Shell Foundation and DFC mobilize $145 million for renewable energy in Africa, Asia

The Shell Foundation and U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) have signed a partnership agreement to invest $145million by 2025 in renewable energy in Africa and Asia.

According to Afrik 21, the two partners are strongly committed to investing $145million to enable them to support the African private sector, particularly small electricity producers who install clean energy systems in rural areas.

What they are saying

According to Dev Jagadesan, Acting CEO of the DFC said;

“The new partnership has the potential to expand the pool of investment opportunities that DFC can make by providing deeper connections to a portfolio of energy investments that the Shell Foundation has built in tandem with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Power Africa and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) over the past five years – and by providing information, co-financing and guarantees that reduce the risk of supporting new types of businesses in emerging sectors.

“We are delighted to work with the Shell Foundation to help companies grow through commercial financing, a sign of long-term sustainable development while prioritizing women’s economic empowerment and supporting economic growth as countries continue to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

What you should know