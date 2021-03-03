Business
Just-in: FG approves establishment of SIM Swap centres by MTN, Airtel, Glo, others
FG has approved the establishment of SIM Swap Centres by Mobile Network Operators (MNO).
The Federal Government has approved the establishment of SIM Swap Centres by Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and also extended their enrolment license tenure.
This was disclosed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) via it’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
Shortly after a meeting of Ministerial Task Force on the NIN/SIM registration, the Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami explained that the decision was taken to allow MNO to open SIM Swap centres across all Local Government Areas in Nigeria.
He said, “Approval was also given for the extension of the tenure of NIN enrollment agent licenses for MNOs from 1 to 5 years in consideration of their satisfactory performance, subject to continuous monitoring.”
Digital Switch Over: Project must offer rich Nigerian content – Lai Mohammed
The Minister charged the Ministerial Task Force on DSO to ensure that the project offers very rich content for Nigerian television viewers.
The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has stated that the Ministerial Task Force on the Digital Switch Over (DSO) must look to include improved Nigerian content in the new Digital Switchover for Nigerian television viewers, saying the success of the project depends on the content it offers.
The Minister disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday evening by the Ministry of Information after the inaugural meeting of the Task Force in Abuja on Tuesday.
“Let me say, straight away, that the success of this project is hinged on content. If the content is right, the 24 million TV households in the country will embrace it. If the content is wrong, they will not.
”Even the purchase of the Set Top Boxes (STBs) by Nigerians will depend on the richness of the content offered. Before now, we either gave out the boxes free or at subsidized rates.
But now that the project is being commercially-driven, the sale of STBs will depend on the content,” Mohammed said.
The Minister added that rich content in sports, entertainment, children’s programmes as well as local and international news were necessary to attract subscribers, with the added advantage of non-payment for subscription.
‘‘We can work with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to have all their weekly matches shown live. I have no doubt that they will be willing to work with us in this regard,’‘ he added.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government launched a 14-member Ministerial Task Force on the Digital Switch Over (DSO) rollout across the country.
Lagos seals 35 building sites after visits to Magodo, Ogudu, Eti-Osa, others
This enforcement of its physical planning laws is being carried out by LASBCA and the LASPPPA on behalf of the state government.
The Lagos State Government has commenced the massive enforcement of its physical planning laws to prevent building collapse and illegal developments, as it sealed 35 building sites for various contraventions.
This exercise is being carried out by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) on behalf of the state government, with the team visiting several construction sites and buildings in Eti-Osa, Magodo, Ogudu, Gbagada Phase II and several other Local Government Areas.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was contained in a statement issued by Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Spokesman for LASBCA, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
He said the enforcement was to prevent haphazard construction from preliminary stages and to stop distressed buildings from causing havoc.
Abdulraheem said the enforcement team was led by Mr Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager of LABSCA. He added that LASBCA sealed a distressed building at No. 33 Oko Baba Street, Ebute Metta and dispersed children using the building as a school.
Oki said 35 sites were sealed for various contraventions including illegal demolition, construction without permit and failure to obtain necessary authorisation from LASBCA and LASPPPA.
Oki said, “The enforcement drive will be a continuous exercise.’’
The general manager appealed to Lagos residents to follow proper channels in processing their construction works and obtaining necessary permits from the state government.
He said the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to ensuring that buildings in Lagos state were designed, constructed and maintained to high standards of safety so as to avoid loss of lives and property, through the existing building regulatory system.
Oki said LASPPPA’s role was to ascertain and validate the approvals obtained by the various construction sites visited, as well as monitor layouts and development schemes.
He added that LABSCA, on the other hand, was for the identification of distressed and non-conforming buildings and inspection/certification of various stages of building construction works.
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government has for several months been on an enforcement drive of the state’s physical planning laws, so as to restore order and prevent the distortion of the ecosystem of the entire state and preserve the environment.
- This has led to the demolition of illegal structures that either did not get approval or did not conform to the approved building plan or physical planning laws in such areas as Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, Magodo, Ogudu GRA, Ajao Estate, Ikeja and so on.
