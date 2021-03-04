Paid Content
Soloti Gaming Limited announces entry into Nigeria’s Gaming Industry, promises best betting experience
Soloti Gaming Limited is poised to revolutionise the sports betting industry in Nigeria.
The management of Soloti Gaming Limited, a new investor in Nigeria’s fast-growing gaming industry has announced its entry into the gaming sector.
Soloti Gaming Limited recently obtained its operation licenses from the National Lottery Board and the Lagos State Lottery Board and is poised to revolutionise the sports betting industry in Nigeria.
The Chairman of Soloti, Mr. Adebayo Tade expressed optimism at the consistent growth trend in the gaming industry in Africa and Nigeria.
According to Mr. Tade, “We have over the last two years been conducting extensive research on the gaming industry in Africa, notably West Africa, and we believe it is time to revolutionise and reposition the gaming industry in Nigeria, offering innovative and more strategic outcomes beneficial to the over 70 million Punters in the Nigeria Gaming industry”.
Speaking on the entry of Soloti Gaming Limited’s foremost product FRAPAPA, Mr. Derrick Bell, Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are thrilled to announce the entry of FRAPAPA; a unique product under Soloti Gaming Limited into Nigeria’s fast-rising gaming industry. Our entry into Nigeria supports our strategic business decision and global growth strategy aimed at adding value to the gaming industry through innovative offerings, human capital engagement and the value chain of wealth creation.”
Mr Bell, a Technology & Business expert has over the last ten years working as an ICT business consultant in the United Kingdom further stated that “Over the next few weeks, FRAPAPA will be unveiled for engagement and patronage with unique propositions that are of global standards”. The FRAPAPA brand value proposition will create passion, wealth, and more wins for Punters. The new platform will address the challenges observed during consultations with Punters. FRAPAPA is expected to provide faster pay-outs, great odds, a user-friendly platform, and most significantly an attractive welcome bonus.
While commenting on the entry of FRAPAPA to the Nigerian market, Mr. Layi Olayinka, the Chief Operating Officer said, “I am super excited to be part of the highly innovative team of experts coming to the Nigerian gaming industry. Our vision is clear; we want to create a gaming framework that provides a superior betting platform with impactful, life-changing offerings and more.”
He further stated “Our team boasts of more than 40 years of combined experience in the UK Gaming and Technology sector, and we aim to use our vast array of experience to deliver a platform that offers a premium gaming experience while ensuring swift pay- outs, withdrawals, SMS notifications for winnings, odds boost and a data-friendly apps/website for a thrilling user experience. Collectively, our knowledge will be used to forge a highly effective and intuitive network for our business, providing abundant resources and organizational tenacity that will result in the successful delivery of the ideal betting experience that Nigerian punters deserve and envision.”
Soloti Gaming Limited is committed to upholding its brand promise as both an enabler and business entity providing an opportunity to empower more Nigerians to become financially independent both as Punters and Agents.
In fulfilment of its key goal in contributing positively towards youth employment and empowerment in Nigeria, Soloti Gaming Limited has indicated that they would be creating job opportunities both directly & indirectly for thousands of Nigerians over the next 3 years.
The Best ETF Brokers
In layman’s terms, ETFs allow you to own multiple underlying assets, rather than one.
Exchange-traded funds, or better known as ETFs, are baskets of securities that trade on an exchange, similar to stock. Their share prices fluctuate daily as they are bought and sold and can contain all types of investments. The reason why ETFs are so popular is that they offer low expense ratios and fewer broker commissions than buying stocks individually.
In layman’s terms, ETFs allow you to own multiple underlying assets, rather than one. Thanks to that fact, they have become extremely popular. With all that being said, we wanted to provide you with some of the best ETF brokers on the market which can help you make the right decision and invest smartly. We are also going to name the types of ETFs as a way to get you more familiar with this type of investing.
Types of ETFs
Let’s start with the types of exchange-traded funds first. There are 5 main types of ETFs which are used for income generation, price increases, speculations, etc. The first type is bond ETFs which include corporate bonds, municipal, and government bonds. They are well-known for their transparency pricings, something that was only available to institutional investors.
Next up, we have industry ETFs which track a particular industry, like oil, banking, gas, or technology. These ETFs have a high level of liquidity, which means that there are rarely any tracking errors. Commodity ETFs are used to invest in physical goods like natural resources and precious metals. They are usually focused on a single commodity or investments in future contracts.
Currency ETFs are used to invest in foreign currencies as the name of the ETF suggests. These investments allow ordinary people to gain exposure to the forex market. Finally, inverse ETFs are constructed by using derivatives to profit from a decline in the value of an underlying benchmark.
