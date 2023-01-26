The United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has announced the 2023-2024 Commonwealth Split-site Scholarships.

This scholarship aims to target talented and highly motivated students from low or middle-income countries to pursue their PhD degrees.

PhD scholars are considered potential researchers or teachers of repute. Unfortunately, some of them may not have the tools or financial assistance to pursue that dream. This is why this scholarship is open to those who have the potential but can not afford it.

Benefits of the Scholarships

The tuition is fully-funded

A monthly stipend of £1,236 will be given to the scholars

If the scholar’s university is in the London Metropolitan area, the monthly stipend will be £1,516

Return airfare will be provided

A study travel grant will be provided

An allowance for warm clothing will be given if applicable

In the case of widowed, divorced, or single parent, the first child allowance of £529, and the second and third child allowance of £131 per month will be given.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be a commonwealth citizen- Nigeria is a commonwealth country

An applicant who has refugee status in an eligible Commonwealth country can also apply

An applicant who is a permanent resident of a commonwealth country can apply

The applicant must be registered for a PhD in any university of the Commonwealth country at the time of the confirmation of the scholarship (September 2023)

There must be a link between the applicant’s host university and the UK university

Supportive details must be provided by both

The professors at the university must provide supportive details that confirm the eligibility of the candidate.

How to apply

The applicant must apply to a university that has a funding agreement with the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC). Here is the list of part-funding universities

The application should be directly submitted to CSC by using CSC online application system

An application that is not submitted via CSC online system will not be accepted

The following documents are required for a successful application.

Copy of passport or national ID that shows a clear picture and complete personal details

Complete educational transcripts

Supporting statement of the supervisor from the home country

Supporting statement of the supervisor from the UK university

A reference letter from another individual.

All applications are to be submitted by 2 March 2023 at 16:00 GMT through the application link