CAC re-validation: payment accreditation is one-off

The Corporate Affairs Commission has announced that the planned payment for re-validation of accreditation is a one-time fee and would not be done annually.

The CAC disclosed this in a social media statement on Friday and added that the deadline has been extended to June.

“Dear esteemed Customers, please be informed that payment for re-validation of accreditation is one-off. And accreditation is not renewable annually.

“Furthermore, the timeline for re-validation of accreditation has been extended to June 10 2021,” it said.

What you should know