Cryptos likely to gain at least 1000% very soon
A crypto expert has listed crypto assets that could possibly pull off gains of at least 1,000%.
A crypto trader, Elliot Wainman has recently listed, via his Youtube channel, crypto assets he expects to pull off gains of at least 1,000%.
Wainman insists many of the small Defi assets have room for more upsides when considering Cryptos like Snowswap (SNOW), liquidity tool, Unistake, and decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap (SWAP).
- Snowswap is a token of a decentralized exchange for swapping wrapped, yield-bearing tokens with minimal slippage.
- The leading crypto exchanges for trading in SnowSwap are currently 1inch Exchange, Bilaxy, and 0x Protocol.
PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that facilitates two Cryptos to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is fast, cheap, and allows anyone to participate.
Another coin on the leading crypto analyst’s list includes Bridge Mutual (BMI), a protocol that enables insurance against crypto exchange attacks, smart contract failure, stablecoin crashes, and more.
In addition, OptionRoom (ROOM) makes the list. ROOM is an oracle and prediction markets protocol built on Polkadot (DOT)
“You have an oracle, you have prediction market, you have Polkadot all in one. It’s a lot of sauce and it’s coming out with a very small market cap… You can see that their fully diluted market cap, they’re starting with this $5 million. That’s FDV. That’s not the circulating market cap. That’s all their tokens and the entire value of it…
“The point is they have a bunch of features that a bunch of huge projects isn’t even combining and they’re launching at a tiny, tiny market cap,” Wainman stated.
Ethereum breaks above $1,520 amid strong buying demand
Ethereum traded at $1,522.37 with a daily trading volume of $44.% billion and is up 10.16% for the day.
The world’s utility crypto just set a new all-time high, as the crypto asset increased in price by over 14% for the day to burst above the $1,500 barrier.
Ether is the second most valuable crypto asset by market value after Bitcoin, and at press time, it’s valued at more than $170 billion.
Ethereum has been on a surge since 2021, on the account that the fast-rising crypto-asset set above $1,000 for 28 straight nights.
Trading volumes on decentralized exchanges built on the Ethereum network also meant that Ether did nearly twice the amount in daily transferred value (over $19 billion) to Bitcoin throughout the month.
Also, data from Bloqport reveal that large entities are partially responsible for the bullish run, as the number of large entities holding 10,000 ETH just reached a 13-month high. Since the beginning of the year, 35 new Ether whale addresses have been created, controlling $447 million combined.
At press time, Ethereum traded at $1,522.37 with a daily trading volume of $44 billion. Ethereum is up 10.16% for the day.
Meet Bittle: The Cryptocurrency brand empowering people with ‘Shared Prosperity’
Bittle is relentless about empowering people through a reliable bitcoin to naira business.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated Nigeria’s grim reality into a state of near-bleakness. In the wake of the pandemic, unemployment hit an all-time high of 27% with many businesses laying off their staff, sending them back to an already overcrowded labor market. What this means is that the percentage of the country’s population that is productively engaged is not enough to drive the economy.
Prior to the pandemic, Nigeria has been a country struggling with dual reality. A country blessed with so many mineral resources yet one of the poorest in the world. More than a dozen Nigerians are among the world’s richest, including the famous Aliko Dangote, who happens to be the richest black man alive. Yet, more than two-thirds of the population live on less than a dollar per day. Nigeria is truly two sides of a coin, two worlds in one.
Amidst this chaos and economic calamity enters bitcoin; the first and most successful cryptocurrency created in 2010 by Satoshi Nakamoto. From undeniable facts, Bitcoin is helping thousands of Nigerians to overcome poverty and attain financial freedom despite the scourge of a dwindling economy. The fast-spreading adoption of bitcoin in the past five years by Nigerians is predicated on the consistent devaluation faced by naira and the staggering economy of the country. Because of this, it was an easy decision for Nigerians who are risk-inclined to stake their investment on bitcoin, leading to mass adoption that keeps growing with every tick of the clock.
This explosive growth, if spelled out in numbers, means the following:
- Annual growth of 19% in the number of bitcoins traded in Nigeria.
- Since 2015, over 60,000 Bitcoin has been traded in Nigeria with a total worth of $566m
- Over N12 billion worth of bitcoin is traded every day in Nigeria which led to the birth of the bitcoin exchange business: an industry with a market value of $350 million in 2020.
