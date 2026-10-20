Olaniwun Ajayi LP appoints former FATE Foundation CEO Adenike Adeyemi as new Chief Executive

Olaniwun Ajayi LP, one of Nigeria's leading commercial law firms, has appointed Adenike Adeyemi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bringing more than 23 years of executive leadership and institutional transformation experience to the organisation

Olaniwun Ajayi LP, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial law firms, has appointed Adenike Adeyemi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bringing more than 23 years of executive leadership and institutional transformation experience to the organisation.

The appointment was announced by the firm, which said Adeyemi would oversee its next phase of institutional development and strategic growth.

Adeyemi previously served as Chief Executive Officer of FATE Foundation for more than a decade, where she led the organisation’s expansion across four African countries and supervised its digital transformation.

Her appointment comes as Olaniwun Ajayi LP seeks to strengthen its business leadership capabilities alongside its established legal advisory operations.

Tominiyi Owolabi hails appointment

Commenting on the appointment, the firm’s Managing Partner, Dr Tominiyi Owolabi, said Adeyemi’s experience would support its long-term strategic ambitions.

“To build the institution we envision for the future, we must complement our legal excellence with world-class business leadership,” Owolabi said.

He added that Adeyemi’s executive leadership experience would position the firm to implement the next phase of its strategy.

According to the firm, her appointment forms part of efforts to strengthen its institutional structure and expand its capacity to support clients operating across African and international markets.

The firm also highlighted her experience in professional services, organisational restructuring and corporate advisory as important to its growth plans.

What you should know about Adenike Adeyemi

Adeyemi has built a career spanning the private, public and development sectors, with extensive experience in management consulting, institutional transformation and executive leadership.

Before joining FATE Foundation, she worked at KPMG Advisory Services, where she led projects involving corporate strategy, operational restructuring, organisational design and institutional transformation.

At FATE Foundation, she oversaw initiatives focused on entrepreneurship development, organisational expansion and technology-driven transformation.

Beyond her executive responsibilities, Adeyemi serves as a member of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Nigeria Business Council.

She has also held governance committee leadership positions on corporate boards and previously chaired a committee responsible for the annual Nigerian Economic Summit.

In 2021, she was selected as an Eisenhower Fellow and has been recognised by Google as a Global Leader to Watch.

Adeyemi is also a Senior Fellow and faculty member at Lagos Business School, contributing to executive education and leadership development.

She holds a Master of Public Administration and a Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations from Seton Hall University, obtained in 2005.

She previously earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ibadan in 2001.

Her appointment places her at the helm of the firm’s business operations as it pursues further institutional growth and international expansion.

Get up to speed

Olaniwun Ajayi LP has advised on several major corporate and capital-market transactions in Nigeria.

Adeyemi previously contributed to FATE Foundation’s entrepreneurship development initiatives. In 2025, she represented the foundation in a partnership with Google to support advanced artificial intelligence education across four African countries.