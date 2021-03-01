Spotlight Stories
Nigerian stocks begin March bullish, UACN, BUACEMENT, AIICO rally high
UACN (+6.67%) led the gainer’s chart today, while NASCON (-9.97%) was the top loser.
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session of the week positive. The All Share Index improved by 0.33% to close at 39,931.63 index points.
Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.84% and N20.89 trillion, respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth was however negative today, weaker at 0.70x on 17 advancers and 24 decliners.
- A total volume of 543.9 million units of shares, valued at N1.88 billion exchanged hands in 4,673 deals.
- The most traded stocks by volume were WEMABANK (369.67 million units) and ZENITHBANK (20.61 million units), while both also topped value by (N529 million) for ZENITH BANK and (N240.32 million) for WEMABANK.
Top gainers
- UACN up 6.67% to close at N8
- AIICO up 5.22% to close at N1.21
- VERITASKAP up 5.00% to close at N0.21
- BUACEMENT up 3.82% to close at N74.75
- NEIMETH up 2.73% to close at N1.88
Top losers
- NASCON down 9.97% to close at N14.45
- CHAMPION down 9.92% to close at N2.27
- PZ down 9.43% to close at N4.8
- LASACO down 8.94% to close at N1.12
- SOVRENINS down 7.41% to close at N0.25
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the first trading session of March on a bullish note amid earning results trickling in.
- Price appreciation in BUACEMENT (+3.82%), UBA (+2.73%) and ZENITHBANK (+1.38%) moved the NSE industrial and banking index up by 1.47% and 0.25%.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages caution in selecting stocks, as market indicators show growing uncertainty in the coming days.
Energy
Oil marketers say petrol will sell for N230 per litre in March
Oil marketers have insisted that petrol will sell for as much as N230 per litre in March.
Oil marketers, on Sunday, said that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol is to sell for as much as N230 per litre in March.
This is coming against the background of insistence by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that it has no plans to increase the price of petrol in March.
There has been a reported reappearance of queues at filling stations in some parts of Lagos and Abuja as panic buying and petrol hoarding occurs in some filling stations.
According to a report by New Telegraph, the National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, declared that the whole nation had crossed the bridge and that there was no hiding place for a hike in fuel price.
READ: FG to save N1 trillion annually from petrol subsidy removal
What the IPMAN top officials are saying
Osatuyi said, “I have just returned from a meeting in Abuja. What I have observed is that many stations have closed down and there are queues in many places in both Lagos and Abuja. Nigeria has crossed the bridge, there is no hiding place, the N1.2 trillion, which was hitherto annual spending on subsidy, will be borne by the market.
“As it is, the prices of crude oil have gone up to $67 per barrel and, with this, the price of PMS will be between N220 per litre and N230 per litre. I was told by someone that the Group Managing Director of NNPC told them that the official price is likely to be N206 per litre.
“As it is now, all the stations that have shut down their gates must have heard information before they took that action. I want us all to wait by tomorrow we will all see clearly what will happen. There have been annual spending of N1.2 trillion on fuel subsidy and now that the subsidy has said to be abolished, that money must come from somewhere.
READ: Nigeria’s excess crude account falls to $72 million
‘’The money must be coming from somewhere. “NNPC is not an NGO (non-governmental organisation), there is no budgetary provision for subsidy again and instead of wasting it on subsidy, it should be deployed to other sectors,’’ he said.
On what can be done to cushion the negative effects of higher fuel price, Osatuyi said: “This plan to cushion the negative effects of higher fuel price should be the next important thing. The government can do the free conversion of vehicle from fuel to gas. This should be done to help Nigerians who will definitely be affected by this fuel price hike.”
On his part, the IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, condemned the panic buying and return of long queues at some filling stations within Abuja.
READ: Over 60,000 litres of petrol seized from smugglers in two months– Customs
While assuring Nigerians that the normal supply of petroleum products would soon be restored with the commencement of loading at various depots, Yakubu said the increase in the global price of crude oil has affected the price of petrol.
He said, “We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available in every filling station within a few days starting from today (Sunday).’’
What you should know
- The state oil giant, NNPC, had in a press statement on Sunday, assured Nigerians that despite the increase in the price of crude oil, it has no plans to increase the ex-depot price of petrol in the month of March. This is coming after it gave a similar assurance earlier in February, that it was not going to increase the price of the product in February.
- NNPC explained that the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship, to be concluded.
- This uncertainty has led to hoarding of the product by depot owners and some retail marketers, which has led to the return of queues in some filling stations.
- The Federal Government had in March 2020, announced the removal of fuel subsidy and full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, which will allow market forces to determine the price of the product.
Coronavirus
How to register for Covid-19 vaccination in Nigeria
The NPHCDA has announced guidelines to register for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, has released guidelines on registering for Covid-19 vaccination in Nigeria.
The guidelines were announced Monday morning in a social media post and they are as follows:
Step 1: Visit https://nphcda.gov.ng/
Step 2: Click on ” covid-19 vaccination e-registration”
- In the Registration Form for COVID-19 Vaccination you are to fill in; your full names, phone number, email address, date of birth, sex, the type of National ID you have, a residential address which states, the LGA of residence, ward of residence and preferred vaccination site.
- You are meant to also select your preferred vaccination date and time slot, which ends with a photo update.
READ: FG plans to purchase vaccines for N400 billion – Health Minister
After doing the above steps, you will receive a message saying:
“Registration Completed! …Your Vaccination ID is:
Your data is successfully received.
Thank you for taking time to fill the form, you will receive an SMS and email shortly containing your Vaccination No. and other instructions.”
What you should know
- The Federal Government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
