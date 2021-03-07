Business
Concessionaire moves to stop handover of National Arts Theatre to CBN
FG has been asked to stop the handover of the National Arts Theatre to the CBN pending the determination of a suit in court.
Topwide Consortium, a concessionaire, has asked the Federal Government to stop the handover of the National Arts Theatre to the Bankers’ Committee, led by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) pending the determination of the suit in court.
This follows the disruption of its rights as the concessionaire to the National Arts Theatre after the firm had mobilized direct local and foreign investments in excess of $2 billion under the concession agreement.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the call is contained in a statement issued by Topwide Consortium Project Director, Mr Chris Ogan, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Awka.
READ: FG hands National Theatre over to CBN, Bankers Committee
What the Topwide Consortium Project Director is saying
Chris Ogan who initiated the suit said, “We are using this opportunity to reiterate our answer that the suit is very much pending and for which we have retained two commercial law Senior Advocates of Nigeria.’’
He said a motion for an interlocutory injunction to restrain any interference with the subject of the suit filed by their lawyers was also pending before the courts.
He also said the suit was filed in December 2019, with CBN, the Minister for Information, Tourism and Culture and Access Bank Plc. as some of the defendants.
READ: CBN to prevent exporters with unrepatriated export proceeds from banking services
“Other defendants are Herbert Wigwe representing the Bankers Committee, the Board of the National Theatre, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and Attorney-General of the Federation.
“The case was to come up on Dec. 15, 2020, but the Federal High Court, Lagos, which is hearing the case did not sit and it later adjourned the case to March 18, 2021.
“We were also contracted to develop a high rise car park and provide appropriate connections to the Lagos light rail Metro Blue Line station planned for the National Theatre Complex.
“The agreement is that upon completion of the rehabilitation, the upgraded National Theatre would be handed over to the Federal Government for the continued management by the Board of the Complex,” he said.
READ: Stamp Duty Probe: Reps act tough, reveal 14 banks are owing N1.5bn
He also said that they were surprised at the news of the planned takeover of the complex by the Bankers’ Committee, after the Attorney-General of the Federation signed-off finally on the concession agreement on May 3, 2017, and Road Shows were organised in Lagos, Abuja, Johannesburg, Dubai, London and New York to woo investors.
He said, “Our lawyers, on our instructions, wrote letters-dated Oct. 24, 2019, to all the concerned Federal Government agencies/agents to desist from tampering with our concession contract.’’
“None of the officers/agencies ever replied the letters and shunned our entreaties for meetings to clear whatever misunderstanding that informed their actions.’’
READ: CBN, Bankers committee back N3.5 trillion stimulus package for Nigeria
Ogan, therefore, called for strict compliance with due process and rule of law, over the handling of the matter.
He said forging ahead with the handover would not only result in contempt of the courts but also an embarrassment of Nigeria, before international investors.
What you should know
- It could be recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on February 10, 2021, approved an agreement that will lead to the renovation of the National Theater, Iganmu, Lagos for N21 billion.
- Subsequently, on February 15, 2021, the Bankers’ Committee, led by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government with Cappa & D’Alberto Limited as the main contractors, Nairda Limited as the electrical sub-contractor and VACC Limited as the mechanical sub-contractor for the project
- The Federal Government said the renovation will create thousands of jobs among other benefits.
Business
FG proposes new taxes on petroleum products, beverages, telecommunications
The FG is moving to increase its revenue-generating capacity to fund the 2021 Appropriation Act.
The Federal Government is proposing the imposition of new taxes on petroleum products, non-alcoholic beverages and telecommunications service providers as it moves to increase its revenue-generating capacity to fund the 2021 Appropriation Act.
They want the return of a N1.50 levy on each litre of petroleum product brought into the country and the taxing of non-alcoholic beverages like alcoholic drinks and tobacco.
This disclosure was made by the Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd.), while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Customs to defend its 2020 Budgetary performance and 2021 proposal.
According to a report from Punch, Ali, who led top officials of the Customs before the committee, made written and oral submissions with the lawmakers also grilling him for about 3 hours.
READ: LNG boss tasks FG to begin the monetization of Nigeria’s gas
What the Controller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service is saying
The Customs boss told the lawmakers that as part of strategies to improve revenue generation in 2021 based on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the service introduced the e-Customs, which will make its operations electronic and automated.
He said, “Proportionally, it is the service’s expectation that, as a result of this reform, we will increase the revenue base of the government.’’
The Customs boss also said that the service recommended and the government approved downward tariff review of the current 35% levy on new and luxury imported vehicles to 5%, in addition to the downward review of commercial vehicles from 35% to 10%.
READ: CBN Governor says Dangote refinery will sell refined products to FG in Naira
He said, “This is to encourage massive importation of vehicles into Nigeria and further increase the revenue base of the government; also, and most importantly, to reduce smuggling of vehicles through our borders. The complaint has always been that the tariff is too high and, therefore, people are forced to go through the borders to smuggle their vehicles.
“Based on that and now that we have succeeded in reducing these duties, it is our belief that most of the vehicles coming into Nigeria will come through the ports and by so doing, it will create jobs, increase earnings for not only the Customs but also other operatives in the marine sector. So, it is a win-win situation as far as we are concerned.”
READ: Dangote tells FG to allow only refinery license holders to import petrol
Ali stated that a levy would now be reintroduced on petroleum products, in addition to the recommendation to the introduction of taxes on telecommunications service providers on the recharge cards they produce, while carbonated drinks would also become taxable soon.
