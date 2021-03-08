Currencies
Naira starts week at N411/$1 as oil price finally hits $70
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Friday as it closed at N411 to a dollar at the NAFEX window as oil price rallies to $69.36 per barrel
Friday 5th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N411/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Friday as it closed at N411 to a dollar at the NAFEX window, representing a 1.11% decline when compared to N406.5/$1 recorded on the previous day.
Meanwhile, the naira remained stable against the dollar in the parallel market to close at N480/$1 on Friday, March 5, 2021. This was the same rate that it closed on the previous trading day (Thursday).
Forex turnover, however, increased by 25.3% on Friday to stand at $83.93 million compared to $66.99 million recorded on Thursday, while crude oil prices are edging closer to the predicted $70 per barrel in the global oil market.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday to close at N411/$1. This represents a N4.5 loss when compared to N406.5 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N412.5/$1 on Friday. This represents a N1.4 drop when compared to N411.1/$1 recorded on Thursday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N411/$1. It also sold for as low as N392.5/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 25.3% on Friday, March 5, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $66.99 million recorded on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to $83.93 million on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin gained 2.33% to trade at $50,044.64 as at 10.27 pm on Sunday, 7th February 2021. a come back from it severe dip recorded last week.
- Meanwhile, Ether ETHUSD, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose by 0.75% to $1,663.5 on Sunday, 7th March 2021.
- Ether’s value has moved fast over the past 24-hours. After breaching above $1,500 towards the late hours of Friday, the asset managed to position itself above $1,600 within the next 24-hours.
- Ethereum is currently pushing towards the $1700 mark at press time, while most altcoins are far-behind on the daily returns.
- According to a recent report, Nigeria has seen about a 15% surge of activity in peer-to-peer transactions since the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a circular reminding financial institutions in Nigeria about the prohibition in crypto-related transactions.
- Also, another report showed that Nigeria led Africa’s peer-to-peer transactions in the last 30 days, as it posted monthly P2P volumes of about $31 million, followed by the Kenyans and Ghana each posting about $12.1 million and $8.4 million respectively.
Oil prices edge closer to $70 per barrel
Brent Crude oil rose by 1.98% early Monday morning to close at $70.73 when compared to $69.63 recorded on the previous trading day.
- Oil price has recorded a significant increase since Thursday after OPEC+ decided to hold off on easing production cuts for another month, surprising the oil market.
- Oil prices have extended the gains recorded on Thursday after the OPEC+ meeting, as Brent Crude and WTI gained an additional 3% on Friday upon the 3% gain recorded in the previous day.
- This comes close $70 per barrel, predicted by Goldman Sach earlier in the month of February 2021.
- WTI Crude closed at $67.41 (2.00%), OPEC Basket $62.15 (+0.29%), Bonny Light $67.69 (+2.37%), and Natural Gas $2.701 (-1.64%).
External reserves persistent decline
Nigeria’s external reserve continued its decline as it dropped by 0.11% on Thursday, 4th March 2021 to stand at $34.88 billion compared to $34.92 billion recorded as of March 3, 2021.
- This represents the lowest reserves position since December 8, 2020, when it stood at $34.84 billion.
- The current reserves also represent a $495.98 million decline when compared to $35.37 billion recorded as of 31st December 2020.
- Worthy of note is the fact that Nigeria’s external reserve has continued to record declines since the month of January despite the increase in the price of crude oil in the global market. This might be attributed to the CBN forex market intervention aimed at managing the country’s exchange rate volatility.
CBN explains why it introduced cash for dollar scheme
In a series of tweets on the evening of the 6th of March, the Twitter handle of the Central Bank of Nigeria explained why it offered the Naira4Dollar Scheme in favour of diaspora Nigerians who are seeking to inflow money into Nigeria.
We had a fair look at the tweets that we have annotated for our readers. Here it goes.
1. Consistent with the global trend, Nigeria aspires to ensure that remittance flows and diaspora investments become a significant source of external financing.
What this means: The CBN is essentially admitting that foreign remittances (from Nigerians abroad) is important to boosting dollar liquidity.
READ: CBN issues modalities for payout of diaspora remittances in dollars
2. In an effort to reduce the cost burden of remitting funds to Nigeria by working Nigerians in the Diaspora, the #CBN has introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria, through IMTOs licensed by the CBN. The Scheme will take effect on the 8th of March 2021.
What this means: The target of the CBN are Nigerians in the diaspora who they want to offer N5 for every $1 remitted to Nigeria. While the target is diaspora remittances, the people who will benefit are their family, friends, or loved ones who withdraw the money from the bank.
3. We believe this new measure will help to make the process of sending remittances through formal bank channels cheaper and more convenient for Nigerians in the diaspora. #Emefiele
What this means: They opine that sending remittances through Nigerian banks ends up being cheaper and convenient. In reality, they appear to be targeting other channels of remitting money to Nigerians. For example, rather than pay excess transfer charges, you transfer the money through a Nigerian bank and then get an extra N5 for each dollar. However, they will have to contend with thousands of Nigerians who simply embark on peer-to-peer exchanges. Nigerians who live in the US or Canada often prefer to sell the dollars to Nigerian living in Nigeria but who need dollars abroad.
