Arvind Pathak, Deputy GMD of Dangote Cement resigns
The Deputy Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement has resigned his role on the Board of the company.
Dangote Cement Plc has announced the resignation of its Deputy Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak.
In line with the disclosure issued by the company, the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement after accepting Pathak’s request disclosed that his resignation will take effect from the 25th of February 2021.
The Board of Dangote Cement appreciates him for his commitment and contributions to the Board, and also wishes him well in his future endeavours.
What you should know
- Pathak was appointed to the Board of Dangote Cement Plc on October 29, 2019, as Deputy Group Managing Director.
- Prior to his appointment as Deputy GMD, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Dangote Cement, a position he held between 2018 and 2019.
- Prior to joining DCP, he has worked in various leadership roles in the cement industry, he has 30 years of experience in the cement industry.
Africa Prudential Plc declares N1 billion dividend for shareholders
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc has proposed the payment of N1 billion as dividend to qualifying shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc, Nigeria’s leading registrar and a key player in the capital market, has proposed the payment of N1 billion as dividend to qualifying shareholders of the company.
This is in line with the resolution made at the Company’s Board meeting which held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, as the Board resolved to pay a dividend of 50 Kobo per ordinary share, amounting to N1,0000,000,000 (One billion Naira only).
It is essential to understand that the dividend recommended by AfriPrud’s Board is subject to appropriate Withholding Tax, and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.
What you should know
- The dividend recommended by the board of AfriPrud in 2020 is 28.57% lower when compared to the total dividend of 70 kobo per share paid to shareholders last year for 2019.
- It is important to note that the dividend declared is subject to appropriate withholding tax and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.
- However, with a share price of N7.3 per share at the close of trading activities on the floor of NSE for last week, the dividend yield of the company stands at 6.85%.
United Capital earmarks total dividend of N4.2 billion for shareholders
United Capital Plc announced a payment of a total of N4.2 billion as dividend to shareholders for 2020.
The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc, Nigeria’s financial and investment services powerhouse, has announced the payment of a total N4.2 billion as dividend to shareholders for 2020. The resolution was made at the Board meeting which held on Wednesday 17, 2021.
This information was contained in a notification dated 18 February 2021, which was signed by the Company’s Director Peter Ashade, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the notification, the dividend declared by United Capital on a per-share basis was pegged at 70 kobo per share, this put the total dividend to be paid to shareholders at N4,200,000,000.
What you should know
- The dividend declared for 2020 is 40% higher when compared to the total dividend of 50 kobo per share paid by the company to its shareholders last year for 2019.
- It is important to note that the dividend declared is subject to appropriate withholding tax and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.
- The dividend will be paid to only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, March 5, 2021.
- However, with a share price of N5.98 per share at the close of trading activities yesterday on the floor of NSE, the dividend yield of the company stands at 11.7%.
What to Expect: The Audited Accounts of United Capitals Plc will be published on or before Monday, February 22, 2021, on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This is in line with the option by the Company to submit its audited accounts within 60 days of the year-end.
