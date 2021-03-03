Energy
LNG boss tasks FG to begin the monetization of Nigeria’s gas
Mr Attah has urged the FG to take the gas sector more seriously as the future of Nigeria’s energy lies with it.
The MD and CEO of Nigeria LNG Limited Mr. Tony Attah has tasked the Federal Government to begin the revamping and monetization of the Gas sector in Nigeria.
He made this statement while making his presentation at the 2nd virtual Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) Industry Multilogues, with the theme: “Powering Forward, Enabling Nigeria’s Industrialization via Gas.”
Mr. Tony Attah drew the attention of the audience to the hidden treasure in the Nigerian Gas industry which he believes is not getting enough attention from the government.
On the future of gas as an alternative energy source, Mr. Attah stated that the developed world is already keying into gas as an alternative to crude oil. Gas has proven to be a cleaner and more sustainable alternative.
He exclaimed that Nigeria is very rich in gas and yet poor in energy. Nigeria is the 9th country with the largest gas reserves in the world but makes very little use of it.
Mr. Attah went further to paint a clear picture of the promise of investing in gas using the success achieved by Qatar. Qatar is currently the largest LNG exporter in the world.
“We just touched on a quick case study of Qatar. Someone mentioned Qatar already from a poor fishing country to a gas giant and it took just 10 years, which is why we, as Nigeria LNG, firmly believe in the conversation and the narrative about the declaration of the decade of gas.
“We believe it is possible. If you look at Qatar from 1995, when they really went into gas development, we were just two years behind Qatar. So, Qatar’s first LNG was in 1997.
“Nigeria’s first LNG was in 1999, just two years behind. But then, within 10 years, because of the deliberateness of the government and focus on gas, they have gone to 77 million tonnes and we are at best, 22 million tonnes,” Attah said.
Mr. Attah stressed further the importance of the gas sector in Nigeria’s future. He recalled that the Nigerian Government declared 2021-2030 as the decade of gas. He pleaded with the government to take the sector more seriously as the future of Nigeria’s energy lies with it.
“Gas is the future. That future is now, and just as the Minister of State has made us to realize, gas is food in fertilizer. Gas is transport as you saw in the Auto gas project that was declared.
“Gas is life, as a matter of fact, for cooking, for heating, for existence. Gas is development in manufacturing, gas is power. Gas is everything. “We think it’s time for gas. It’s time for Nigeria to diversify and that is why we fully support the decade of gas,” he said.
What you should know
- Early last year, the director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Mr Sarki Auwalu confirmed that Nigeria’s proven gas reserve stood at 203.16 trillion cubic feet.
- Nigeria has the 9th largest gas reserves in the world. It is also the 6th largest exporter of gas.
- The Federal Government declared the year 2021–2030 as the “Year of the Gas“. It pledged to finally kick start the development and commercialization of Nigeria’s huge gas reserves.
Nigeria breaks transmission record again, hitting 5,801.60 MW
The TCN has broken its own transmission record three times in the space of a week.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced another record, as grid transmission hits a peak of 5801.60 MW.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman in a statement on Tuesday evening.
“Back-to-Back Peak Transmission, Yesterday, 1st of March at 9:30 pm, we hit a new HIGH,” he said.
He added that 5801.60 MW transmitted at a frequency of 50.09 hz.
“Next Level heights for the Power Sector. Kudos to all at the TCN & MoP striving towards stable energy for Nigerians,” he added.
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics reported yesterday that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit another record milestone on transmission, as it recorded a national peak of 5,615.40MW.
- On March 1st that the TCN announced it has broken its transmission record once again, after hitting a record of 5,584.40 MW.
Siemens Power deal: FG to collaborate with Egypt
Nigeria is set to collaborate with Egypt towards a total overhaul of the power grid and distribution systems.
President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Ministry of Power to work with the Egyptian government on an effective rollout of the Presidential Power Initiative with German engineering company Siemens AG.
This was disclosed by Mr. Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, in a statement in Abuja on Monday.
The Special Adviser revealed that the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, disclosed this in a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Ihab Awad, citing that the FG wants to learn from Egypt’s successful implementation of a power upgrade with Siemens AG.
READ: Plan to overhaul Nigeria’s Power grid attracts investors – Siemens
“The President had reasoned that obtaining more information from Egypt will enable Nigeria to maximize our agreement with Siemens, towards the total overhaul of our power grid and distribution systems,” he said.
The Power Minister said that the FG would leverage on Egypt’s rollout programme also and added that both countries would also collaborate on renewable energy, and improving other sectors of the electricity value chain.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the FG and Siemens AG have signed a contract for the pre-engineering phase of the Presidential Power Initiative.
- In 2018, Siemens, Elsewedy Electric, and Orascom Construction launched a 14.4 GW project under 30 months including the largest combined cycle megaprojects in Beni Suef, Egypt.
