FBN Holdings appoints ex-CEO of Guinness Nigeria and 2 others as Board Directors

FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria, Mr. Seni Adetu, and two others as new Board Directors.

This is according to a notification signed by the company’s secretary, Seye Kosoko, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange this afternoon, as seen by Nairametrics.

The new appointees are; Mr. Seni Adetu and Mrs. Juliet Anammah who were appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors, and Mr. Otu Hughes who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of FBN Holdings Plc.

The disclosure which is in line with NSE’s provision is, however, still subject to statutory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Profile

Mr. Seni Adetu has over three-decade experience in private sector practice garnered at various multinationals like John Holt Plc, Coca-Cola, and Guinness Plc. He has held various leadership positions including being a former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria. He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA respectively.

has over three-decade experience in private sector practice garnered at various multinationals like John Holt Plc, Coca-Cola, and Guinness Plc. He has held various leadership positions including being a former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria. He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA respectively. Juliet Anammah is an experienced executive with over 28 years of professional experience, including 7 years at the Chief Executive Level. She is currently the Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group. Prior to her current role, she was the CEO OF Jumia Nigeria.

is an experienced executive with over 28 years of professional experience, including 7 years at the Chief Executive Level. She is currently the Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group. Prior to her current role, she was the CEO OF Jumia Nigeria. She currently serves in the Board of some notable corporate entities like Flour Mills Nigeria, Plc, and APT Pensions as an Independent Non-Executive member. She is an alumna of Wharton College University, Pennsylvania (AMP) and Yale University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and MBA respectively.

Otu Hughes is a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Candesco Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in operations, strategy, mergers, and acquisition, etc.

What you should know

The Executive Board Directors of FBN Holdings Plc are; Dr. Oba Otudeko, CFR (Chairman); U.K. Eke, MFR (Group Managing Director); Mr. Oye Hassan-Odukale, MFR; Mr. Chidi Anya; Dr. Hamza Sule Wuro Bokki; Otunba(Mrs) Adebola Osibogun; Mr. Omatseyin Ayida; Dr. Adesola Adeduntan; and Ms. Cecilia Akintomide, OON.