Dogecoin could eventually hit $1

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) will eventually hit $1, after few days of accepting the crypto as a form of payment.

In a recent tweet, posted by the American-based billionaire, Cuban revealed customers had used more than 20,000 Dogecoin — roughly $1,018 at the time of writing this report — in transactions for his basketball team claiming the franchise was now “the largest Dogecoin merchant globally .”

Cuban anticipates that if basketball fans were to purchase 6,556,000,000 DOGE worth of Mavericks merchandise, the price of the token touch will “definitely hit $1.”

The @dallasmavs have done more than 20,000 #Dogecoin in transactions, making us the LARGEST #DOGECOIN MERCHANT IN THE WORLD ! We thank all of you and can only say that if we sell another 6,556,000,000 #DOGECOIN worth of Mavs merch, #dogecoin will DEFINITELY HIT $1 !!!🚀🚀🚀 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 6, 2021

Cuban was known for creating the video portal, Broadcast.com with Todd Wagner in the mid-nineties and sold it to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999.

Today he owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and has stakes in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV, and dozens of small startups.

According to Forbes, Mark Cuban is valued at about $23.4 billion at the time of writing this publication.

What you should know: Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It’s usually referred to as “the internet currency.”

It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.

“The recent rise of dogecoin, a meme coin, should serve as a reminder to everyone in the space that the most popular use case for crypto is still pure speculation,” said Anil Lulla, a former analyst at Bloomberg and co-founder of the cryptocurrency research firm, Delphi Digital.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.

The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.

This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.

Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.