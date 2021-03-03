Energy
Nigeria breaks transmission record again, hitting 5,801.60 MW
The TCN has broken its own transmission record three times in the space of a week.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced another record, as grid transmission hits a peak of 5801.60 MW.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman in a statement on Tuesday evening.
“Back-to-Back Peak Transmission, Yesterday, 1st of March at 9:30 pm, we hit a new HIGH,” he said.
He added that 5801.60 MW transmitted at a frequency of 50.09 hz.
“Next Level heights for the Power Sector. Kudos to all at the TCN & MoP striving towards stable energy for Nigerians,” he added.
Back-to-Back Peak Transmission, Yesterday, 1st of March at 9:30pm, we hit a new HIGH!
5⃣,8⃣0⃣1⃣.6⃣0⃣Megawatts transmitted at a frequency of 5⃣0⃣.0⃣9⃣Hz💡⬆️ 🇳🇬
Next Level heights for the Power Sector. Kudos to all at the TCN & MoP striving towards stable energy for Nigerians.👏🏾
— Engr. Sale Mamman (@EngrSMamman) March 2, 2021
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics reported yesterday that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit another record milestone on transmission, as it recorded a national peak of 5,615.40MW.
- On March 1st that the TCN announced it has broken its transmission record once again, after hitting a record of 5,584.40 MW.
Energy
Siemens Power deal: FG to collaborate with Egypt
Nigeria is set to collaborate with Egypt towards a total overhaul of the power grid and distribution systems.
President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Ministry of Power to work with the Egyptian government on an effective rollout of the Presidential Power Initiative with German engineering company Siemens AG.
This was disclosed by Mr. Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, in a statement in Abuja on Monday.
The Special Adviser revealed that the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, disclosed this in a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Ihab Awad, citing that the FG wants to learn from Egypt’s successful implementation of a power upgrade with Siemens AG.
READ: Plan to overhaul Nigeria’s Power grid attracts investors – Siemens
“The President had reasoned that obtaining more information from Egypt will enable Nigeria to maximize our agreement with Siemens, towards the total overhaul of our power grid and distribution systems,” he said.
The Power Minister said that the FG would leverage on Egypt’s rollout programme also and added that both countries would also collaborate on renewable energy, and improving other sectors of the electricity value chain.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the FG and Siemens AG have signed a contract for the pre-engineering phase of the Presidential Power Initiative.
- In 2018, Siemens, Elsewedy Electric, and Orascom Construction launched a 14.4 GW project under 30 months including the largest combined cycle megaprojects in Beni Suef, Egypt.
Energy
TCN hits power transmission of 5,615.40MW
The TCN has broken its own transmission record twice in the space of a week.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit another record milestone on transmission, as it recorded a national peak of 5,615.40MW.
This was disclosed in a statement by Ms Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, on Tuesday in Lagos, she added that the TCN hit the record on the 28th of February.
The TCN added that the transmission was distributed at a frequency of 50.20Hz by 9.30 pm of the same day, as the TCN has broken its own transmission record twice in the space of a week.
READ: TCN: Minister of Power shares FG’s plans with new management
“Also, on Feb.26, 2021, TCN equally transmitted a new Maximum Daily Energy of 116,891 14MWH which is higher than the previous value of 116,121 42MWH achieved on Feb. 25, 2021 by 769.72MWH,” the TCN said.
Mr Sule Abdulaziz, Managing Director, TCN, said the company would remain focused on its goal to complete ongoing projects and undertake new ones as it strives to put in place a robust transmission and, despite challenges posed by vandalism and insecurity.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on March 1st that The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced it has broken its transmission record once again, after hitting a record of 5,584.40 MW.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]