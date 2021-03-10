Personal Finance
How do you get out of a debt trap
This article is focused on giving insight to the key concepts around debt and how to get out of it.
Being stuck in a debt trap is a bad place to be. A debt trap happens when you borrow and repay but do not repay enough to pay down the interest portion of the loan, so the loan traps you in perpetual repayments.
Debt is simply front-loaded consumption. When you borrow, you are spending future cash flow today, with the intention of repaying those cashflows in future with returns to be made today. Where the proceeds of debt can be utilized and invested to yield a return larger than the actual sum borrowed, then that debt is usually classified as good debt. However, where the proceeds of the debt do not generate cash flows to repay the debt, then that debt is bad debt.
Thus, debt can be good and bad, the difference being if the economic life of the proceeds of the debt is longer in tenor than the loan itself that created the debt. However good or bad, debt is a drag on profitability.
Many borrowers fall into a debt trap because they borrow and life happened and they cannot repay, but there is also a lack of knowledge element in play and this article is focused on giving insight to the key concepts around debt, namely.
- FICO/Credit Scores
- APR
- Negative Compounding
FICO/Credit Scores: A credit score is a numerical expression of how reliable a borrower is. A credit score tells lenders how creditworthy a potential borrower is. Credit scores track payment history and numbers of inquiries to mention a few and are used to determine not only if a loan is granted but at what interest rate. A borrower with a higher credit score means the borrower is more creditworthy. A lower credit score thus will mean a higher APR to the borrower.
APR is the Annual Percentage Rate of a loan. It is the rate of interest charged to borrow funds. APR is expressed as a percentage and captures all the fees and additional charges on the loan, thus providing a complete cost of a loan. When you borrow money ask the lender about the APR, not just the interest rate.
Negative Compounding is simply compounding but in reverse. Imagine you earned 10% on an investment of N10,000.0 that’s N1,000 every year. Okay, assuming you owe an investment that charged you a fee of 10% annually irrespective of returns, this means even if you make no return you still owe N1,000 a year. That N1,000 in fees is added to your original principal, so next year you are paying 10% on N11,000. This is negative amortization, where the fees are added back to your original principal.
A debt trap is usually when a borrower with a low FICO credit score applies and obtains a loan, that loan is at a higher APR which puts considerable pressure to make payments monthly, if that borrower misses any payment, a higher penalty APR and fees is charged. This increases the monthly repayment, creates a negative amortization for that compounding period and traps the borrower in a cycle of simply meeting minimum payments unable to break out and paydown the principal borrowed.
How do you get out of a debt trap? If you are owing numerous creditors, is there a method to break out and avoid fees? Yes, there is, there are two methods, the Snowball, and the Avalanche method,
Let us take, for example, John who has three credit cards as follows.
- N1,000 credit balance with 10% APR
- N2,000 credit balance with 20% APR
- N3,000 credit balance with 30% APR
The snowball method focusses on paying down the debt with the lowest amount first, to score quick wins and reduce the number of open debt positions. The advantage of this strategy is it produces quick results, the disadvantage is the lowest debt may not be the more expensive by APR.
In our example with John, using the snowball method, John will pay his minimum balance on all cards, then make an extra payment to the card with the lowest amount i.e., the N1,000.00 card. Once that card is paid, he focuses on the N2,000 card.
In the Avalanche method, the focus is paying the loan with highest APR to reduce the overall cost of carrying debt. The advantage of this is that the borrower saves money, the disadvantage is that it takes longer to close out positions.
Using same example above, John will pay minimum on all cards then focus on paying down the N3,000 card first.
So, in summary when faced with mounting debt, this is the process.
- Organize your debt. Gather all information, amount, and APR.
- Decide what strategy to use, Avalanche or Snowball?.
- Call the creditors, ask for deals on early or bulk payments.
- Create a budget and reduce spending.
Remember, in personal finance, a guaranteed way to make a positive return on your portfolio is to pay down your debt. Makes no sense to invest and earn 10% when you have debt costing you 10%.
Personal Finance
5C’s of creditworthiness: What lenders, Investors look for in a business plan
Business owners need to be aware of the criteria lenders and investors use when evaluating the creditworthiness of entrepreneurs seeking financing.
Banks usually are not a new venture’s sole source of capital because a bank’s return is limited by the interest rate it negotiates, but its risk could be the entire amount of the loan if the new business fails. Once a business is operational and has an established financial track record, banks become a regular source of financing.
For this reason, the small business owner needs to be aware of the criteria lenders and investors use when evaluating the creditworthiness of entrepreneurs seeking financing.
Will the business that an entrepreneur actually creates look exactly like the company described in the business plan? Of course, not.
The real value in preparing a business plan is not so much in the finished document itself but in the process it goes through – a process in which the entrepreneur learns how to compete successfully in the marketplace. In addition, a solid plan is essential to raising the capital needed to start a business; lenders and investors demand it.
Lenders and investors refer to these criteria as the five C’s of credit.
READ: 5 ways to raise funding for your business
1. Capital: A small business must have a stable income base before any lender is willing to grant a loan. Otherwise, the lender would not be making, in effect, a capital investment in the business. Most banks refuse to make loans that are capital investment because the potential for return on the investment is limited strictly on the interest on the loan, and the potential loss would probably exceed the reward. In addition, the most common reasons that banks give for rejecting small business loan applications are undercapitalization or too much debt. Banks expect a small company to have an equity base investment by the owner(s) that will help support the venture during times of financial strain, which are common during the start-up and growth phases of a business. Lenders and investors see capital as a risk-sharing strategy with entrepreneurs.
