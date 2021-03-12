Tech News
Netflix to introduce feature that will prevent users from sharing their password
Netflix will soon initiate a feature that will prevent users from sharing their passwords with other users.
Netflix is reportedly working on a feature that will prevent people from sharing their passwords with people outside their household.
Some users have already started receiving the pop-up message and it reads “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” In order to continue, they need to verify the account with an E-mail or Text Code or create a new account with a 30-day free trial.
A lot of people have taken to Twitter to share their displeasure about this new update.
According to CNBC, Netflix terms states, “The Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.
About 33% of all Netflix users share their password with at least one person.”
Until now, Netflix has not done anything to police these terms. Netflix’s Basic plan costs $8.99 and allows streaming on a single device, while the Standard plan costs $13.99 and allows streaming on up to 2 devices, and the Premium plan costs $17.99 and allows on up to 4 devices. However, they don’t limit users on the number of devices a single account can be logged into.
A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement that “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so”.
In case you missed it: In January this year, Netflix’s share price bounced about 17% higher after it beat market expectation, powering the video streaming stock to close high after adding more customers than expected and revealed it no longer needs debt in building its entertainment empire.
Spotlight Stories
Trending tech stocks on Nasdaq Exchange
These tech stocks seem to be performing best on the stock market.
The technology sector is made up of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT).
The most recent data from Nasdaq shows that, so far, investors still seem bullish relatively on tech amid recent sell-offs seen lately, and with impressive earnings reports from some of the biggest names in the industry, that view will likely continue for a while.
Here are the top-performing tech stocks on the stock market
Okta
The fast-rising stock recorded significant buying pressure as it printed gains of 5.23% on-demand on the growing demand for its identity and access management software. The American-based company provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services, and devices.
Copart, Inc.
The leading provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services to automotive resellers recorded significant gains on macros that reveal Americans in considerable numbers are buying vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be under control.
Cognizant
Cognizant is an American multinational technology that specializes in providing business intelligence, information technology, and outsourcing services. The stock has recorded impressive growth relatively, as it nears its 52-week high price of $82.73.
The $40 billion valued company recently announced bonus payouts, promotions, and merit increases for its employees.
PACCAR
The decent capitalized tech stock is popularly known for designing and manufacturing light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. The American based stock recorded decent gains amid bias that demand for automobiles will hit the upside in 2021 on increased human activities in the northern hemisphere.
Booking Holdings Inc.
Booking Holdings, the world-leading provider of online travel has of late seen significant interest from investors amid bias that COVID-19 caseload had subdued taking to account that social mobility seems to be improving at its key markets.
The company’s flagship brands include Booking.com, Kayak.com, Cheapflights, Priceline.com, Agoda.com, Rentalcars.com, Momondo, and OpenTable.
Alphabet Inc.
Alphabet Inc., the holding company of Google, the world’s most popular search engine, recorded slightly strong gains amid the recent sell-offs seen in a significant number of tech stocks as traders adjust their portfolios towards industrials and Financial based stocks.
Research Analysis
Data war: MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and Glo lose 2.98 million subscribers in January 2021
Nigerian telcos lost a total of 2.98 million internet subscribers in the month of January 2021.
The Nigerian telecommunication landscape witnessed a significant decline in the number of internet subscribers in January 2021 after losing a total of 2.98 million subscribers in a single month.
This is according to information obtained from the website of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
A cursory look at the data shows that the number of internet subscribers reduced by 1.93% from 153.87 million recorded as of December 2020, to 150.89 million as at the end of January 2021.
Similarly, the number of mobile subscribers for the four major players in the industry reduced by 4.36 million subscribers in the month under review.
READ: Mobile Internet Subscribers hit 114.7m, as 9mobile and Glo drop yet again
Although the reason for the decline is not known, it could be attributed to the suspension of registration of new lines as the Nigerian government continues the NIIN-Sim registration nationwide. A development, which has caused many users to queue at various NIMC offices in order to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN) before they make use of their lines.
Checks by Nairalytics showed that internet subscribers began to fall in December 2020 when the NCC ordered the suspension of new sim card registration, falling from 154.44 million subscribers in November 2020 to 153.87 million subscribers in December 2020 and subsequently 150.89 million internet subscribers at the end of January 2021.
Notably, all the telecommunication networks recorded a decline in the number of internet and mobile subscribers in January 2021.
READ: MTN wins data war, as 1.88 million subscribers dump Glo, 9mobile
Internet Market share
- MTN Nigeria leads with a total market share of 42.41%, boasting 63.99 million internet subscribers as of January 2021. It however lost a total of 1.37 million subscribers in the reviewed month, from 65.36 million recorded in the previous month.
- Airtel follows with a market share of 26.53%. The telco giant recorded a total of 40.03 million internet subscribers in January, 1.25 million subscribers short of 41.29 million recorded in the previous month.
- Globacom follows closely with a market share of 26.52%. The indigenous telco firm has a total internet subscriber base of 39.99 million as of January 2021. It also recorded a decline in customers from 40.11 million recorded as of December 2020.
- Meanwhile, 9mobile with 6.88 million internet subscribers as of January 2021, boasts of a market share of 4.56%.
- In total, 2.9 million subscribers were lost between December and January 2021, the highest single month loss recorded in recent years.
Why the drop? The NCC did not provide a formal explanation for the drop in internet subscribers however Nairametrics believes this could be due to the National Identity Card Scheme currently being implemented as well as the SIM Card registration requirements.
Abandoned phone lines are being yanked off the database of GSM companies in compliance with regulatory requirements. For example, the total number of GSM subscribers for the month of January fell to 199.8 million from 204.1 million or about 4.3 million lost subscribers.
2020 in rear view
It is worth noting that the Nigerian telecommunication sector recorded tremendous gains in 2020, on account of the pandemic-induced lockdown, which forced many organizations in Nigeria to adopt remote working.
- According to the NCC, Nigeria’s internet subscribers increased by a total of 28.15 million in 2020, MTN gaining the most (11.25 million), closely followed by Glo with 11.17 million new subscribers, and Airtel with 6.77 million subscribers, while 9mobile lost 948,087 subscribers within the year.
- A quick look at the 2020 full-year financial statement of MTN Nigeria showed that the telco giant expanded its revenue by 15.1% year-on-year to N1.3 trillion, largely driven by growth recorded in its data segment of the business.
- Apparently, while so many companies were lamenting the impact of the covid 19 on their business, the Telecomms businesses were just smiling to the bank