These facts and more are why Bittle was created; to empower enterprising Nigerians with simple and accessible cryptocurrency solutions using the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ Unlike other cryptocurrency exchange, Bittle is driven by a passion to help people own a bitcoin to naira exchange without stress, cash or experience.
“The bitcoin exchange business in Nigeria is a big and growing market (current market value of about $560m). At Bittle, our mission is to help anyone take their share of this bitcoin cake. Therefore, we made Bittle so simple and accessible so that anyone without prior experience of cryptocurrency can own a bitcoin to naira business and make lots of money. With the negative effect of the pandemic on people’s income, anyone who needs a side business to support his earnings will find Bittle a perfect choice,” Ejovwoke, the CEO of Bittle explained.
The traction Bittle has had in less than one year of commencement is a testament to its mission. With a current merchant base of 3,000 members and an average weekly payout of $10,000, Bittle is leading the way with an empathy-driven business model that makes people beneficiaries of their “shared prosperity” mantra. Ejovwoke gave more insight on the purpose that drives this intentional stand.
“When you do transactions with other exchanges, you get nothing in return. Some even delay payments coupled with bad customer service. However, Bittle is changing the game. We are relentless about solving the problem of poverty and helping people to become financially empowered through a reliable bitcoin to naira business they can even start for free. We believe in the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ because we are a human-first company. We operate from a position of abundance and our desire is to see every human with an enterprising spirit take their share of the bitcoin prosperity.”
Ejovwoke Enakirerhi gave us a peep into what it was like moving into uncharted waters of the cryptocurrency market when the pandemic hit, and the company lost a major share of its businesses.
“Looking back to March 2020 when the lockdown was announced, it was really a bleak period in the history of our company. The lockdown met us unprepared, but despite this, I and my team pulled ourselves together. After some days of research and brainstorming, we came up with Bittle as our flagship product in the cryptocurrency market. The energy the team brought to bear was insane. We pushed the MVP out and in less than 4 months, we had over 1,000 merchants monthly transactions of about $300,000. Currently, we have over 3,000 merchants and an average weekly payout of $10,000 to our merchants. Our goal is to increase this to $100,000 in the year 2021.”
Bitcoin posts highest monthly transfers ever
More than 22.3 million unique addresses were active in the network sending or receiving Bitcoin – the highest monthly number in Bitcoin’s history.
With strong buying pressure sighted at the flagship crypto market the number of large entities, crypto traders, and retail owners, have increased sporadically.
Data retrieved from Glassnode an advanced crypto analytic firm revealed In January 2021, more than 22.3 million unique addresses were active in the network sending or receiving $BTC – the highest monthly number in Bitcoin’s history to date Chart with an upwards trend.
Metric Description: The number of unique addresses that were active in the network either as a sender or receiver. Only addresses that were active in successful transactions are counted.
READ: Why Bitcoin could triple in value annually
#Bitcoin network activity at ATH.
In January, more than 22.3 million unique addresses were active in the network sending or receiving $BTC – the highest monthly number in Bitcoin's history to date 📈
READ: Central banks digital currencies pose a threat against the U.S dollar
At the time of drafting this report, the flagship crypto asset traded at $33,928.72 with a daily trading volume of $61.2 billion. Bitcoin is up 0.98% for the day. Bitcoin now has a market value of about $631.6 billion.
What you should know: Despite failing to break through its lifetime high price level of $42,000 resistance sighted last month, The most popular crypto asset had stayed within the price range of $30,000-$38,000 for some time now.
- It’s important to note that when the world’s most popular crypto makes a new high, traders expect some form of correction, that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility as sellers and buyers try to take hold.
- Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
- Also, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HOLDers meaning though Bitcoin seems to be in its first great consolidation of the 2021 bull market, however, crypto experts anticipate Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle amid prevailing price correction in play.
The momentum in the BTC market has been gaining steady pace since a report released by America’s most valuable bank, JP Morgan Chase, showed Bitcoin as a store of value asset.
“Though the [bitcoin] bubble collapsed as dramatically as it inflated, bitcoin has rarely traded below the cost of production, including the very disorderly conditions that prevailed in March,” said JP Morgan experts in a report led by the head of U.S. interest rate derivatives strategy, Joshua Younger and cross-asset research analyst, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.