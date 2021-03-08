Cryptocurrency
Uniswap, 8th most valuable crypto, surges by 46% in 7 days
Uniswap’s token traded at $34.00 with a daily trading volume of $1.5 Billion. Uni is up 45.7% for the week.
Uniswap, the fast-growing decentralized exchange token, has gained almost 46% in the past week, pushing UNI as the eighth-largest crypto asset with a $17.7 billion market cap, as speculation builds for the exchange’s coming upgrade.
In addition, it’s currently the second largest Ethereum-based asset by market value behind Tether, beating out the Chainlink by almost 50% of its market value.
- The crypto is currently ranked eighth with a live market value of $17.7 billion. It has a circulating supply of 521,176,874 UNI coins and a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 UNI coins.
How Uniswap makes money
Uniswap is designed to be a decentralized protocol. All fees go to market liquidity facilitators, and none of the founding partners get a cut from the transactions that occur through the protocol.
Currently, the transaction fee paid for these market liquidity providers is 0.3% per successful transaction. That said, these are added to the liquidity pool, but these market liquidity facilitators can redeem them at any time.
The fees are distributed according to each liquidity provider’s share of the pool.
Members of the crypto community are rushing into Uniswap, on the consideration that it’s the preferred structure for advanced crypto functionalities like yield farming, where global investors can earn huge returns by lending cryptos in exchange for interest payments.
More about Uniswap
Uniswap is a decentralized exchange protocol built on the Ethereum network. It has no book or any centralized platform for executing trades. It allows users to trade without a middleman or third party, with a high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance.
Uniswap operates via software that is decentralized in principle. It has a team of computer programmers working endlessly to make it better and is mainly governed by a group of its own users.
Chinese photo-editing app, Meitu buys $40 million worth of Bitcoin & Ethereum
Crypto experts argue that such strong demand in the Bitcoin market is largely attributed to the fact institutions are coming
The Share value of a Chinese photo-editing app, popularly known as Meitu Inc surged as much as 14.4% this morning after the Chinese company known for its beauty-focused app said it had bought $40 million worth of Ethereum and Bitcoin.
The Chinese technology firm, late-night yesterday revealed in its most recent filing that it bought $22.1 million worth of Ether and $17.9 million worth of Bitcoin on March 5 in a report credited to Reuters.
Meitu is the latest global firm holding Crypto as a form of its treasury operations. About a month ago, Tesla Inc revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, which sent the world’s most popular crypto’s price up 20%.
So fast Ethereum has printed gains of about 530% while the flagship Crypto’s yearly returns stand at about 430%.
Meitu said it was buying the popular Cryptos for investment and partly as preparation to enter the blockchain community and that it would support such purchase from its existing cash reserves.
Meitu is evaluating the possibility of integrating blockchain technologies into its businesses based abroad, which could include projects on the Ethereum blockchain network.
Recall some days back, a leading global bank, Citi had suggested the flagship crypto-asset could “become the currency of choice for international trade,” thanks to its “decentralized design, lack of foreign exchange exposure, fast (and potentially cheaper) money movements, secure payment channels, and traceability.”
Crypto experts argue that such strong demand in the Bitcoin market is largely attributed to the fact institutions are coming.
The market liquidity is tightening at the flagship Crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal, Microstrategy, hedge funds, MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor purchased more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software company’s holdings to more than $4 billion.
Dogecoin could eventually hit $1
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of the Dogecoin will eventually hit $1,
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) will eventually hit $1, after few days of accepting the crypto as a form of payment.
In a recent tweet, posted by the American-based billionaire, Cuban revealed customers had used more than 20,000 Dogecoin — roughly $1,018 at the time of writing this report — in transactions for his basketball team claiming the franchise was now “the largest Dogecoin merchant globally .”
Cuban anticipates that if basketball fans were to purchase 6,556,000,000 DOGE worth of Mavericks merchandise, the price of the token touch will “definitely hit $1.”
The @dallasmavs have done more than 20,000 #Dogecoin in transactions, making us the LARGEST #DOGECOIN MERCHANT IN THE WORLD ! We thank all of you and can only say that if we sell another 6,556,000,000 #DOGECOIN worth of Mavs merch, #dogecoin will DEFINITELY HIT $1 !!!🚀🚀🚀
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 6, 2021
Cuban was known for creating the video portal, Broadcast.com with Todd Wagner in the mid-nineties and sold it to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999.
Today he owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and has stakes in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV, and dozens of small startups.
According to Forbes, Mark Cuban is valued at about $23.4 billion at the time of writing this publication.
What you should know: Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It’s usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
“The recent rise of dogecoin, a meme coin, should serve as a reminder to everyone in the space that the most popular use case for crypto is still pure speculation,” said Anil Lulla, a former analyst at Bloomberg and co-founder of the cryptocurrency research firm, Delphi Digital.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.
- The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
- This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.
Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.
