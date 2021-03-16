How investors can build lasting wealth – Meristem GMD

Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange have been tasked to allocate their scarce resources smartly in order to build lasting wealth.

This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director, Meristem, Oluwole Abegunde, in a statement to launch a corporate campaign ‘Storm’ in partnership with art doyen, Nike Okundaye Davies on Monday.

The GMD of the Financial services provider explained that as the global environment continues to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for investors to allocate scarce resources smartly and safeguard their investments with organizations who possess the knowledge and investment domain expertise to build lasting wealth.

He said, “The economic and global business environment has been very tough because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have had a fair share of the accompanying challenges of the pandemic.

”Investors are now torn on how to allocate scarce resources smartly while pursuing the prospect of healthy financial returns. This can only be possible with the help of tested and trusted partners who have been able to withstand the downsides of the external environment.“

As part of its efforts to encourage investors and businesses to partner with experienced and trusted financial partners who understand the investment terrain, Abegunde added that ‘Storm’ mirrors the resilience that people and businesses all around the world have shown amidst a global pandemic that slowed economic growth.

“The campaign highlights the importance of trusted financial advisors in wealth building, as well as the essence of making smart investment decisions with strong and resilient financial partners.

“With the campaign, Meristem seeks to intensify the essence of building lasting wealth that can withstand stormy days. While imploring existing and prospective clients to adopt a wide range of its diversified product and service offerings, Meristem is also making bold its ability to partner with people and businesses at any stage of their financial journey,” he added.

At its core, the campaign elaborates that life’s journey requires partners who are resilient, capable and service-oriented to help you get to the desired financial destination. The “Storm” message clearly highlights a connection between Meristem and Nike Okundaye-Davies and the boldness that has elevated both institutions, with partners who have stayed true to their vision.

