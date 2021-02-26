Peter Obaseki retires as Executive Director from the Board of FCMB Plc

The Board of FCMB Group Plc has announced the retirement of Mr Peter Obaseki as an Executive Director of the company.

The notification is part of the decisions reached at the company’s Board meeting held today, 26th of February, 2021.

According to the disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adedibu, the resignation of Mr Obaseki from the Board of the company will become effective from 1st of March, 2021.

In lieu of this, the Board wished the outgoing Director well in his future endeavours and accepted his resignation in good faith. Other decisions reached at the Board of Directors’ meeting include;

The Board considered and approved the appointment of an Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to CBN approval.

It also considered and approved the Group’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as payment of Dividend, subject to the approval of the CBN.

What you should know about Obaseki:

Mr. Peter Obaseki has over 27 years working experience across financial consulting and banking. Prior to joining FCMB Plc in 1997, Mr Obaseki gained valuable experience in firms like KPMG, Ani, Ogunde & Co and some banks.

He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and was appointed an executive director of FCMB in September 2008.

Apart from being an Executive Director, Mr. Peter Obaseki also doubled as the Chief Operating Officer of FCMB.

FCMB closed trading with a share price of N3.03 as at the 26th of February 2021.