READ: The Nigerian economy is increasingly dollarized but there is a way-out
4. New FX policy will create an easier, more flexible, and more transparent, system of remittance administration, it will greatly enhance the benefits of diaspora remittances in supporting investments and growth in Nigeria. #Emefiele
What this means: This is essentially a promo pitch. It is all about competing for your remittances. They want you to route through the bank rather than the black market.
5. Policy on the administration of remittance flows is aimed at increasing the transparency of remittance inflows, reducing rent-seeking activities, and providing Nigerians in the diaspora with cheaper and more convenient ways of sending remittances to Nigeria. #Emefiele.
What this means: This is a veiled attack on other competing and probably more beneficial ways of remitting money to Nigeria. Increasing Transparecy is basically allowing the CBN to track dollar inflows from Diaspora Nigerians and see which sectors it is flowing into.
READ: New CBN Circular: CBN confirms only Banks can pay IMTO dollars
6. PwC forecasts suggest that Nigeria’s remittance flows could reach US$34.89 billion by 2023. But this can only be accomplished if remittance infrastructure improves and if the right policies are put in place.
What this means: Interesting to note that the PWC forecast quoted by the CBN is based on data obtained from the World Bank and IMF, who in turn also base their data from the CBN and other sources.
7. The use of reimbursements of remittance fees has been critical in supporting improved inflow of remittances to countries in South Asia and in improving their balance of payments position following the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ: CBN expects $24bn annual diaspora remittances – Emefiele
What this means: The CBN appears to have modeled this new scheme on similar policies in Asian countries. Bangladesh also has a similar scheme.
Consistent with the global trend, Nigeria aspires to ensure that remittance flows and diaspora investments become a significant source of external financing. #Emefiele
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) March 6, 2021
CBN’s Naira4Dollar Scheme may have been copied from Bangladesh
Bangladeshis launched a similar cash incentive for forex remitted into their country by the Diaspora.
It appears Nigeria’s CBN may have copied its new Naira4Dollar scheme idea from South Asian country Bangladesh who have been running a similar policy since 2019.
According to our reports, the Bangladesh government offers its citizens a 2% cash incentive on money remitted by its citizens in the diaspora. They claim this is geared towards curbing “overbearing costs of increased expenses in sending remittances and to encourage bringing in remittance through legitimate channel.”
This sounds very much like what Nigeria’s central bank is trying to do.
“In an effort to reduce the cost burden of remitting funds to Nigeria by working Nigerians in the Diaspora, the #CBN has introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria, through IMTOs licensed by the CBN. The Scheme will take effect on the 8th of March 2021. We believe this new measure will help to make the process of sending remittance through formal bank channels cheaper and more convenient for Nigerians in the diaspora” CBN
READ: Total credit to the economy rose to N19.54trillion – CBN Governor
How the Bangladesh Model works
- Beneficiaries will receive a direct 2% incentive for transfers of up to USD 1500 without any verification. However, for amounts exceeding USD 1500, they will have to show valid supporting documents; to prevent the misuse of money.
- If you are a Bangladeshi national sending money back home, the government will add 2% to your transfer – the incentive is 2% of the sent value and will be paid in BDT.
- For higher values, beneficiaries will need to show the remitter’s passport, an appointment letter from the employer, and a certification from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET). In the case of businesspersons remitting amounts exceeding USD 1500, their beneficiaries need to produce a copy of the business license.
- If beneficiaries fail to submit the required documents instantly they are given a period of five days to submit the documents, after which the beneficiary will be entitled to receive the cash incentive.
- If remitters or beneficiaries are found violating these rules, they will not qualify to receive any incentives in the future.
- Source: XpressMoney Also read this article on WorldRemit to get how it works.
READ: Bangladesh calls for collaboration with Nigeria on textile
Nigeria’s CBN is yet to publish guidelines explaining how its own policy will be governed and if there are any terms and conditions as detailed by Bangladeshis. However, Nairametrics understands the N5 will be paid in cash to beneficiaries of the remittance or credited to their bank account.
Has it worked for Bangladesh?
In a report credited to New China News Agency, the Bangladesh Bank statistics claimes Bangladeshis in the diaspora remitted $16.69 billion in the first 8 months of its fiscal year (July 2020 – June 2021) a 33% increase year on year.
- Bangladesh had received $12.5 billion in the first 8 months of the fiscal year July 2019-June 2020).
- The report also cited Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics data which revealed the remittance in February alone stood at 1.78 billion U.S. dollars up 22% when compared to the year before.
- This amount is up by over 22 percent from 1.45 billion U.S. dollars received in the same month of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
- Bangladesh’s remittances hit an all-time high of 18.20 billion U.S. dollars in the last 2019-20 fiscal year.
- The report also claims remittance has been steadily rising since the announcement of a 2.0-percent incentive on remittance receipts in June 2019 to encourage the expatriate Bangladeshis to send home more money through formal channels.
READ: Why external reserves is falling despite a rise in oil prices
Bottom Line
There is absolutely nothing wrong with copying what has worked anywhere else especially if it is for the greater good. However, it is unclear if Bangladesh’s challenges with the exchange rate are similar to ours.
- For example, Nigeria has a thriving black market for trading currencies that have better price discovery when compared to the official market. Whether this policy will work will depend on how lucrative Nigerians in the diaspora find the incentive.
