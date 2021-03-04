Business
Royal Academy of Engineering invests over £3.5 million in Nigeria, others
The academy has awarded over £3.5 million in 37 projects in Nigeria and across 13 African countries.
The Royal Academy of Engineering has awarded over £3.5 million to 37 projects in Nigeria and across 13 African countries to promote better training and sustainability and diversify economies.
This was disclosed by the Academy via a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Thursday to mark the UNESCO World Engineering Day 2021.
It stated that the Academy’s interest in partnering with partner academic institutions’ projects focused on realizing sustainable development goals.
One of such projects, according to the statement, is the renewable energy project recently embarked on by Engineering students in the University of Abuja, Nigeria.
It stated, “A new awardee of the HEPSSA programme, the University of Abuja, in a project titled “Renewable energy utilization: Accelerating diffusion of solar power systems”, seeks to address the problem of access to affordable and clean energy with a view to enable accelerated diffusion solar power systems.”
Commenting on the progress achieved in Africa, Nigerian born Engineer in the UK, Yewande Akinola MBE, who is also a member of the Royal Academy of Engineering GCRF Africa Catalyst Committee, said:
“While we see immediate improvements in skills and innovation through these programmes, the real win is establishing a framework for lasting change. This will equip communities in Africa to anticipate and plan for the challenges posed by climate change, urbanisation and economic development. The continent is transforming rapidly, and those engineering its future need the skills to think on their feet.”
Stressing the need for strategic partnerships and buy-in of stakeholders, she said, “By developing strong alliances between local partners in sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, we can enable learning, collaboration and sharing of best practice, which in turn will build skills to boost innovation. But there is much more to be done, which needs the continued support of investors and partners.”
She added that the Academy aimed to support the development of a diverse and future fit workforce across the continent.
“It is estimated that fewer than 10% of engineering posts in Africa are currently occupied by women. GCRF Africa Catalyst has worked with Women in Engineering (WomEng) to promote gender diversity across a wide spectrum of professional experience.
“WomEng’s work with Eswatini’s Registration Council for Architects, Engineers, Surveyors and Allied Professionals has resulted in seven registered female members where they initially had none. A HEP SSA project with the Institute of Engineers Rwanda also helped to increase the number of female internship applicants from 5% to 2018 to 25% in 2019,” she said.
Highlights of achievements of the Africa grants:
- Over 2000 professionals trained by Professional Engineering Institutions across sub-Saharan Africa.
- Over 530 student industry placements since 2013. Number of students obtaining industry internships increased from 40% to 90% over the course of one project in Zambia
- Diversity & Inclusion initiatives have driven equal gender participation in programmes. A project from the Institute of Engineers Rwanda helped to increase the number of female internship applicants from 5% in 2018 to 25% in 2019.
- 50 individual course curricula reviewed and improved as a result of industry-academia partnerships.
- Almost 50 UK organisations and 400 in-country bodies involved as project partners so far.
What you should know
- Launched in 2016, with support from the UK government’s Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), the Africa Catalyst initiative allows Engineers to focus on issues of specific importance to their relevant jurisdictions while facilitating good governance practices.
- The Royal Academy of Engineering is showcasing its impact on enhancing collaboration, education, and diversity in engineering in sub-Saharan Africa, delivered through its Africa grants programmes ahead of the second UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development on the 4th of March 2021.
1 Comment
Business
NSIP: FEC approves design and deployment of a management system
The FEC has approved the design, development, and deployment of a management system for NSIP.
The Federal Economic Council, FEC, has approved the development of a new management system for the National Social Investment Programme.
The platform would cover other National Social Investments Programmes projects including N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Household Uplifting Programme and others.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.
The FG said, “FEC today approved the Design, development, and deployment of a management system for NSIP, a technology platform for N-Power, GEEP, HUP and the School feeding programme.”
The FEC also agreed to:
- Approve a contract for an Integrated real-time data repository and security solution for Nigerian immigration.
- Approve a change in scope of the contract for Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway — from the rehabilitation contract previously awarded, to a FULL RECONSTRUCTION, with provisions for trailer parks, tow stations, side-lanes, weighbridges and others.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government approved the National Policy on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.
Business
Deployment of 5 million solar power connections reaffirms commitment to global green energy – Osinbajo
Osinbajo has reaffirmed FG’s commitment to the global green energy initiative with the deployment of 5 million solar power connections.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government’s plan to electrify the homes of 25 million Nigerians through the deployment of solar power connections reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.
The Vice President disclosed this in a statement after the Federal Economic Council meeting on Wednesday.
‘The forthcoming deployment of the 5 million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.
“A just transition to net-zero emissions where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel,” he said.
The Vice President added that the International Community should maintain its Gas Project financing in Nigeria and other developing nations as the world moves on to net-zero emission.
What you should know
- The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman had earlier disclosed that the Federal Government spends over N50 billion in subsidizing electricity supply in the country.
- The Presidency recently disclosed that an estimated 25 million Nigerians will benefit from FG’s Solar Home Systems which they will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period.
- The FG has also announced that it will commence the process of the installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.
- The FG assured Nigerians that the on-going power sector reforms and interventions are designed to boost job creation and its support to drive entrepreneurship among youths will yield desired results in 2021.
Tarojojoye
March 4, 2021 at 6:44 am
How come that there are no water engineers? Despite the fact that there are over a thousand rivers in Nigeria, Nigerians have to resort to stone age method of getting water. Also, are there no railway engineers in Nigeria that the country has to rely entirely on Chinese to build the flat pack railways?