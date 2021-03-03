Nigeria breaks transmission record again, hitting 5,801.60 MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced another record, as grid transmission hits a peak of 5801.60 MW.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Back-to-Back Peak Transmission, Yesterday, 1st of March at 9:30 pm, we hit a new HIGH,” he said.

He added that 5801.60 MW transmitted at a frequency of 50.09 hz.

“Next Level heights for the Power Sector. Kudos to all at the TCN & MoP striving towards stable energy for Nigerians,” he added.

