Shoprite on nationwide shutdown, as workers embark on industrial strike action

Workers of retail giant, Shoprite have embarked on a nationwide industrial strike action demanding proper information on staff benefits as well as terms of sale to interested investors who are on course to acquire the Nigerian subsidiary of the South African retail outlet.

A report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) suggests that all 25 outlets of Shoprite in Nigeria have been shut down by workers.

The report revealed further that the workers embarked on industrial action over claims of sale of the retail company to Palms Mall owners, Tayo Amusan and Persianas Properties Limited, without appropriate information on the terms of the acquisition, and the impact of it on their contracts.

The nationwide strike action which has seen 25 outlets of the retail brand closed today have been said to be flared up by inappropriate treatment of the company’s workers and issues related to the terms of their contract papers as many of them were to work with Shoprite South Africa until between 2035 and 2040.

What you should know