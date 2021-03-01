Greenwich Merchant Bank appoints Bayo Rotimi as MD/CEO

Greenwich Merchant Bank has announced the appointment of Mr Bayo Rotimi as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.

This is according to a notification made available on the bank’s social media handle, seen by Nairametrics.

As part of his responsibilities, Mr Rotimi is expected to provide leadership and direction to the management team and take charge in optimizing the company’s overall strategic objectives and operational performance, in a bid to deliver optimal value for stakeholders, without compromising quality and standards.

About Bayo Rotimi

Mr Rotimi is an experienced investment banking professional with over 27 years’ experience. He worked for various financial institutions such as Lead Merchant Bank and FCMB Capital Markets, where he rose through the echelons to become the CEO of the latter in 2008. Prior to his recent appointment, he was the chairman of the investment committee of ARM’s Discovery, Aggressive, Growth, Ethical, Money Markets, Fixed income and Eurobond funds with over N110 billion under management.

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent development, Chairman of Greenwich Merchant Bank, Kayode Falowo said: “Bayo’s track record and pedigree speaks for itself and offers a reassuring nexus between the corporate ideals that Greenwich is reputed for and proactive dynamism required to stay on the cutting-edge of innovation, product development and stakeholder satisfaction.”

What you should know