Sterling Bank appoints 2 new Non-Executive Directors

Sterling Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Messrs Ankala Syam Prasad and Paritosh Tripathi into its Board as Non-Executive Directors, subject to approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a disclosure signed by the Bank’s secretary, Temitayo Adegoke and seen by Nairametrics, the appointments are meant to fill the void created by the departure of erstwhile Board members-Messrs Ramesh Rajapur and Grama Narasimhan.

The profile of the newly appointed Board members is succinctly captured below;

Mr. Ankala Syam Prasad

Mr. Prasad has over two decades of experience in banking and financial services, with expertise in regulatory compliance and reporting, risk management etc. He is presently the Country Head and Chairman of the Executive Committee, State Bank of India (South African Operations). He is an alumnus of Nagarjuna University, India where he obtained Bachelors and Masters Degrees. He also obtained an MBA (Financial Management) from the prestigious University of Mumbai, India.

Mr. Paritosh Tripathi

Mr. Tripathi is an IT expert with over 30 years’ experience in the implementation of IT-related policies and projects in banks. He is presently the General Manager (Operations), International Banking Group of the State Bank of India (SBI). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Lucknow. He is also a certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