Now that we’ve got the types of ETFs covered, let’s check out which are the best brokers in this field. While the full list of ETF brokerages contains more companies and it is worth a look, we are going to check out the top three competitors.
eToro
eToro is often regarded as the best ETF broker in the UK. It is home to homer 13 million traders from all around the world. One of the biggest benefits that you will experience with eToro is the chance to invest on a commission-free basis. To make things even better, eToro does not charge you with any ongoing maintenance fees and the company puts a massive highlight on its user-friendly service. eToro has multiple accepted payment methods that include credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, and certain e-wallets.
Libertex
Next up, we have Libertex, a platform that is very easy to use, which is a great benefit, especially for new investors. Not only that, but the minimum deposit at this platform is lower than the competition, which adds a lot of flexibility to you. The commission fees are pretty low, it comes with a mobile app, supports MT4, it is secure and trustworthy, and supports multiple payment methods, including PayPal.
Libertex allows people to trade ETF CFDs with 0% spreads.
Plus500
Lastly, we have a company that provides you with an alternative way to access the multi-trillion ETF industry. With Plus500 you can speculate whether certain ETFs will increase or decrease in value, rather than owning the assets. With it, you will experience certain benefits with Plus500 that you cannot find in the old-school brokerages. Not only that, but you also don’t pay any commission fees when using their services.
If you plan on registering at this site, the process of opening an account and depositing money lasts just a minute. Due to its advanced system, Plus500 is the perfect choice for the more experienced traders.
Things to Remember
Of course, when deciding to invest and when picking the right ETF brokerage company, it is important to know your needs. Be honest with yourself and your goals. If you are new to the game, you should place your focus on educating yourself first. After you get educated on the topic, you must start narrowing your field.
As you saw, there are plenty of options and industries to invest in. Spend some time to see which industry suits you the most. Figuring out what the fees for using brokerage firms are is also an important step. Finally, test the brokerage platform that you choose and get familiar with the process of depositing and withdrawing funds. That means finding out what is the minimum deposit and withdrawals, how fast are the transactions, what are the accepted payment methods, etc.
Betway donates newly-built borehole to the Ojuelegba community
Betway is expected to use the Ojuelegba borehole project as a blueprint for future projects in communities throughout Nigeria.
Leading online sports betting provider, Betway, has reaffirmed its commitment to local communities throughout Nigeria with the donation of a newly-built borehole to the Ojuelegba community of Surelere, Lagos.
Having recently opened the Betway Hub at No.3, Funsho Willams in Surulere, Betway identified the lack of clean drinking water as challenges facing the local community. In accordance with its commitment to give back to the communities in which it operates, the betting provider approached the Surulere local government to request permission to construct a borehole.
Speaking at the unveiling of the borehole, Betway Nigeria Country Manager, Lere Awokoya thanked local officials for supporting the project.
“Giving back to communities within which we operate is customary for us at Betway and we are delighted to make a positive contribution to Ojuelegba by providing access to clean water which is a major challenge within the community. We extend our thanks to the CDA Chairman, the CDC and the Federal Fire Service Surulere for their support in making this give-back happen.”
The unveiling was also attended by Mobolaji Mesuoye who represented the Surulere Local Government, Wemimo Odumosu, CDC Chairman, Ibukun Adebanjo of the Lagos Lottery Board, representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Nwaochei Genevive, Area Commander of the Federal Fire Service, FS Adamu Emmanuel and community leaders.
All in attendance expressed gratitude to Betway for their contribution to the community and urged others to follow suit.
“We have been clamouring for this kind of assistance,” said Wemimo Odumosun from the CDC Project Monitoring Committee. “I must tell you that what Betway has done today is worthy of emulation and I urge other corporate bodies and private organisations to come to the aid of communities within which they operate. This is a laudable project and I congratulate Betway for this”
“This project simply means Betway are not only here for profit, but to also impact on the community where they reside,” said Ibukun Adebanjo of the Lagos Lottery Board. “This is a great step. It is an action that ought to be emulated and celebrated. I think other companies should buy into this and be a part of it.”
Betway is expected to use the Ojuelegba borehole project as a blueprint for future projects in communities throughout Nigeria. Although the company’s focus has been developing and supporting sporting talent in the country, it understands that nurturing communities allows for an environment conducive to excellence.
The newly-established Betway Hub offers a safe and fun space for Nigeria’s passionate sports fans to experience the brand’s sports betting experience. It will provide access to various services including after-sale support, customer resolution, betting services, match viewing, free WiFi, gaming and more.
About the Betway Group
The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting and casino. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Nigeria.
Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment.
For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.ng