2. Capacity: A synonym for capital is cash flow. Lenders and investors must be convinced of the firm’s ability to meet its regular financial obligation and to repay loans, and that takes cash. More small businesses fail from lack of cash than from lack of profit. It is possible for a company to be showing a profit and still have no cash – that is, to be bankrupt. Lenders expect small businesses to pass the test of liquidity, especially for short term loans. Potential lenders and investors examine closely a small company’s cash flow position to decide whether it has the capacity necessary to survive until it can sustain itself.
READ: How to scale as a small business on a budget
3. Collateral: Collateral includes any asset an entrepreneur pledges to a lender as security for repayment of a loan. If the company defaults on a loan, the lender has the right to sell the collateral and use the proceeds to satisfy the loan. Typically, banks make much unsecured loans (those not backed up by collateral) to business start-ups. Bankers view the entrepreneurs’ willingness to pledge collateral (personal or business assets) as an indication of their dedication to making the venture a success. A sound business plan can improve a banker’s attitude towards venture.
4. Character: Before extending a loan or making an investment in a small business, lenders and investors must be satisfied with an entrepreneur’s character. The evaluation of character frequently is based on intangible factors such as honesty, integrity, competence, polish, determination, intelligence, and ability. Although the qualities judged are abstract, this evaluation plays a critical role in the decision to put money into a business or not.
READ: 7 Ways to pay for your higher education
5. Conditions: The conditions surrounding a funding request also affects an entrepreneur’s chances of receiving financing. Lenders and investors consider factors relating to a business’ operation such as potential growth in the market, competition, location, strength, weakness, opportunities and threats. Another important condition influencing the banks is the shape of the overall economy, including interest rate levels, inflation rate, and demand for money. Although these factors are beyond an entrepreneur’s control, they still are an important component in a banker’s decision.
The higher a smaller business scores on the five C’s, the greater its chances of receiving a loan.
Written by Chukwuma Aguwa
Personal Finance
Don’t be fooled by COVID-related scams
Always consult the institution in charge of health-related matters to confirm any fishy information you come across.
The nature of and the manifestation of the Covid-19 disease is such that there’s only a little time available to remedy the situation before it gets chronic. Although the infection begins by exhibiting mild symptoms, if you do nothing in a short time, it could lead to death in a matter of days.
This whole picture has caused many to become desperate about Covid-related issues, launching into panic mode at the sight of any information. As a result, such people are not far away from falling for fraudsters.
With the different kinds of news flying around, you mustn’t be fooled by Covid-related scams.
The Coronavirus threatens the health of millions of people around the world daily, also killing thousands along the way. To curb the spread and remedy the situation, bodies like the CDC, WHO, and every country’s local health organisation like the NCDC, frequently circulate information around communities. However, it has also led to fraudsters taking advantage to provide fake news, and even asking for donations.
Each day, there seems to be a new account or NGO asking for donations into the health sector, and though some are legit, many are just fraudsters posing to take advantage of innocent citizens. So far, numerous complaints about scams have been recorded, especially with people who are looking to support the health cause in any way they can.
READ: Africa to spend $9 billion on Covid-19 vaccine, access to supply is big problem
Channels used for COVID-related scams
There are three major ways scammers take advantage of the haziness of the situation to dupe people. To start with, they appeal to the emotions of humans, who see the high death toll and suffering. As a result of what is happening, people have been willing to donate funds for medical supplies, isolation centres, and financial compensation for medical workers.
Scammers take advantage of this by posing as charity organisations and solicit for funds. Most times, as soon as their target is met, they clear their footprint without leaving a trace behind.
Another way they scam people is by manufacturing and selling fake or low-quality health products. Everyone wants to get their hands on a cure, or something that can at least protect them from the virus, and scammers are meeting their needs by providing just that.
READ: China joins WHO vaccine programme as it fills huge gap left by United States
The World Health Organization currently approves only one vaccine, and any other thing outside it is outrightly fake or just a supplement that will help your body. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is clinically tested and approved to work. Be sure to not throw your money in the wind by purchasing some of these fake drugs around.
Lastly, scammers create systems to extract a patient’s personal information, thereby having access to the person’s true identity. It could be in the simple form of opening a registration portal where you supply all your details.
Therefore, only give information to approved bodies and not any random online site that appears legit. These fraudulent individuals can do a lot of damage to your identity. Stay vigilant, only communicate with approved bodies, and always ask questions if you are not sure or suspect foul play.
The place of electronics in COVID-related scams
These fraudsters usually reach out to you through the digital sphere. Hence, watch out for cold calls, text messages, or emails requesting donations to certain bodies. The best way to confirm the legitimacy of such a message is to visit the organisation’s official website in a different browser. Never follow the link in the mail or text directly, as it can be easily embedded with spyware. Therefore, a single click could see them extract all your personal information, including bank details.
Also, please stay away from those who claim to have a cure, and accompany it with testimonies of people who have used it. They are low graders desperate for your money. Vet them by searching online and see what people are saying. In all, always look out for suspicious messages, and opt out if you are sceptical.
In a nutshell, you should not believe any cure, vaccine or supplement that the World Health Organization does not approve of.
Conclusion
The government or legit health institutions do not cold call citizens to request donations or coerce them into making one. If you receive a call out of the blues, chances are it’s a scam, which is why they mostly try to hurry you to donate before you realise it. Always consult the institution in charge of health-related matters to confirm any fishy information you come across.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020