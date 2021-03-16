Spotlight Stories
MTN, Guinness rally high, Nigerian stock bulls stage a comeback
GUINNESS (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while WAPIC (-9.09%) closed top loser.
Nigerian stocks ended the second trading session of the week on a quite impressive note. The benchmark index rose by 0.41% to settle at 38,702.81 index points due to price gain in MTN, GUINNESS.
- Consequently, yar to date return and market capitalization settled at -3.85%, and N20.25 trillion, respectively.
- A total volume of 220.8 billion units of shares, valued at N4.20billion exchanged hands in 4,192 deals. UBA was the most traded shares by volume, while GUARANTY topped by value at N470.5million.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was however negative with 20 decliners against 11 gainers. GUINNESS (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while WAPIC (-9.09%) closed top loser.
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up 10.00% to close at N25.3
- REGALINS up 10.00% to close at N0.33
- JAIZBANK up 9.68% to close at N0.68
- VITAFOAM up 5.44% to close at N7.75
- LIVESTOCK up 3.83% to close at N1.9
Top losers
- WAPIC down 9.09% to close at N0.5
- AFRIPRUD down 8.26% to close at N5
- FIDELITYBK down 6.69% to close at N2.23
- ETI down 5.83% to close at N4.85
- GUARANTY down 4.84% to close at N28.5
Outlook
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today closed on the positive route following gains recorded by blue-chip firms amid falling oil prices.
The Industrial and Consumer goods indexes recorded gains as they appreciated by 1.70% and 0.23%, while the lenders and insurance indexes fell by -3.51%, -0.66%, and -1.07% respectively.
Nairametrics however envisage cautious buying, on released macros printing Nigerian inflation is at record high coupled with high unemployment weighing on buying pressures in the long term.
Debt Securities
Nigeria’s public debt rises to N32.915 trillion as at December 2020
The DMO has disclosed that the country’s public debt has hit N32.915 trillion as at December 2020.
The Debt Management Office has announced that Nigeria’s public debt as at end of 2020 was N32.915 trillion.
This was disclosed in a statement by the DMO on Tuesday afternoon, as it cited that many countries including the advanced countries also increased their level of borrowing as a result of COVID-19.
The DMO said the sum of the debt includes Debt Stock of the Federal and State Governments as well as the Federal Capital Territory.
What the DMO is saying:
- It will be recalled that after Nigeria exited recession in 2017, the level of New Borrowing at the Federal Level as shown in the Annual Appropriation Acts, had been declining as part of the Government’s measures to moderate the rate of Growth in the Public Debt Stock in order to ensure debt sustainability.
- New Borrowing to part-finance Budget Deficits had declined steadily from N2.36 Trillion in 2017 to: N2.01 Trillion in 2018, N1.61 Trillion in 2019 and N1.59 Trillion in the first 2020 Appropriation Act.
- They added that the trend was reversed in 2020 due to the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic as New Borrowing in the revised 2020 Appropriation Act was N4.20 Trillion.
DMO also revealed that apart from the New Domestic Borrowing of N2.3 Trillion, the other New Borrowings were concessional Loans from the International Monetary Fund (USD3.34 Billion) and other multilateral and bilateral lenders, which was used to partly finance the 2020 budget.
“Total Public Debt to Gross Domestic Product as at December 31, 2020 was 21.61% which is within Nigeria’s new Limit of 40%. The various initiatives of Government to increase revenues such as the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative and the Finance Act, 2020, should help shore up Government’s revenue and reduce the Debt Service to Revenue Ratio,” it added.
Coronavirus
Africa CDC to review use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Africa CDC has said that it is reviewing the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine following fears of alleged post-jab blood.
The Africa Centre for Disease Control has disclosed that it is reviewing the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine which is being used in Africa for Covid-19 vaccinations under the COVAX programme.
This was disclosed by John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC in an interview with Bloomberg after reports emerged of European countries placing a pause on AstraZeneca vaccines due to reports of blood clots.
“The AstraZeneca vaccine was seen to be safe and efficacious and we would need to review the data. We should guide the response with strong science and evidence,” Nkengasong said.
“The Africa CDC will be convening an emergency meeting this afternoon with all the experts across the continent to look at the data and what we know, and then to provide appropriate guidance to the continent,” he added.
On using the vaccines to slow the spread of the pandemic, the Africa CDC boss warned that it could take Africa 5 years to end the pandemic if vaccination pace remains slow citing that if Africa “vaccinates at least 60% of our population in the next two years, then this pandemic will be over”.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency disclosed that it has not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated.
- Ireland has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of alleged post-jab blood.
- Germany, France and Italy announced on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine disbursement after multiple countries reported possible serious side-effects. However, the WHO said there was no proven link and people should not panic.
- Sterling Bank projects a 79% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- Royal Exchange Plc projects N570.92 million profit in Q2 2020.
- Custodian Investment Plc forecasts a 62% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.