Oando shareholder wins court case against SEC
Engineer Patrick has been hailed a savior of Oando PLC shareholders following his big win in court on Tuesday.
A one-man army, Engr. Patrick Ajudua, an Oando Shareholder, took it upon himself to legally challenge the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a suit filed at the High Court of the FCT. The disgruntled shareholder, filed that the directive of the SEC suspending Oando’s Annual General Meeting is in breach of his right to freedom of association as guaranteed under Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and Articles 9, 10 & 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.
Engineer Patrick has been hailed a savior of Oando PLC shareholders following his big win in court on Tuesday, February 23. In a hearing presided over by Honorable Justice O. A Musa, all cases filed were granted in his favor. Engr. Patrick who has painfully endured the SEC’s infringement of his rights as a shareholder and an individual, for the past two years, was the much needed respite that the shareholders required especially at a time when many are grappling for survival following the country’s second recession in three years.
In 2019, the SEC suspended the AGM of Oando indefinitely. AGM’s are an important platform for the protection of the shareholders of a company, furthermore they are a legal requirement for all publicly listed companies. By being listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) a company is by virtue owned by her shareholders, thus ultimate control and the destiny of a company should lie in the hands of said shareholders.
Section 81 of the Companies & Allied Matters Act ascribes to every member of an incorporated company, who has fully paid for his or her shares, a right to attend all the shareholders’ meetings of such a company; and to speak and vote at such shareholders’ meetings. According to Patrick Ajudua, the SEC has denied him this right over the last two years.
According to a press statement issued by Oando PLC dated July 20,2020, the suspension of the AGM has also resulted in the inability of the company’s Directors to lay before the shareholders for approval, the Company’s 2018 Audited Financial Statements; inability to appoint auditors to hold office for the 2019 financial year; and the inability of the Company to meet its FYE 2019 NSE Filing of Accounts obligation due date of March 31, 2020; amongst others.
Presiding over the case, Honorable Justice O. A Musa, made the following declarations;
- ordered that Engr. Patrick as a member and shareholder of Oando has a right and freedom of association and assembly with other shareholders and right to receive information at the AGM;
- declared the May 31, 2019 letter of SEC to Oando sanctioning its management, as unconstitutional, null and void and violation of Engr. Patrick’s fundamental right to fair hearing and his human right to receive information on the affairs of Oando and his interest and shares in Oando;
- an order setting aside the directive of SEC suspending/postponing indefinitely the AGM of Oando in violation, breach and contravention of Engr. Patrick’s right and freedom of association and assembly with other shareholders and right to information from other shareholders and Oando PLC;
- an order restraining SEC and Oando from interfering with, disrupting and or interfering with the Engr. Patrick’s constitutional right of association, assembly and right to receive information from other shareholders and members of Oando PLC at the postponed 2019 AGM;
- an order of injunction restraining SEC from acting and /or taking any steps pursuant to its letter of 31st May 2019 or interfering in any manner whatsoever with Directors lawfully appointed by the Engr. Patrick and Shareholder;
- an order directing Oando to convene and hold AGM of Oando plc within 90 days of the order of the Court in compliance with the provisions of CAMA.
Speaking on his win, Engr. Francis Ajudua said: “A win for me is a win for all shareholders. The lingering delay in resolution of the conflict has brought untold hardship, financial difficulty and loss of capital appreciation on our investments. Therefore, we receive this judgement with humility and the pray that with all hands on deck, we can move the company forward. We plead with the regulators to give peace a chance and allow for a harmonious resolution to the conflict. The shareholder community will continue to protect our investments by ensuring a high compliance with code of corporate governance and integrity of the company’s operations in the capital market.”
The anguish of Oando shareholders is based on the erosion of value as a result of the drawn-out crisis. They remain concerned that the regulator tasked with protecting their investments, continues to do the exact opposite with no end in sight.
Airopay, Access Bank, Aisha Yesufu make GAGE Awards ’21 nominee shortlist
GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020.
The GAGE Awards 2021 has finally opened its portal for voting of digital practitioners who have emerged from the 20 categories. After 2 long months of intense nominations, the final lists of nominees in the various categories have been released.
Announcing the commencement of voting, the Convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr Johnson Anorh, disclosed that it wasn’t an easy task pruning down over 15,000 nominations as Nigerians made their choice on who best served them in the outgoing year using the digital platforms. The numbers have been overwhelming as in less than 24 hours, we have had over 1.4Million website visits.
Nominees for the Banking App of the Year are VBANK, GTBANK, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Alat by WEMA BANK. The Data Service Provider of the Year include; MTN, Airtel, Globacom, Swift Networks and 9Mobile. The Breakout App of the Year category nominees are; Airopay, WhotAfrica, Zoom, TiKTok, and Clubhouse. Online Comedian of the Year nominees are; Mr Macaroni, Lasisi Elenu, Sydney Talker, MC Lively, and 2019 winner, Taaooma. Influencer of the year category nominees are; Aisha Yesufu, Tomike Adeoye, Erica Nlewedim, Nengi Hampson and Pamilerin.
