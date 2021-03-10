Commodities
Rising U.S dollar keeps Gold traders trembling
Recent price action suggests the precious metal is being battered by the resurge of the greenback,
Gold bugs lost momentum at the mid-week trading session in London after rising nearly $40 an ounce on Tuesday on the U.S. Treasury yields retreating from their relentless run.
However recent price action suggests the precious metal is being battered by the resurgence of the greenback. At the time of this publication, gold futures were down by 0.3 $ to trade at $1,711 per ounce.
Recall the yellow metal had seen its futures contract sinking to an 11-month low of $1,673.40 on Monday, dropping for the 9th time in 11 sessions.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave key macros that seem to keep the yellow metal above $,1700 price level amid high demand from gold’s key market that includes India and China,
“And a lot of physical supply coming to market is getting absorbed by real money allocators below US$ 1700; things might not be as bad as they seem.
“According to Gold Wholesalers in Zurich, India’s demand has been incredibly robust, and bars destined for the region have increased – the 5-percentage point reduction in import duty helps.
“China’s demand has recovered this year. Premiums are hovering around US$10 above London. And from what I currently understand, the authorities are yet to award import duties, but I’m hearing that local stocks are close to being depleted on a post-Lunar New Year buying bonanza.”
Bottom-line: Market sentiments suggest that the yellow metal price may have found a floor thus it could be comfortable in the $1700s range, at least for the near term as physical demand remains stout.
Oil prices gain, pressure remains over strong U.S dollar
Brent crude futures surged by 0.74% to $68.50 a barrel falling below the $70 mark after jumping past it on Monday.
Crude oil prices rebounded strongly at the second trading session of the week after Monday’s most recent rally running out of steam, as the greenback strengthened and made commodity assets in the greenback more expensive.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures surged by 0.74% to $68.50 a barrel falling below the $70 mark, after jumping past it on Monday.
Oil traders heaved a sigh of relief after the Saudis disclosed that Sunday’s attack on a storage tank farm at the Ras Tanura terminal was successfully neutralized and there was no direct impact on oil production.
Recall a few days ago, Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the Saudis’ oil terminal, which is capable of producing 6.5 million barrels a day. It was the most serious threat the world’s leading OPEC’s exporter had faced since September 2019, when a key oil facility and two oil fields came under siege.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, broke down the macros pushing oil prices down, taking to account that the dollar and U.S Treasury yields seem to be taming oil bulls’ upside.
“Oil prices fell on Monday, hours after an early sharp price rise caused by a drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure which missed their mark.
There has also been a change in music over the past 24 hours as oil falls on the back of a stronger US dollar.
“Traders also come to terms with some of the National People’s Congress (NPC) takeaways that revolved around less credit and stabilization in Chinese markets’ leverage.
“All the while, higher US yields continue to tighten financial conditions tempering the reflation trade, triggering more profit-taking from cross-asset players that were using oil as a speculative reflation hedge.”
Bottom Line: Oil macros however remain incredibly supportive, especially with Saudi Arabia in full control and pursuing a tight oil policy.
Oil prices soar above $70 a barrel over terrorist attacks on Saudi’s oil station
Brent crude futures were up by more than 2%, trading at $70.84 a barrel in early Asian trade, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020
Oil prices jumped past the $70 a barrel price level, at the first trading session of the week for the first time since the worst pandemic in human history began, while U.S. crude touched its highest price level in more than two years, on reports of terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia’s facilities.
At the time of writing, Brent crude futures were up by more than 2%, trading at $70.84 a barrel in early Asian trade, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April surged by 2.4%, to $67.69, the highest since October 2018.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave critical insights on why oil prices are hovering high amid the terrorist attacks on OPEC’s leading oil producer’s facilities capable of squeezing supplies momentarily.
READ: How Nigeria can make more money from Oil
“Oil prices have spiked higher this morning after Iran-backed Houthi rebels unleashed a coordinated attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities and military bases.
“With OPEC pursuing a tight oil policy and US shale oil inelastic supply response to higher prices, any disruption to the Middle East supply chain could shoot oil prices considerably higher.
“Indeed, this could be the flashpoint that ignites that smoldering Middle East powder keg as apparent lines in the sand got crossed when the attacks targeted civilians.”
READ: FG proposes new taxes on petroleum products, beverages, telecommunications
Bottom line: Although recent reports reveal there have been no reports of significant damage or oil supply chain disruptions, this is an evolving story that will keep oil traders on their toes thereby keeping oil prices north at least for the near term.
