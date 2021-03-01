Columnists
One year after Nigeria’s index case, what has her energy sector learned?
A critical question is, has the Nigerian energy sector learned anything from the oil shock?
On February 27, Nigeria confirmed its first case of COVID-19 which at the time had infected just about 80, 000 people with a little below 3, 000 dead as a result. Exactly one year later today, with over 113, 000, 000 people infected and over 2, 500, 000 dead globally, the pandemic has radically transformed the way of life of the world. There has been learning across various sectors and a re-imagination of how things are done. A critical question is, has the Nigerian energy sector learned anything?
In early March, only about a week after Nigeria’s index case, the world was greeted by oil shocks resulting from the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, further aggravated by falling demands resulting from lockdowns, flight restrictions and the general apprehension about movement and the pandemic. Countries dependent on oil exports, like Nigeria, were concerned about the toll it would take on their economy.
Oil went to an all-time low, the lowest it has ever been in 18 years and many economies went into panic mode. It was not long before the Nigerian government removed petroleum subsidies at the tail end of Q1 as it was costing the country up to $2 billion a year. The end to subsidies -or what we assumed was the end, led to market-led pricing for petroleum.
Around the same time, the marginal field bid rounds were launched, with the various fees to be paid by prospective investors rising exponentially from what they were under the last bid rounds, and required to be paid up front. The country also witnessed increased divestment in oil and gas assets by major oil and gas companies. At the start of Q4, the government introduced what it called service-reflective tariffs which were about twice the initial costs previously paid by customers.
There was equally a significant peak in renewable energy projects as many were turning to it for succor due to increased petroleum prices and utility power tariffs. The Federal government also launched its solar power strategy to electrify 5 million homes with solar power. We saw a heightened commitment to gas utilization, with the Central Bank introducing the N250bn intervention facility to stimulate investment in the local gas value chain.
The Minister of Petroleum for State, Chief Timipre Sylva had also promised that gas-powered cars would begin operating in October 2020. In his words “The alternative we are now introducing is gas, which is definitely going to be cheaper than the subsidised rate of PMS”.
He went on to say that Nigerians were urged to convert their cars to dual fuel. Four months later, we are yet to see any auto gas cars ply our roads. There were also very swift moves to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) last year, and indeed many stakeholders waited expectantly for it, but the legislature failed to deliver.
Soon, the Federal Government launched the Nigerian Gas Expansion Program at the tail end of Q4, a month after the news of the country officially entering recession broke. The aim of the Program was to increase gas development from three streams- Liquefied Natural gas (LNG,) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
With initial reports of a vaccine rollout, the oil price that had crashed to lower than $30 per barrel last year began a steady and somewhat magical rise and currently has gone as high as $67, with predictions that it could rise to as much as $100, particularly with the release of more vaccines and easing of lockdown.
With things looking good for the country again, we see a return of the petroleum subsidy in the locked pricing of petrol. A return of fuel subsidy means heavily increased subsidy payments for the country and similarly an increased propensity for corruption and misuse of funds which has characterized Nigeria’s subsidy regime for long. We cannot claim to have learned much as a country if we think all is well, and we are out of the woods.
It would be counterintuitive to wait on another oil shock to begin to quickly diversify our portfolio and heavily invest in gas and renewables. Like the Biblical story of Joseph and Pharaoh, we should save during our “seven fat years” for the “seven lean years”.
This is not the time for Nigeria to sit back and gloat in its rising oil fortunes, but a time to invest in improving energy access for its citizens by funding renewable energy research, aggressively supporting a solar drive, entering into public-private partnerships for gas development and providing incentives for businesses working in the energy transition space. Perhaps climate change and the decisions made around it will be the next price cruncher for oil. Whichever way, we cannot afford not to be battle-ready.
5 successful ways to increase profits in your business
Constantly working on these areas of your business, you are more likely to have raised profits.
Most business owners are required to make certain changes to their business operations to achieve more profits. It is a fact that it is not possible to raise the profits directly, therefore, you need to increase them indirectly. It is not going to be possible without having a specific strategy in place. The only thing that is possible is improving the variables of your business and this can lead to an increase in profits and a higher bottom line.
Lead generation and conversion
A process that is used for attracting interested prospects to the business is lead generation. Suppose five people out of the ten coming to your business place end up purchasing the product or services from your business, you can try to raise the number of people coming to the business to fifteen. This allows you to make more money by increasing the profits by 50%. Lead conversion is a process used for converting the leads into paying customers. It is a measure of the effectiveness of your sales efforts. If it is possible to raise the conversion rate from 1 out of 10 to 2 out of 10 it is likely to double the sales figures and get you raised profits. There is no replacement for continuous sales training sessions. It applies to the owner and everyone that speaks to the clients.
