagos State has risen 5 times – Sanwo-Olu
“Oil rallied in Asian trading hours Monday to trade just above USD70 a barrel on robust Chinese data but weakened during the European morning as the market veered risk-off after Germany said they would suspect Astra Zeneca vaccinations.
“Oil price took the Astra Zeneca terrible medical headlines in stride.
“Still, with limited new fundamental news and sentiment currently mired in consolidation mode after the recent month to month tidy moves, traders find they have too much time on their hands and are now focusing on broader supply concerns like OPEC fractures, the return of shale, and Iranian barrels coming back to markets.”
READ: Health Minister says Nigeria may get COVID-19 vaccines in 10 days
What to expect: The main concern for the recovery in crude prices has been the risk of a fracturing of OPEC+ cohesion as market conditions improved, given how much supply was (and is) still curtailed.
Commodities
Oil prices rally high on improved energy demand outlook
Brent crude futures jumped by 1.17% to $69.99 a barrel and the West African Texas Intermediate surged by 1.17% to $66.38 a barrel.
Crude oil prices rallied higher at the first trading session of the week boosted by the growing hopes for fuel demand recovery in the second half of this year and curbs in oil production from major producers.
Oil traders are currently excited, that the COVID-19 weekly death toll in the world’s largest economy has dropped to a four-month low, and the number of new cases also plunged, thereby improving the country’s energy demand outlook.
At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude futures jumped by 1.17% to $69.99 a barrel and the West African Texas Intermediate surged by 1.17% to $66.38 a barrel. Both major oil benchmarks stayed above the $65 mark.
READ: Oil gains 15% in February, as Saudi Arabia’s output curbs help
Oil traders are going long on recent report revealing the Saudis curbed the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15%
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics gave critical insights on Oil price movements and macros affecting it,
“Wall Street continues to upgrade the US consumer spending outlook, which is favourable for oil prices too. Still, oil is showing signs of consolidation after a supercharged multi-month rally.
“Oil prices are trading a touch higher this morning as dip buyers emerge ahead of the widely expected US economic forecast upgrade by the US Fed this week at the Wednesday-rate decision.
“Also helping oil prices, the US rig count fell, indicating US producers’ response to higher prices remains meek.”
READ: Oil traders weigh if COVID-19 support programs will buoy economic growth
What to expect: Oil traders hope prices continue to surge higher into the summer, and given the rosy US reopening narrative, more and more vehicles take the highways ahead of what is likely to be the biggest pent-up driving season in the world’s largest economy.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Sterling Bank projects a 79% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- Royal Exchange Plc projects N570.92 million profit in Q2 2020.
- Custodian Investment Plc forecasts a 62% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.