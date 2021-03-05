Commodities
Gold drops to a nine-month low, U.S Fed Chief disappoints metal buyers
Gold futures were down 0.63% to trade around $1,690 an ounce. Gold prices dropped to their lowest since Jun. 8, 2020.
The yellow metal drifted lower at the last trading session of the week staying near a nine-month low and headed for a third consecutive weekly drop. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Powell disappointed metal traders on his perception of Treasury yields pushing both the greenback and bond yields up.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures were down 0.63% to trade around $1,690 an ounce, dropping below the $1,700 price levels. Gold prices dropped to their lowest since Jun. 8, 2020, and have lost about 2.3% for the week so far.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield peaked at about 1.5%, while the dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, bounced up at morning trading session in London.
The most powerful monetary policymaker affirmed his stance to keep credit loose in a speech to the Wall Street Journal jobs summit held yesterday and added that the rise in treasury yields was “notable”, he did not consider it a “disorderly” move.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing market conditions weighing hard on the precious metal;
“Gold continues to struggle in a trend that started right out of the gates in 2021. And by failing to $1,700 this week, the sell-off may continue.
Rising bond yields and a stronger US have been the most significant obstacle while overall economic conditions improve as the trifecta Covid-19 vaccines roll out in the US.”
Bottom line: Metal investors have increased their sell-off in metals momentarily, with nickel the worst hit of all with $1,500 drops two days in a row.
Commodities
OPEC+ agrees to keep Oil output unchanged, Oil up 4%
Brent Crude was up more than 4% trading around $67 a barrel.
Oil prices were all fired up at Thursday’s trading session, amid reports revealing OPEC+ agreed to Keep oil output unchanged in April.
What you should know: At the time of writing the report, Brent Crude was up more than 4% trading around $67 a barrel.
#Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ said to agree to keep output unchanged. pic.twitter.com/Xkio8xvR7N
— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 4, 2021
OPEC, Russia, and other oil producers on Thursday agreed to keep the status quo unchanged thereby pushing oil past its highest level since January 2020.
This is coming as a big win for the Saudis, which of late has been bent on keeping oil output in check.
Sequel to this landmark feat on keeping oil supply squeezed, OPEC+ had been debating considering if it was ideal to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output.
However, the Oil Sherrif in the person of Saudi’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman urged other leading oil producers in keeping the status quo with the exception of slight increases granted to the Russians and Kazakhstan.
Commodities
Will Nigeria be allowed to produce more oil at this OPEC meeting?
Nigeria is hopeful that OPEC+ will agree to an increase in production.
This week brings forward one of the most important meetings OPEC+ faces in her history. After rescuing the markets from low oil prices with tight supply, the time has come to balance the market. OPEC and its non-OPEC allies, in short, OPEC+, will meet through videoconference in an offer to arrive at an agreement over how to oversee supply to the market.
The current week’s supply choice comes when oil prices have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. Experts comprehensively anticipate that OPEC+ should increase oil production from current levels, however, questions stay over how much precisely and which nations will be influenced.
READ: How Libya and Iran can add to Nigeria’s woes
Two quotes to review
First the Saudi Energy Minister’s quote – “So I urge you today not to take for granted the progress we have made as a group over the past year. Do not put at risk all that we have achieved for the sake of an instant, but illusory, benefit,”. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Energy minister highlighting why OPEC should still tread carefully in increasing output.
Secondly, the Russia Deputy Prime Minister quoted on the 14th of February, “the market is balanced”. Alexander Novak who also co-chairs the OPEC group will be clamouring for more output.
READ: Bloomberg report on OMO is “fabricated” – CBN Official
The reality
Nigeria’s economy is struggling with its low production quota. The quota is about 1.45 million barrels a day. Although reports show that Nigeria breached its quota by producing 130, 000 barrels more to 1.6 million barrels per day. Late last year, Nigeria applied to have its baseline figure to be reviewed based on disagreements over the classification of output from the country’s Agbami field. Although the request was denied, now Nigeria is hopeful that the group will agree to an increase in production.
Nigeria had shown signs of better discipline at the end of last year, and in recognition Timipre Sylva, the Nigerian Oil minister was sent to guide other African countries in improving their oil compliance levels.
OPEC and its allies are still withholding 7 million barrels a day from the market, which represents about 7% of global supply. Most Investment banks and trading houses believe prices will soar higher because of the tight supply situation. This assertion is supported by the U.S output freeze in Texas and Iranian talks on hold with the U.S.
READ: Will the Oil markets miss Donald Trump?
Although some reports still claim that the market is not as tight as it seems and prices are only up because of how financial markets or funds have gone “long” on commodities. A report from Reuters shows that ‘there might be a disconnect emerging between the strong pricing in the paper oil futures market, and the somewhat more subdued pricing in the physical crude market, especially for east of Suez cargoes.
Interestingly, the narrative the market is showing is only on the production side and does not account for the loss of demand from refineries as some Texas refineries have had poor refining margins.
At the moment, there are too many variables influencing the oil markets. On Monday, traders were assessing tensions between the U.S and Saudi Arabia as the report on the death of Jamal Khashoggi might lead to sanctions on Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia might take this into context and pump more in the interim.
READ: How Nigeria can make more money from Oil?
Will there be an increase in oil production?
Sources and various energy analysts believe the group will increase production by about 500,000-1 million barrels. Personally, I feel the figure will be close to 750,000 as Saudi Arabia might not roll over their 1 million cut promise to the market. Also, no one will want another March Madness as we witnessed last year so the best strategy is to appease all parties.
Additionally, in what we refer to as scratch-my-back diplomacy, the group will consider India’s request to reduce oil prices as the current prices are hurting economic recovery. Last month, India urged OPEC and allied oil producers to ease production as their economy battles higher gasoline prices.
Conclusion
Nigeria needs more production capacity. India and Asia need cheaper oil. Russia wants production as they believe the markets are balanced. Saudi Arabia does not want to undo the great work it has achieved since its last meeting. In a game of musical chairs, someone will eventually lose a seat. Hopefully, Nigeria will not lose her seat and get additional barrels.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- FY 2020: Ardova Plc posts N1.86 billion Profit After Tax
Ardova Plc (formerly Forte Oil Plc) […]
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]