VP Osinbajo disagrees with CBN, calls for crypto regulation
The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has recently called for Crypto regulation knowing fully well the role Crypto plays in the global financial ecosystem as he opined that such disruption often makes room for progress.
Osinbajo also advised the SEC, and Central Bank of Nigeria in creating a regulatory road map, while fully appreciating the stance of the CBN, Nigerian SEC, and law enforcement agencies on the possible abuses of crypto assets.
The vice president further stressed the importance Cryptocurrencies would play in the coming years as they will most likely challenge traditional banking, including reserve banking, in ways the world hasn’t yet imagine, stressing the need for Nigeria in being prepared for such a seismic shift.
He also called for scaling up of government-private sector interventions because, “the task of national development requires that we fire on all cylinders, after all at one stage China was building 1.9m housing units per year.”
Cryptocurrencies in the coming years will challenge traditional banking, including reserve banking, in ways that we cannot yet imagine, so we need to be prepared for that seismic shift. pic.twitter.com/tbIR8eah2s
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 26, 2021
Why a number of investors are trading stocks through blockchain
More than half (56%) of Robinhood account holders are considering leaving the platform as a result of the fiasco.
The recent outrage by WallStreetBets over the temporary suspension of GameStop (GME) and a few other stocks has led a significant number of stock traders to seek other viable means of trading stocks.
Recent data retrieved from Fortune Magazine revealed that such fiasco which led to the suspension of trading such stocks by leading American stock trading app, Robinhood, has severely damaged its brand.
More than half (56%) of Robinhood account holders are considering leaving the platform as a result of the fiasco. 40% of Robinhood investors say they aren’t considering it, and 4% say they’ve already left the platform as a result of its stock limiting. It looks like Robinhood is learning the lesson Warren Buffett preached for years: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.”
Blockchain technology is already revolutionizing financial system services. This technology has made the need for a third party unnecessary in transactions or access to the stock market. Conventionally, buying stocks usually requires a stockbroker, paperwork, or a long list of financial assessments.
Unlike regularly traded stocks, tokenized stocks do not require any sort of paperwork or the need for a stockbroker as a middle-man, which makes them free from the stockbroker’s fees.
Tokenized stocks are derivatives assets. This simply means that the price of a tokenized stock is determined by the price of the company’s stock. If a particular asset is traded at a certain price on a stock market, the same price or a little difference in price will be traded on different exchanges.
Tokenized stocks are digitalized forms of a company’s stock traded on secondary markets. What this means is that Tesla, Apple, Facebook, etc. stocks can be traded on a crypto exchange. Trading Tesla’s stocks, for instance, on crypto exchanges makes it easily accessible to purchase anywhere.
Tokenized Gold, Silver, Tesla, etc. are traded on FTX Exchange and other leading crypto exchanges where spot markets and futures can also be traded.
What you must know: The group tagged as the Wallstreetbets is a longstanding subreddit channel founded in 2012, where many Reddit users discuss highly speculative trading strategies and ideas.
- The group has caused huge disruption to financial markets in the previous week, especially among institutional investors like Melvin Capital who recently recapitalized their fund amid its losing positions at Gamestop.
- Stock traders are becoming concerned that hot trending stocks such as GameStop, rising at such an alarming rate might lead to great chaos at global financial markets, in the long run.
That said, tokenized stocks are traded round the clock like crypto assets, though the flip-side is, they can’t be liquidated when the traditional market is closed.
Bitcoin’s bloodbath leads crypto market drop by $120 billion
The global crypto market cap is $1.41 trillion, an 8.23% decrease over the last day.
The bearish grip in the crypto market has led to heavy losses of crypto investors’ funds at the wrong side of the current trade, as roughly $120 billion worth of crypto assets evaporated into thin air within a day.
The flagship crypto that surged to a record price level of over $58,000 last weekend has now depreciated by over $11,000, as the present price shows that it trades around the $46,800 price level.
The global crypto market cap is $1.41 trillion, an 8.23% decrease over the last day.
- The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $151.74 billion, which makes an 8.97% decrease.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.96 billion, 9.20% of the total crypto market daily volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $123.76 billion, which is 81.56% of the total crypto market daily hour volume.
- Bitcoin’s price is currently $46,765.78.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 61.63%, an increase of 0.10% over the day.
- For the day, 130,475 traders were liquidated.
- The largest single liquidation order happened on Binance-BTC valued at $3.56 million
Other leading crypto assets that include Ethereum, XRP, Litcoin, Chainlink, Binance coin, and Stellar lost more than 9% in value at the time of writing this report.
In addition, recent data suggest that the world’s biggest digital asset manager has seen its $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunge by 20% this week alone, according to Bloomberg News, outpacing a 13% decline seen in the price of Bitcoin lately.
This suggests that after lots of money was poured into GBTC, as institutional investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are now taking their exits as the current bullish rally seems to have stalled.
Sell-off in the crypto market is likely due to widespread profit-taking by global investors, coupled with strong anxiety that leading financial regulators might clamp down on its reach.
Some weeks ago, leading United Kingdom financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets, and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.
“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” said the FCA.
That said, a significant number of crypto investors appear to be shrugging off the huge falls as another typical bump on the crypto path, and one which, no doubt, will likely see crypto trading volume return as crypto investors look to buy what many are viewing as a bargain to buy in what is still very much a bullish run.
