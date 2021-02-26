Stock Market
CBO Capital Partners, Blackman & Co. move to sell 25% of shares held in Ellah Lakes
Substantial shareholders of Ellah Lakes have resolved to sell 25% of their stakes in the company.
Ellah Lakes Nigeria Plc has announced plans to sell down a fraction of its shares held by substantial shareholders of the company
The company made this announcement via a press statement published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The statement revealed that three major shareholders of the company have each undertaken to sell down 25% of their shares held in Ellah Lakes on or before the 15th of March, 2021.
In 2019, following the acquisition of Telluria, the free float of Ellah Lakes was reduced to 13% as the majority of the company’s shares were consolidated. However, the free float of the company currently stands at 14.55%, below the regulatory threshold of 20%.
In a bid to bring the Company into compliance with the 20% free float requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, CBO Capital Partners, Blackman & Co, Osaro Oyegun who are substantial shareholders of Ellah lakes have resolved to sell down 25% of their holdings in the company.
Noting that the decision will help to put more shares of the company in the hands of the public, and resolve the lack of liquidity in the shares of Ellah lakes.
What they are saying
While speaking on this development the CEO of Ellah Lakes Plc, Chuka Mordi explained that the company needs to have more of its shares in the hands of the public, which is one of the reasons why Ellah Lakes is a publicly listed company.
He said: “We are working towards compliance, and we fully expect that we can achieve this by the deadline of 15th March 2021, so as to galvanize and encourage liquidity in the shares of Ellah lakes Plc.”
What you should know
- CBO Capital Partners Limited and Blackman & Co. Limited who are substantial shareholders with more than 15% stakes in Ellah Lakes Plc recently acquired additional shares of the company.
- Ellah lakes maintain a free float rate of 14.55%.
- According to figures contained in the Company’s 2020 Annual report, CBO Capital and Blackman & Co. Limited held 28.20% and 16.92% of the issued share capital of the company respectively, as of 31st July 2020.
- While Enotie Ogbebor and Osaro Oyegun, who are both directors in the company held 18.8% and 4.7% of the company’s shares respectively.
United Capital Executive Director acquires 2 million additional shares worth N12.4 million
An Executive Director of United Capital Plc has purchased additional units of its shares worth N12.4 million.
United Capital Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that one of its Executive Directors, Sunday Anene has acquired 2,000,000 additional units of its shares, worth N12.4 million.
In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the company’s secretary, Leo Okafor.
According to the disclosure, the recent deal which took place on the 24th of February, 2021, saw Mr Anene purchase 2,000,000 additional units of the firm’s shares at N6.20 per unit, totalling N12.4 million.
Meanwhile, United Capital Plc share price currently trades at N6.24 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Results from its recently released FY 2020 financials showed a 57% increase in Profit After Tax, from N4.97 billion to N7.81 billion.
Other key financial metrics recorded impressive growth, part of which played an underlying role in the declaration of a total dividend of N4.2 billion- a major improvement of about 40% when compared to 2019 figures.
What you should know
- Mr Anene had in November 2020, spent the sum of N3.75 million on additional 915,574 units of the firm’s shares.
- United Capital Plc is a Nigeria-based financial and investment services company, offering a wide array of services like investment banking, portfolio management, securities trading and trusteeship etc.
Sell-offs resume in Nigerian stock market, catalyzed by Ecobank, Fidson
Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was negative with 24 decliners and 14 advancers.
Nigerian bourse ended the fourth trading session on a negative note. Nigeria’s All-share index depreciated by 0.31% today to 40,095.49 index points.
Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.43% and N20.97 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 326.0 million units of shares, valued at N3.7 1billion exchanged hands in 4,567 deals.
- Across coverage sectors, the performance was mostly negative as most tracked indices finished south. The NSE banking, consumer goods, and oil & gas fell by 1.44%, 0.79%, and 0.15% respectively.
- On the flip side, the NSE insurance improved by 0.24%, while the industrial index closed flat.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was negative with 24 decliners and 14 advancers. LASACO (-9.68%) led the laggards today, while CHAMS (+9.09%) finished top gainer.
Top gainers
- CHAMS up 9.09% to close at N0.24
- ROYALEX up 8.00% to close at N0.27
- WEMABANK up 7.69% to close at N0.7
- REDSTAREX up 5.77% to close at N3.3
- PRESTIGE up 4.55% to close at N0.46
Top losers
- LASACO down 9.68% to close at N1.24
- FIDSON down 8.41% to close at N4.9
- ETI down 6.31% to close at N5.2
- MBENEFIT down 5.13% to close at N0.37
- UACN down 5.03% to close at N7.55
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the second trading session of the week on a bearish note amid profit-taking across the market spectrum.
- Downtrend was driven by price depreciation medium and large capitalized stocks amongst which are; ETI, FIDSON, UACN.
- That being said, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the account that certain market indicators reveal investors are taking some of their gains across the market spectrum.
