Entertainment
Veteran broadcaster, actor, Sadiq Daba is dead
Daba died on Wednesday evening after losing a battle to leukaemia and prostate cancer.
Veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba, died on Wednesday evening after losing a battle to leukaemia and prostate cancer.
His death was confirmed by filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, with whom he recently worked with on the 2020 motion picture, Citation.
Afolayan, who said that the ace broadcaster died on the evening of Wednesday, March 3rd, said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing to him.
Many Nigerians, including billionaire Femi Otedola, had donated money for his treatment abroad and showed massive support on social media.
Daba made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
He has featured in several TV series and movies, with “Cock Crow at Dawn” and “October 1st” as notable mentions.
Entertainment
Michelle Obama to launch TV cooking show for kids on Netflix
Former US First Lady, Michele Obama is set to unveil a new TV show for kids.
Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States has launched a new children’s show that will be showing on Netflix from March 16.
The show is based on the adventures of two puppets, Waffles and Mochi, who have a dream to learn to cook fresh food with the help of Mrs Obama and a magical flying shopping cart.
READ: Netflix gains 17% after beating investors expectation
Speaking about the new show, Mrs Obama said “ It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”
She also mentioned her excitement to work with “Partnership for a Healthier America” to get fresh ingredients to families in needs across the country so they can cook together at home.”
READ: Netflix appoints Econet founder, Strive Masiyiwa to its Board of Directors
What you should know
- The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Michelle and her husband, President Barack Obama.
- Higher Ground was launched in 2019 in partnership with Netflix. The company promised to “harness the power of storytelling” and touch on “issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more.”
Entertainment
Universal Music Group to expand operations in Nigeria
Universal Music Group has announced an African expansion to include Nigeria and a few other countries in the continent.
Global Music publishing giant, Universal Music Group, has announced plans to expand operations in Africa in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya in 2021.
This was disclosed by the group’s regional CEO, Sipho Dlamini, in a Bloomberg report on Monday. The CEO also revealed that Universal Music had opened an office in Ivory Coast to tap into the francophone music scene.
“We are thinking long term and looking to build lasting infrastructure in order to support African talent for years to come,” Dlamini said. “We want to expand the possibilities for that talent to reach new audiences around the world.”
Bloomberg disclosed that the recorded music revenues in Africa and the Middle East had totalled $100 million in 2019.
“There has never been a more exciting time for African music around the world, as it continues to influence and inspire culture and creativity, while reaching a wider audience globally each day through streaming,” Dlamini said.
The CEO added that Universal Music was also working with major African Telco operators including g MTN Group Ltd, Vodacom Group Ltd, and Orange SA in a bid to boost its operations in the continent.
What you should know
- The plan to expand operations does not come as a surprise, as Nigerian musicians recorded success in 2020 due to streaming.
- Nairametrics reported last month that David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, revealed that his third studio album had surpassed 213.2 million streams across all platforms in a month.
- Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, announced an experimental plan for his music fans and investors to buy shares in his songs.
- Nairametrics reported in July that Mr Eazi raised $20 million for his Africa Music Fund (AMF) to invest in the careers of African music talents.
exmarket
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]