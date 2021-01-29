Appointments
FBN Holdings appoints ex-CEO of Guinness Nigeria and 2 others as Board Directors
In line with the provisions of the NSE, FBN Holdings has announced the appointment of three individuals as Directors.
FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria, Mr. Seni Adetu, and two others as new Board Directors.
This is according to a notification signed by the company’s secretary, Seye Kosoko, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange this afternoon, as seen by Nairametrics.
The new appointees are; Mr. Seni Adetu and Mrs. Juliet Anammah who were appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors, and Mr. Otu Hughes who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of FBN Holdings Plc.
The disclosure which is in line with NSE’s provision is, however, still subject to statutory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Profile
- Mr. Seni Adetu has over three-decade experience in private sector practice garnered at various multinationals like John Holt Plc, Coca-Cola, and Guinness Plc. He has held various leadership positions including being a former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria. He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA respectively.
- Juliet Anammah is an experienced executive with over 28 years of professional experience, including 7 years at the Chief Executive Level. She is currently the Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group. Prior to her current role, she was the CEO OF Jumia Nigeria.
- She currently serves in the Board of some notable corporate entities like Flour Mills Nigeria, Plc, and APT Pensions as an Independent Non-Executive member. She is an alumna of Wharton College University, Pennsylvania (AMP) and Yale University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and MBA respectively.
- Otu Hughes is a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Candesco Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in operations, strategy, mergers, and acquisition, etc.
What you should know
The Executive Board Directors of FBN Holdings Plc are; Dr. Oba Otudeko, CFR (Chairman); U.K. Eke, MFR (Group Managing Director); Mr. Oye Hassan-Odukale, MFR; Mr. Chidi Anya; Dr. Hamza Sule Wuro Bokki; Otunba(Mrs) Adebola Osibogun; Mr. Omatseyin Ayida; Dr. Adesola Adeduntan; and Ms. Cecilia Akintomide, OON.
UACN Property Development Company Plc appoints Wole Oshin as Chairman
Mr. Wole Oshin has been announced as the new Chairman of UACN Property Development Company Plc.
Mr. Wole Oshin has been announced as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC).
UPDC Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Wole Oshin as the new Chairman of the company with immediate effect, following the resignation of the former Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali from the Board.
The appointment was confirmed in a letter by the company dated 27th January 2021, and available on the NSE website – corporate disclosure. The letter was signed by the company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs. Folake Kolaro, on behalf of UPDC Plc.
The announcement noted that Mr. Wole Oshin is one of the two Non-Executive Directors appointed on the 4th of January 2021.
What you should know
- Wole Oshin is the Managing Director of Custodian Investment Plc. Mr. Oshin sits on several Boards including the International Insurance Society [IIS], New York and Nigerian Insurers Association. He is also an Advisory Board Member of the Common Wealth Enterprise and Investment Council (United Kingdom).
- UPDC is the largest real estate platform listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Company has been involved in property acquisition, development, sales and management of quality and affordable residential, commercial, and retail properties in Nigeria for over 20 years.
- In 2020, Custodian Investment PLC acquired 51% of UPDC’s issued share capital from UAC of Nigeria PLC and is now the Company’s largest shareholder.
International Energy Insurance appoints Ebunolu Ayeni as acting MD/CEO
International Energy Insurance Plc announces the appointment of Ebunolu Ayeni as acting Managing Director/CEO.
International Energy Insurance has announced the appointment of Mr Ebunolu Ayeni as the new acting Managing Director of the firm, following the retirement of his predecessor, Mr Peter Irene.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Adeyinka Hassan and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
The appointment of Mr Ebunolu Ayeni is sequel to the resignation of Mr Peter Irene, who until his resignation on December 20, 2020, was the Managing Director/ CEO of the firm. According to the notification, Mr Ayeni has immediately taken over the leadership of management in an acting capacity, in order to fill the void, pending the approval of the National Insurance Commission for the appointment of a substantive Managing Director.
Mr Ayeni is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, where he obtained a BSc. Degree in Insurance. He also has a Master’s degree in Marketing and Management from Ladoke Akintola University and Enugu State University respectively.
In terms of professional membership, Mr Ayeni is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of Nigeria, a member of Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and the Institute of Loans and Risk management, Nigeria.
What you should know
- International Energy Insurance Plc provides insurance solutions to the energy sector. The company’s scope include; oil and gas, engineering/car, bond and finance among others.
- International Energy Insurance Plc share price closed trading on 25th of January, 2021 at N0.38.
AFEX appoints Kamaldeen Raji as MD of AFEX Fair Trade Limited
Mr Kamaldeen Raji has been appointed as the Managing Director of AFEX Fair Trade Limited.
Leading commodities market player, AFEX has announced the appointment of Kamaldeen Raji as the Managing Director of AFEX Fair Trade Limited (AFEX Fair Trade).
This information was contained in an exclusive disclosure sent to Nairametrics today the 25th of January 2021.
According to the information contained in the press statement, the appointment is in line with AFEX’s mandate of strengthening trade infrastructure for Nigeria’s commodities market, while providing support for smallholder farmers, who are key players in the agricultural value chain.
What they are saying
The CEO of AFEX, Ayodeji Balogun, who commented on the appointment of the New Managing Director, said:
- “I am delighted to have Kamaldeen stepping into the leadership at AFEX as the Managing Director of AFEX Fair Trade. This is in alignment with AFEX’s five-year strategy that consolidates the best aspects of our business into business units that will deliver impressive wins in trading, financing and market system development for Africa’s commodities market.”
Kamaldeen Raji, Managing Director, AFEX Fair Trade limited said:
- “AFEX has delivered on its promise for a working commodities exchange model for West Africa after six years of operations in Nigeria. I am excited to join the executive leadership to contribute to our next five years as a business.”
- “As I drive our strategy to reach one million farmers and expand our national storage capacity to 500,000 MT over the next five years, AFEX Fair Trade will build on the success of previous years.”
- “Through AFEX Fair Trade, AFEX will continue to contribute to impact metrics that align with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, 5, and 8; no poverty, zero hunger, gender equality, and decent work and economic growth.”
Kamaldeen prior to his appointment as the Managing Director of AFEX Fair Trade Limited had previously served in Commercial Manager’s capacity for AFEX. This position monitored all commercial partnerships with a focus to drive revenue activities and growth opportunities.
It is important to note that, AFEX Fair Trade is one of AFEX’s business units, responsible for commodities trading and storage, the company is charged with the task of providing extension services to farmers in a bid to boost their productivity and incomes across all segments of the agricultural value chain.