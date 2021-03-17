Appointments
Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse approved as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank
President Buhari has approved the appointment of Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of IsDB in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
This was disclosed in a statement by the media aide to the Presidency, Garba Shehu on Tuesday.
What Shehu said about Isa-Dutse
“Dr. Dutse is the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He has enormously interacted with development partners and international financial institutions during his tenure as Permanent Secretary.
“During his tenure as Permanent Secretary, he represented Nigeria on Boards of Governors/Directors of African Export-Import Bank, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development, World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment, Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).”
The Presidency added that the Executive Director on the Board of IsDB is a non-residential position which demands he travels to attend Board meetings quarterly or as determined by management to consider critical policy issues.
Dr. Dutse is taking over from Alhaji Shuaibu Gambo who was appointed on 1st July, 2011 and has held the position for about 10 years.
What you should know
- Nigeria purchased 7.65 % of the capital stock of the IsDB in 2010. The acquisition entitled the country to a single-country constituency as against the previous 11 country-constituency to which Nigeria previously belonged.
- It also entitles Nigeria to a Permanent Seat on the Bank’s Executive Board of Directors.
- On Islamic Finance, Non-Interest Financial Institutions Association of Nigeria (NIFIAN), recently elected the Managing Director of Jaiz Bank Plc. Hassan Usman as its pioneer President.
Appointments
Buhari approves Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the AfDB
President Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the AfDB in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.
Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday evening.
According to the Presidency, “Dr. Oyetunde is a Ph.D graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London and has a Law and Accounting Masters degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
“Dr Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to President.
“He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.”
The Presidency also added that Oyetunde who is also a legal law practitioner in Nigeria, England and Wales, is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics reported earlier that Global Finance, a reputable US Magazine that focuses on financial markets and investment banking, named the African Development Bank as the “Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the world for 2021”.
- The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could push an estimated 39 million Africans into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020
Appointments
Vitafoam Board appoints Abdul Akhor Bello as Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdul Akhor Bello has joined the Board of Vitafoam following the retirement of Mohammed Goni Alkali.
The Board of Directors of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Abdul Akhor Bello as Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, effective 4th March 2021.
According to a notification issued by the company after trading hours today, his appointment was approved by the Board of Directors of Vitafoam, at the Board meeting held on Thursday, 4th March 2021.
Bello, a renowned professional who served on the Governing Council of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce and the Institute of Management, is set to join other Directors on the Board of Vitafoam, following the retirement of Mohammed Goni Alkali.
In this new role, he is expected to leverage his executive and board service experience acquired across a range of businesses in the manufacturing, financial services, real estate and logistics sectors to create value for the company.
What you should know
- Vitafoam’s revenue in its financial year 2019/20 grew by 5.21% to N23.44 billion at the back of improved demand for products, while the company’s profit for the year surged by 72.1% profit to N4.11 billion.
- With this impressive performance, the company rewarded its shareholders on 5th March 2021 with a mouth-watering dividend of N0.70 per share.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Sterling Bank projects a 79% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- Royal Exchange Plc projects N570.92 million profit in Q2 2020.
- Custodian Investment Plc forecasts a 62% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.