Transactions
The number of independent sales you make to the customers you have acquired can be increased by raising the frequency of the purchases by say ten percent. You will thereby increase the number of sales and also rise profits by the same amount. Think about the things you could do for getting your existing customers to purchase more from your business and also make these purchases frequently. The size of the transaction and the profit you make from every one of them matters as well. You need to be on the lookout for ways of up-selling all the customers so that this person will buy more every time.
Profit margins
Profit margins could be the gross profits you make from all the sales of products or services. By finding out the ways of raising the price or lowering the cost of making the product and services without reducing the quality you will be able to raise the profits per every sale. All the money you save while holding the costing constant flows straight to the business bottom line as profit. Every time you decrease the expenses and at the same time, if you can hold the sales and revenues constant, money is going straight to your pocket as net profit.
Reach a global audience
In the modern scheme of things, all cities are turning into global economies. Therefore language translation services can be used for increasing the profits of any business big or small. It might be a good idea to translate the content on your website to reach a global audience. The global language services industry is rising quickly and can touch a figure of $50 billion by the end of the year. Most of these services these days are used by both private and government sectors alike. With rising globalization, the demand for translation is also increasing.
Customer acquisition costs
Consider the amount of money you have to spend to acquire every paying customer. You need to continuously be on the lookout for creative ways of improving your promotion and advertising so that there is a reduction in the money you have to spend to get a new customer. This will have a positive effect on the profits of your business. You can also try to increase the number of customers that come to you as a result of referrals from your existing satisfied customers. Developing single or multiple referral systems can impact the business positively and in turn, can help in making more money for your business.
Conclusion
When you are constantly working on these areas of your business seeking improvement in all of them, you are more likely to have raised profits. You will make more money and it will contribute to the success of your future financial endeavours.
Content as a viable investment vehicle
Nigerian investors from all cadres have largely overlooked content as a viable investment instrument.
Investment gurus have taught and continue to teach about the indicators that can help identify good investments. Over time, a comprehensive list of some of these indicators has been passed on to new investment initiates; a list that includes hedge against inflation, yield, and returns, risk level, liquidity, Concealment from Tax, etc.
Yield and Returns
For an example of the potential for yield and return, according to Wikipedia, the production budget for the movie Living in Bondage II was NGN 10,000,000 while the gross revenue at the box office alone was NGN 168,000,000. This represents 1600% (approx.) return on investment from 1 channel of monetization and surely, there are other channels and that is why now more than ever, content in any form, is highly valuable – because of the different opportunities to monetize.
Hedge against inflation
Surely there’s a hedge against inflation because it would still cost the same amount to pay for production services (nobody got a pay raise because of the rise in inflation) and so the selling price is highly unlikely to change. To drive this point home, note how the inflation hasn’t affected the cost of streaming subscriptions on your favorite OTT app.
How come Nigerian investors from all cadres have largely overlooked content as a viable investment instrument then? RISK – surely this comes to mind!
Rethinking approaches to investing in Content
Yes, one can argue that there have been huge investments in content, in the past, that didn’t yield. This argument wouldn’t be entirely false however it should be noted that in most of those instances, the actual investment usually would be in an organization or platform as was the case when Verod Capital invested in Spinlet.
Needless to say that we have to rethink the approach, making Content itself the primary instrument that’s being invested in. I mean, one wouldn’t have to buy a manufacturer to invest in transportation. Why then do we think that to approach investing in Content, we have to purchase the platform or the company, or even sign the artist, etc?
Proposed approach
Due to the fact that Content is an intangible good/commodity, we tend to approach decisions relating to it from a sentimental perspective whereas
Data and analytics should be at the heart of every decision around content investment. Ideally, the services of an analyst would be required. The ideal analyst will be someone with a good understanding and appreciation for the content, combined with strong analytical capabilities.
They can then help identify content opportunities that can represent a viable investment.
Structuring the deal is another factor that should be considered. Understanding the distribution/monetization possibilities around the content under investment consideration will also allow investors to make better decisions.
There are several ways to structure investments including Joint Ventures with the content creator where Investors’ Capital goes into Marketing while the creator provides the content that meets Investors’ set standard; Outright investment in the production of content is also possible. Etc.
Team setup
In these instances, the services of a marketing agency as well as an Intellectual Property/Copyrights Lawyer should be engaged to identify the best approach to structuring the deal.
This flexible approach to investment in content will also allow for budget control and oversight as the tenure is finite, at least as far as the expenditure phase is concerned.
One investment that would be interesting to consider under this lens would be Kupanda Capital’s recent investment in Mavin Global. While it is rather early to call, there’s been 1 commercially successful project – Rema, and a slew of other marginal projects.
Mavin’s marketing capabilities however put them in better stead to succeed – a factor that must have definitely been considered in making the investment because the PR announcing the investment contained details like Youtube total video views, number of subscribers, etc.
Written by Damilola Layode
