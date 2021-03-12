Netflix to introduce feature that will prevent users from sharing their password

Netflix is reportedly working on a feature that will prevent people from sharing their passwords with people outside their household.

Some users have already started receiving the pop-up message and it reads “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” In order to continue, they need to verify the account with an E-mail or Text Code or create a new account with a 30-day free trial.

A lot of people have taken to Twitter to share their displeasure about this new update.

According to CNBC, Netflix terms states, “The Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.

About 33% of all Netflix users share their password with at least one person.”

Until now, Netflix has not done anything to police these terms. Netflix’s Basic plan costs $8.99 and allows streaming on a single device, while the Standard plan costs $13.99 and allows streaming on up to 2 devices, and the Premium plan costs $17.99 and allows on up to 4 devices. However, they don’t limit users on the number of devices a single account can be logged into.

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement that “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so”.

