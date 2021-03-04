Appointments
ValuAlliance Asset Management appoints two new Directors
ValuAlliance Asset Management has announced the appointment of two persons into its Board as Directors.
ValuAlliance Asset Management, the fund manager of the ValuAlliance Value Fund, has announced the appointment of Messrs Obinnia Abajue and Kofi Kwakwa into its Board as Directors.
This is according to a disclosure sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics. In line with statutory requirements, the appointments are subject to confirmation from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and approval by the shareholders at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM).
According to the notice, Mr Obinnia Abajue was appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director while Mr Kofi Kwakwa was appointed as Non-Executive Director. The profile of the aforementioned experts is succinctly captured below;
Mr Obinnia Abajue
Mr. Abajue has over two decades of experience in banking and financial services. He is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hygeia HMO Limited, a position he has held since November 2016. He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos and Imperial College London, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science and an MBA respectively. Mr Abajue is a fellow of numerous professional bodies like; The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK; The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.
Kofi Kwakwa
Mr. Kwakwa is a Ghanaian and a former CEO of Sagevest Holdings, an investment holding company in Ghana. He has over 25 years of experience in investment banking and consulting, having worked in top firms like Standard Bank, McKinsey & Company among others. He is currently a director at African Capital Alliance Limited (ACA), having joined the Board since 2015. Mr. Kwakwa is an alumnus of Swarthmore College and Harvard Business School, both in the USA, where he obtained a B.A. in Mathematics/Economics and an MBA respectively.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, a part of the press release reads: ‘’The Board of Directors congratulates Mr. Abajue and Mr. Kwakwa on their appointment and is looking forward to tapping into their vast wealth of experience to further accelerate the achievement of its vision, to be the premier investment management fiduciary in the segments we serve.’’
What you should know
- ValuAlliance had earlier posted a Profit After Tax of N237.96 million in its last reported financial statements-Q3, 2020. The PAT figures indicated a surge by over 1,000% YoY.
- ValuAlliance Value Fund formerly known as “SIM Capital Alliance Value Fund”, is a closed-end collective investment scheme, registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, whose units are listed on the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE”).
Greenwich Merchant Bank appoints Bayo Rotimi as MD/CEO
Bayo Rotimi has been appointed the new MD/CEO of Greenwich Merchant Bank.
Greenwich Merchant Bank has announced the appointment of Mr Bayo Rotimi as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.
This is according to a notification made available on the bank’s social media handle, seen by Nairametrics.
As part of his responsibilities, Mr Rotimi is expected to provide leadership and direction to the management team and take charge in optimizing the company’s overall strategic objectives and operational performance, in a bid to deliver optimal value for stakeholders, without compromising quality and standards.
About Bayo Rotimi
Mr Rotimi is an experienced investment banking professional with over 27 years’ experience. He worked for various financial institutions such as Lead Merchant Bank and FCMB Capital Markets, where he rose through the echelons to become the CEO of the latter in 2008. Prior to his recent appointment, he was the chairman of the investment committee of ARM’s Discovery, Aggressive, Growth, Ethical, Money Markets, Fixed income and Eurobond funds with over N110 billion under management.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Chairman of Greenwich Merchant Bank, Kayode Falowo said: “Bayo’s track record and pedigree speaks for itself and offers a reassuring nexus between the corporate ideals that Greenwich is reputed for and proactive dynamism required to stay on the cutting-edge of innovation, product development and stakeholder satisfaction.”
What you should know
- Recall that Greenwich Trust Limited was officially renamed Greenwich Merchant Bank in September 2020, after obtaining regulatory approval from CBN to operate as a Merchant Bank.
- Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited was incorporated on the 25th of February, 1992 and subsequently commenced operations in June 1994.
Appointments
Africa Prudential announces appointment of Zubaida Rasheed as Director
Zubaida Rasheed has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director by Africa Prudential Plc.
The Board of Africa Prudential Plc has ratified the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective February 24, 2021, subject to regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This is according to a notification signed by the Company’s secretary, Joseph Jibunoh, and made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Given her profile and wealth of experience, the Board strongly believes that the appointment will strengthen the company by consolidating its digital transformation drive and ensuring its smooth transition from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technological services.
About Zubaida Mahey Rasheed
Mrs. Zubaida is a distinguished technocrat with over forty years’ experience in the public and private sectors. A sizeable number of the aforementioned years were spent in NITEL Plc, where she served for 23 years, rising to the position of Executive Director.
Mrs. Zubaida is currently the Deputy Coordinator of Technical Working Group (TWG) for the preparation of Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 & Nigeria Agenda 2050 (Business Environment, Trade, Competitiveness, and Product Space Mapping).
She is an alumna of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), having obtained a BSC degree in Economics in the aforementioned institution. She holds professional membership in the Nigerian Institute of Management and National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria.
What you should know
- Africa Prudential Plc had earlier declared a dividend of 50 kobo each, totaling N1 billion for its shareholders.
- Africa Prudential Plc formerly known as UBA Registrars Ltd was incorporated as a private limited liability company on 23rd March 2006 to take over the registrar services formally operated as a department by its former parent – UBA Global Market Limited.
- The company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 17th of January, 2013. It currently manages over 80 corporate clients in both the public and private sectors.
