VP Osinbajo disagrees with CBN, calls for crypto regulation

The recent outrage by WallStreetBets over the temporary suspension of GameStop (GME) and a few other stocks has led a significant number of stock traders to seek other viable means of trading stocks.

Recent data retrieved from Fortune Magazine revealed that such fiasco which led to the suspension of trading such stocks by leading American stock trading app, Robinhood, has severely damaged its brand.

More than half (56%) of Robinhood account holders are considering leaving the platform as a result of the fiasco. 40% of Robinhood investors say they aren’t considering it, and 4% say they’ve already left the platform as a result of its stock limiting. It looks like Robinhood is learning the lesson Warren Buffett preached for years: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.”

Blockchain technology is already revolutionizing financial system services. This technology has made the need for a third party unnecessary in transactions or access to the stock market. Conventionally, buying stocks usually requires a stockbroker, paperwork, or a long list of financial assessments.

Unlike regularly traded stocks, tokenized stocks do not require any sort of paperwork or the need for a stockbroker as a middle-man, which makes them free from the stockbroker’s fees.

Tokenized stocks are derivatives assets. This simply means that the price of a tokenized stock is determined by the price of the company’s stock. If a particular asset is traded at a certain price on a stock market, the same price or a little difference in price will be traded on different exchanges.

Tokenized stocks are digitalized forms of a company’s stock traded on secondary markets. What this means is that Tesla, Apple, Facebook, etc. stocks can be traded on a crypto exchange. Trading Tesla’s stocks, for instance, on crypto exchanges makes it easily accessible to purchase anywhere.

Tokenized Gold, Silver, Tesla, etc. are traded on FTX Exchange and other leading crypto exchanges where spot markets and futures can also be traded.

What you must know: The group tagged as the Wallstreetbets is a longstanding subreddit channel founded in 2012, where many Reddit users discuss highly speculative trading strategies and ideas.

The group has caused huge disruption to financial markets in the previous week, especially among institutional investors like Melvin Capital who recently recapitalized their fund amid its losing positions at Gamestop.

Stock traders are becoming concerned that hot trending stocks such as GameStop, rising at such an alarming rate might lead to great chaos at global financial markets, in the long run.

That said, tokenized stocks are traded round the clock like crypto assets, though the flip-side is, they can’t be liquidated when the traditional market is closed.