How investors can build lasting wealth – Meristem GMD
Meristem boss has urged investors to allocate scarce resources smartly and safeguard their investments.
Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange have been tasked to allocate their scarce resources smartly in order to build lasting wealth.
This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director, Meristem, Oluwole Abegunde, in a statement to launch a corporate campaign ‘Storm’ in partnership with art doyen, Nike Okundaye Davies on Monday.
The GMD of the Financial services provider explained that as the global environment continues to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for investors to allocate scarce resources smartly and safeguard their investments with organizations who possess the knowledge and investment domain expertise to build lasting wealth.
He said, “The economic and global business environment has been very tough because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have had a fair share of the accompanying challenges of the pandemic.
”Investors are now torn on how to allocate scarce resources smartly while pursuing the prospect of healthy financial returns. This can only be possible with the help of tested and trusted partners who have been able to withstand the downsides of the external environment.“
As part of its efforts to encourage investors and businesses to partner with experienced and trusted financial partners who understand the investment terrain, Abegunde added that ‘Storm’ mirrors the resilience that people and businesses all around the world have shown amidst a global pandemic that slowed economic growth.
“The campaign highlights the importance of trusted financial advisors in wealth building, as well as the essence of making smart investment decisions with strong and resilient financial partners.
“With the campaign, Meristem seeks to intensify the essence of building lasting wealth that can withstand stormy days. While imploring existing and prospective clients to adopt a wide range of its diversified product and service offerings, Meristem is also making bold its ability to partner with people and businesses at any stage of their financial journey,” he added.
At its core, the campaign elaborates that life’s journey requires partners who are resilient, capable and service-oriented to help you get to the desired financial destination. The “Storm” message clearly highlights a connection between Meristem and Nike Okundaye-Davies and the boldness that has elevated both institutions, with partners who have stayed true to their vision.
What you should know
- For over 16 years, the financial service provider has been consistent in value creation and innovation within the capital market space.
- In 2018, the Nigerian stock exchange awarded Meristem as the best digital broker of the year. In 2018 also, Meristem became the first Nigerian asset management firm to attain compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) by the CFA Institute.
- It has operated a client-oriented business which has helped to create tailor-made financial solutions for its clients like Retirement Planning, Mutual Funds, Foreign denominated products like Meristem Dollar Investment Portfolio, Real Estate Advantage Portfolio, and more recently, Probate Management Service.
Innosson denies claims suggesting Nigerian cryptocurrency can be used to buy its vehicles
Innosson has denied claims that a Nigerian cryptocurrency “Zugacoin” can be used to purchase its products.
Innosson Vehicles Manufacturing Co. Ltd, in a recent statement, has denied claims that a Nigerian cryptocurrency “Zugacoin” can now be used to purchase vehicles and products under the INNOSON Group.
In line with the news reports published by the media on Saturday, it became public knowledge that the indigenous automobile maker adopted Zugacoin (a cryptocurrency founded in 2020 by Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga) as fiat currency that could be used for the purchase of products under the INNOSON Group anywhere in the world.
According to the report, this became official following a business partnership deal between Archbishop SamZuga of Zugacoin and Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson vehicle manufacturing company on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
In reaction to this, Innosson today, issued a stern warning to the general public that such reports are untrue, as the company has not signed any agreement with any organization or entity in that regard.
The Group advised that information suggesting that it adopted Zugacoin should be disregarded and ignored, as it is false and misleading.
Innosson stressed that it is compliant with CBN’s restrictions on the use of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, adding that Innosson would not take any action that would contravene existing laws and regulations in the country.
In case you missed it: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had placed some level of restrictions on the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria, with a directive to all deposit money banks to close all crypto-related accounts.
What you should know
Innosson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., shortened as IVM, is an indigenous privately owned Nigerian group of companies with a key focus on driving the Nigerian economy forward through industrialization, under the leadership of the Group founder, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma.
Primary school students abducted by gunmen in Kaduna
Kaduna State Government has announced the abduction of pupils and teachers in one of its schools.
The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Primary School students and teachers in LEA Primary School in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.
This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement on Monday. He added that the true figure of those kidnapped is not known yet.
“The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area,” he said
“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.
“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,” he added.
What you should know
Kaduna State is the new epicentre for school kidnappings in the North by bandits. Bandits abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna State and attempted to kidnap over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Ikara.