He said, “One of the reasons for us to tax carbonated drinks is that, if we tax alcoholic beverages and tobacco because they are injurious to our health, carbonated drinks, with the content of sugar, are equally injurious to our health.
“Most of the diabetes cases we see today are as a result of consumption of these drinks. So, it is deadly; as deadly as tobacco. Alcohol is less deadly than them. But we are still running a zero excise duty on these companies.”
READ: Customs revenue rises by N200 billion to hit N1.5 trillion in 2020
Why this means
- The proposal of the Nigerian Customs Service of the introduction of new taxes is coming at a time the Federal Government had declared tax reliefs for businesses and individuals due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
- However, the government is looking for ways to improve its revenue-generating capacity to be able to fund the 2021 Budget.
- This will ultimately increase the burden for Nigerians as these businesses are expected to pass the cost of their services and products on to them.
Business
Key takeaways from the OPEC+ meeting
Here are key takeaways from OPEC’s recent meeting as the organisation shows admirable strategy in the global oil market management.
The 14th Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC Ministers took place via video conference on Thursday 4th of March, 2021, under the Chairmanship of HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, and Co-Chair His Excellency Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.
In theory, OPEC+ is an organization but in practice, the Group operates like a “cartel” as Ex-US President, Donald Trump describes it. His Royal Highness Abdul Aziz Bin Salman is the well-articulated Head Honcho. The manner in which he has high-handedly managed the oil markets was evident in his responses at the latest meeting.
Here are a few takeaways from the meeting.
OPEC+ getting back control of the Oil markets
In one of his addresses, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz said that the OPEC Plus cut combined with his country’s voluntary cut managed to accelerate the recovery process of the market.
Evidently, the market has been in an uptrend since the negative prices experienced early last year. Although the markets have experienced a few hurdles externally (geopolitics) and internally (quota cheats and disagreements), prices have rebounded to the highest since 2019. What makes this more remarkable is there is still a pandemic and jet fuel has yet to rebound as aviation has not recovered.
OPEC+ riding the wave of the financial markets
With the bond market on the edge on the signs of inflation, it appears investors are hedging inflation with commodities. That is why all commodities appear to be on the upside. Commodities tend to shine during periods of inflation. With gold prices melting, it appears funds are exposing their portfolio to oil. Hence, why some analysts have argued current prices are not a reflection of supply and demand. They believe the recent oil price rally might have been caused more by financial players rather than improvements in physical oil market fundamentals.
Caution and Vigilance needed to balance the markets
During one of OPEC’s chair remarks, Prince Salman reiterated how important compliance has been in the recovery process. He also commended HE Timipye Sylva’s in his diplomatic management as he compensated on previous failed quotas and his mission as Special Envoy to Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and South Sudan in complying with their quotas. In his words to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, “you have earned your graduation”.
Prince Salman also reiterated how important caution and vigilance are needed in these markets. He said, “we have learned in the course of the past year, the difficulty of making hard predictions in such an unpredictable environment.”
He further added that, “We Have mitigated the impact of the last three waves of pandemic by avoiding complacency. To buttress his speech, he said ‘we did not cast caution to the winds, nor endanger our achievements over the past year. We have elected to follow a careful and proactive approach that has proved successful.”
OPEC+ unity getting stronger
In every successful relationship, understanding and unity are very key tenets needed. Although Russia has a separate agenda of theirs, with regards to the U.S shale, market share and their domestic needs, they still understand that the ultimate priority is to keep the group united. This was reiterated by Alexander Novak, the Russian Minister agreed that the market hasn’t fully recovered but it’s in a better state than it was a few months ago. He also stressed the importance of conformity to the pact.
The fact that the group even had a majority consensus on the decision not to rollover cuts for April shows that there is a lot of unity in the group. Nigeria also supported the views that there should not be additional supply.
On U.S Shale and Joe Biden
“Drill, baby, drill is gone forever.” These were the words of the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who in all indications is boasting that the U.S shale revolution has ended. It appears U.S shale is kneecapped as most shale companies suffered financial bankruptcies during the last oil crash. Also with little Capital expenditure and demand for American oil, OPEC has regained dominance in the markets. Personally, I noted this when the markets still went up after an EIA report on a 20 million barrel build in U.S crude inventories which is very unusual.
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is going to have some sort of love-hate relationship with Joe Biden. With talks of a sanction on Saudi Arabia over the death of Jamal Khashoggi and other human rights which has forced the U.S to ‘recalibrate’ their issues with the Middle-East nation. However, Prince Salman must love having an American President who is so focused on climate change, energy transition and renewable energy which inadvertently means the rise of OPEC+ and oil prices will have a smooth sailing.
India and China will have to use their stockpiles
When asked about India, The OPEC chair, Prince Salman said that India should start pulling oil out of the cheap stocks they bought last year. Notably, when prices were down, a lot of oil-importing nations filled their inventories with cheap oil. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister is of the belief that India and the rest should exhaust what they have accumulated during the oil price crisis. This would be disappointing to India, as they wanted more supply (lower prices) to boost their economic recovery.
Conclusion
Oil traders and stakeholders did not see this coming. Every speculator short in the market will be “ouching like hell” as HRH Prince Salman warned last year. Kudos to Egypt for hedging against high prices as it seems that prices will keep rising in the foreseeable future. OPEC once again has shown admirable strategy in the global oil market management. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is extending its voluntary output cut by another 1m b/d, and the cartel isn’t increasing output for April.
You can find the full press statement from OPEC here
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Nigerian Breweries reports a 54.3% decline in profits in 2020
- Abbey Mortgage Bank projects N51.08 million profit in Q2 2020.