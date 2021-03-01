Sports
Police raid FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou, ex-President, three others arrested
Spanish police raided the headquarters of F.C. Barcelona, seizing evidence and detaining four people.
Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalonia’s regional police force has carried out a search on Monday morning on all the offices of the Spanish giants, FC Barcelona and reportedly arrested four people in the process.
The raid carried out by the Police was in search of evidence in relation to the “Barcagate” social media scandal that happened in February, where the Catalan giants allegedly paid third party companies to produce disparaging contents about some people including former players that are opposed and critical of former president, Bartomeu’s administration. A similar raid was also carried out in the club last year June.
The companies allegedly hired by the Spanish giants include I3 Ventures SL, NSG Social Science Ventures SL, Tantra Soft SA, Digital Side SA, Big Data Solutions SA and Futuric SA. There were allegations made that I3 Ventures SL were behind fake social media accounts despising as Barcelona fans that produced disparaging contents about the likes of Victor Font, the club’s presidential candidate. It also attacked high profile players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique and also former players like Xavi, Guardiola, etc.
According to reports, those arrested were former Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu; the club’s chief executive, Oscar Grau; Roman Gomez Ponti, the head of legal services and Jaume Masferrer, an adviser to Bartomeu. The decision to arrest them was not the court’s decision. The arrests were made by the exclusive decision of the Mossos d’Esquadra. The Instructing Court number 13 in Barcelona which is in charge of the case only ordered for a search.
The Catalan giants have been mired in political turmoil and debt prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and this further stains the club’s image.
The raid comes less than a week before the club’s presidential elections are to be held which is coming up on March 7. Three candidates – Victor Font, Joan Laporta and Toni Freia – are on the final ballot for the crucial vote.
In a statement, Barcelona has offered to give their full collaboration regarding the ongoing investigations.
The club stated: “Regarding the entry and search by the Catalan Police force this morning at the Camp Nou offices by order of the Instructing Court number 13 in Barcelona, which is in charge of the case relating to the contacting of monitoring services on social networks, FC Barcelona have offered up their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation.
“The information and documentation requested by the judicial police force relate strictly to the facts relative to this case.
“FC Barcelona express its utmost respect for the judicial process in place and for the principle of presumed innocence for the people affected within the remit of this investigation.”
Sports business as a viable investment opportunity in Nigeria
Sport is a multi-billion dollar industry, and it’s only high time we tapped into that space.
Often time, sports lovers around Nigeria spend hours upon hours soaking in foreign content to satisfy their interests. The likes of the NBA, Premier League, La Liga, Formula 1, and the UEFA Champions League have become products in very high demand on these shores, which has necessitated that these companies try to milk the benefits of the demand. Partnerships, incentivized promos and activations have become the order of the day, and it seems there is no end in sight.
Football as the king of sports has such a cult following in Nigeria that it is not uncommon for bars, event centres, bars, and hotels use football as a way of getting people to come around. They take it as a form of onboarding process to sell other commodities and services. It is a common joke in football circles that there are more Chelsea fans in Nigeria than in West London, where the English team originate from.
Nigerians and Africans, in general, love their sports, but it is quite sad that for the interest in sports, local content is not getting enough traction and leeway in the minds and thoughts of the average sports lovers. While the average sports fan can name at least 10 players from their favourite European clubs, the same cannot be said for local sports teams and this has been due to a myriad of factors mainly bad “packaging”, lack of relatable content, security challenges, and most importantly, lack of vision of the numerous business and investment opportunities that abound in sports.
This article highlights 3 problems and corresponding solutions that could make Nigerian sports content share same, if not more space in the hearts of the teeming sports fans that are all over the country.
Profit should be the end goal
Nigerian sports admins don’t see sports as a viable profit-making venture and this is simply inexplicable. Sports, all over the world is a teeming business that churns out profit when done right. The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League had a staggering revenue of €2.82 billion, with most of them from TV rights, sponsorship, matchday revenue and merchandising.
This begs a question as to why it is not a commercial activity in this side of the world, and this is simply due to two things: the lack of business-minded people at the helm of affairs and the interference of government in the day-to-day running of the sport.
Government should only create the right environment for sports, and the private sector should lead the drive. However, the major onus lies with the league body itself. Create the right product and see companies flock around you for sponsorships. Issues such as security, officiating, and hooliganism seriously need to be addressed. Fixing these alongside having a great product will bring the fans, and ultimately the profit.
Sports must not be a political agenda
Football, and in general, sports, has always been an avenue for state pride and regional superiority, but this should not be the main thing. The world is moving past this and we must also be adaptive to learning new things. While Nigeria practised a regional system of government, sports teams were used as a beacon and rays of hope of the good things that came from the region.
There was healthy competition, and while this was not entirely bad, it helped foster a sense of desperation that has taken new and dangerous turn in recent years. Sport has gone past this era; which means that sports should be seen as it is: just sports and not a tool to score cheap popularity with citizens or even as a form of empowering people. Sport is a business and must be treated as such.
Innovation must be continuous
The reason why the average sports fan loves foreign content is because of the endless innovations on offer. Sports is not static and should not be so in these shores. Advancement in technology must be adapted across board in terms of fitness, sport science, nutrition, training methods, coaching, and officiating. Innovation must be continuous, which is why the English Premier League continues to be number 1.
The Nigerian Professional Football League currently has a partnership with Redstrike Media to showcase selected games, which fans can access by paying a nominal monthly subscription fee. These sort of ideas will help a teeming youthful population rack up interest in the league, which can only be a win-win.
Final Thoughts
The opportunities in sports business in Nigeria are endless and cannot be wished away or swept under the table. Sport is a multi-billion dollar industry, and it’s only high time we tapped into that space. There is the market, the resources and the talent. We only need to get our acts right to earn the rewards.
Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Former Real Madrid Striker, David Barral has become the first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin.
Former Real Madrid striker, David Barral, makes transfer history as he became the first-ever professional player to be bought solely with virtual currency, Bitcoin.
Spanish third division side, DUX Internacional de Madrid, simply known as Inter Madrid, has officially signed the 37-year-old after teaming up with their new sponsors, Criptan that deals in cryptocurrency, The SUN reports.
Inter Madrid who are part of DUX gaming, eSports club owned by footballers Borja Iglesias and Real Madrid star, Thibaut Courtois, is yet to disclose the total value of the deal.
The Segunda Division B club went to Twitter to welcome their new signing and thank their sponsor.
“David Barral new player of DUX Internacional de Madrid, welcome to the infinite club! He becomes the first signing in history in cryptocurrencies. Thanks to Criptan, our new sponsor, for making it possible,” the club tweeted.
The 37-year-old, who made over 50 appearances playing in the Real Madrid reserve side, expressed his delight at his latest move. Barral has also played for Spanish La Liga clubs Sporting Gijon, Levante, and Racing Santander.
“Glad to join the project of @interdemadrid with eager ambition and responsibility to continue competing and achieve important challenges in my sports career,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.
What you should know
- A similar deal was when a Harunustaspor, Turkish amateur side, paid 0.0524 Bitcoin (£385) plus 2,500 Turkish Lira in cash (£841) for Omer Faruk Kıroğlu in 2018.
- Back in December, Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung became the first high-profile athlete in the United States to be paid in bitcoin.
- Similarly, the Mark Cuban-owned Dallas Mavericks became the second NBA franchise to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for both game tickets and merchandise.
