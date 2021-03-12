Business
CAC re-validation: payment accreditation is one-off
The CAC stated that the payment for revalidation is only a one-time thing.
The Corporate Affairs Commission has announced that the planned payment for re-validation of accreditation is a one-time fee and would not be done annually.
The CAC disclosed this in a social media statement on Friday and added that the deadline has been extended to June.
“Dear esteemed Customers, please be informed that payment for re-validation of accreditation is one-off. And accreditation is not renewable annually.
“Furthermore, the timeline for re-validation of accreditation has been extended to June 10 2021,” it said.
Dear esteemed Customers, please be informed that payment for re-validation of accreditation is one-off. And accreditation is not renewable annually.
Furthermore, the timeline for re-validation of accreditation has been extended to June,10 2021.
— Corporate Affairs Commission (@cacnigeria1) March 12, 2021
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this year that CAC had given registered companies until April 1 to revalidate their various information and accounts or face sanctions.
- Registrar General, Garba Abubakar also warned that “any account not revalidated by the deadline will cease to have an effect by 1st of April, 2020 until the Customer comes forward to re-validate.”
Business
Debt Service: Projects that we finance must generate revenue – DMO
The DMO has decried the country’s debt service to revenue ratio, describing it as a major issue of concern.
The Debt Management Office has stated that debt raised for infrastructure projects by the Federal Government must generate enough revenue to service its debt.
This was disclosed by Mrs Patience Oniha, the Director-General of DMO, in Abuja on Thursday at the fifth Budget Seminar organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) titled “Financing Nigeria’s Budget and Infrastructure Deficit through the Capital Market.”
The DMO boss stressed the need for projects raised for debt to be able to finance itself, citing debt securities like the Sukuk, which is still serviced by the FG.
READ: Lagos to spend 60% of N1.16 trillion budget on capital projects
“They (the debts) are not being serviced with revenue from those sources (infrastructure).
“ I think that when we are talking about those innovations like revenue, bonds and all that, we should be talking about policies to ensure that the projects that we financed generate revenue,” she said.
READ: Expert says Federal Government can make $280 billion from iron ore every year
In case you missed it: According to the data seen by Nairametrics, total revenue earned in 2020 was N3.93 trillion representing a 27% drop from the target revenues of N5.365 trillion. However, debt service for the year was a sum of N3.26 trillion or 82.9% of revenue.
Business
Cassava production: Nigeria can increase production per hectare to 40 MT – FMARD
The Federal Government has stated that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per hectare in cassava production.
The Federal Government disclosed that Nigeria’s Cassava production of 10 metric tonnes per hectare is small despite the fact that Nigeria is the largest cassava producer in the world and that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per Hectare.
This was disclosed by Mrs Karima Babangida, a Director at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) at the National Root Crop Research Institute (NRCRI) on Thursday.
READ: NNPC cultivates 2,675 hectares of cassava for Ethanol production
“Nigeria is the world’s leading producer of Cassava, in spite of its low yield of 10mt/ha, compared to other countries such as Thailand.
“However, the country has the potential of having good varieties that could give more than 40mt/ha,” she said.
She added that improved production per hectare can be made possible through the dissemination and adoption of improved technologies and innovation by smallholder farmers.
READ: Delta farmers target 28,000 MT of rice from this year’s dry season farming
What you should know
- Recall Affiong Williams, the founder of the food processing company, ReelFruits, told Nairametrics Nigeria’s over-reliance on smallholder farming might be the biggest hindrance by the government to improving Nigeria’s yields per hectare.
- “To improve the output of any crop, one needs to do a lot of testing and control for so many factors to be able to arrive at the right conditions, which increase productivity. Smallholder farmers do not have the resources to do this type of ‘A/B testing’ as it were, and so it is very difficult to get true information and disseminate the right techniques that all of these farmers can apply. I think the government needs to enable more commercial farming by the private sector who are able to acquire the resources to increase productivity and disseminate such learnings at a faster pace.” Williams said.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- eTranzact International Plc projects N42.71 million profit in Q2 2021.
- LASACO Assurance Plc boosts Profit after tax by 147%
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020