Other category nominees are Entrepreneur of the Year; Charles Oyakhilome(CEO,Airopay), Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi(Founder, Paystack), Tope Awotona(CEO, Calendly), Babs Ogundeyi (CEO, Kuda Bank and Chijioke Dozie, CEO, OneFi and Carbon).Online News Platform of the year has AriseTvOnline, ChannelsTv Online, Opera News, Punch Online, BBC Pidgin. Online Film/Video documentary of the Year nominees include; Bayi by Dianne Russet, Fishbone by Anakle Films, CNN Documentary on EndSars, the Critics Company.
The nominees for Online Campaign of the Year are *444# USSD campaign by Airtel, #ShotOnOppo by Oppo, #WearItForMe campaign by MTN and Dettol Hand Wash Challenge. Nominees for Website of the year include; Bet9ja.com,iselify.com, dstvafica.com, trace.tv, and medplusnig.com. Nominees for Content Creator of the Year (platform) of the year are; NdaniTv, RedTv, Accelerate Tv, NetFlix and PulseTv. The nominees for Webseries of the Year include; Shuga Naija, Skinny Girl in Transit, The Mens Club, Therapy and Call to bar. Nominees for Blog of the Year are; Nairaland, Linda Ikeji, Bella Naija, NaijaLoaded and Nairametrics. The nominees for the Best Digital Financial Platform include; Paystack, Flutterwave, PAGA, Opay and Palmcredit. Nominees for App of the Year are; TikTok, Microsoft teams, Zoom, Google Meet and Netflix. The Nominees for Podcast of the Year include; Pod Save Africa, Letter to boys, I said what I said, From Lagos with Love and The Irregular show.
The GAGE Award public voting is only restricted to five categories, they are; Online Comedian of the Year, Banking App of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, Breakout App of the Year and Data Service Provider of the Year. However, the Online Influencer of the Year category has been divided into the voters choice i.e the audience select their winner and the GAGE Academy choice which would be determined by the GAGE Academy. Winners of the other 15 categories such as Website of the Year, Best Digital Financial Platform etc. will also be judged by the GAGE academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators that are beyond the reach or knowledge of the generality of the public. The voting will be open till the 15th of March 2021 when the winners emerge.
GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020 by leveraging on the power of digital to simplify our everyday lives. The award recognizes, celebrates, rewards, and amplifies the eventual winners’ outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem yearly.
So Energy boosts customer experience in Ghana’s downstream sector
This is in line with the company’s plan to transform the sector through seamless access to top-quality product and services.
So Energy, leading oil marketing firm and Sahara Group Downstream Company has again enhanced customer access to unique service experience with the commissioning of the So Kojokrom Station, located on the Takoradi highway in the Western Region of Ghana. This is in line with the company’s plan to transform the sector through seamless access to top-quality product and services.
The new station which is beautifully encapsulated in the modern and vibrant colours of the So Energy brand, will serve both private and commercial vehicles in Kojokrom as well as other suburbs in the Takoradi Metropolis.
At the commissioning event attended by several dignitaries and employees of So Energy, Managing Director, Yvette Selormey launched the “one litre is one litre campaign” to promote the gold standard for transparency, quality, accessibility and sustainability in Ghana’s downstream sector.
“We have continued to raise the bar in the sector over the past 18 years and we remain unflinching in our resolve to keep improving the quality that has made the So Energy brand associated with reliability, efficiency, convenience and safety in Ghana,” said Selormey.
Selormey said further retail expansion would see So Energy grow its network of customers and stakeholders in the sector markedly to replicate the exceptional performance of its parent company, Sahara Group.
“Our parent company, Sahara Group, has over the past 25 years grown to become a leading energy conglomerate in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Sahara’s impressive growth trajectory continues to serve as a model for us at So Energy, motivating us to keep transforming the downstream sector in Ghana. We plan to commission 3 additional stations to give more Ghanaians access to our services, especially under the cover of our “one litre is one litre campaign,” Selormey asserted.
Representative of Sekondi Takoradi Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Afua Hayford said the region was delighted to have a new retail station in the municipality. “We are hopeful that with this new So Energy station will create employment for our youth and increase revenue for the region in general to help fund developmental projects.”
Selormey said So Energy is also driving its safe and clean energy campaign across the value chain of its business through strict applications of its “accountability matrix” that holds the company and all its stakeholders accountable to the highest standards possible in the process of Sourcing, handling, storing, transportation, distribution, and sale of its products.
“At So Energy, every member of the team is wired to play the role of business leaders for each function, thereby making sure that we achieve our collective resolve of leading the quest for professionalism and service excellence in the sector,” she added.
