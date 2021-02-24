Energy
Just-in: NERC to review 2018 Meter Asset Provider Regulations, calls for stakeholders’ comments
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has commenced the process of reviewing the Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2018 to end the seemingly perennial challenges with estimated billing in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by NERC via it’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
It tweeted, “@nercng is in the process of reviewing the Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2018. The link below is for the consultation for comments from stakeholders and members of the public.”
— NERC Nigeria (@NERCNG) February 24, 2021
What you should know
- In December 2017, in its bid to end the seemingly perennial challenges with estimated billing in Nigeria, NERC released the Draft Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2017 (“Draft Regulations”).
- Thereafter, following extensive consideration of comments from and reactions to the Draft Regulations, as received from relevant stakeholders, the Board of NERC eventually approved the updated Draft Regulations.
- Consequently, on March 8, 2018, the Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2018 (“MAP Regulations”) was finally issued under the common seal of NERC and became effective as the governing framework for the metering of electricity consumption in the NESI.
Price Watch: Nigerians paid less for Kerosene in January 2021
In January 2021, consumers paid less for a litre of Kerosene than they did in December 2020.
The National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) Price Watch report released for the month of January 2021 shows that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene declined by 0.64 % from N352.79 in December 2020 to N350.55 in January 2021.
Also, according to the report, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.32% from N1,175.59 in December 2020 to N1,191.13 in January 2021.
Consumers in (N441.67), Taraba (N430.00) and Lagos (N402.67) paid the highest average price per litre of kerosene while consumers in Bayelsa (N244.05), Rivers (N274.56) and Delta (N280.77) paid the lowest average price per litre of kerosene.
Similarly, consumers in Kebbi (N1,580.00), Nasarawa (N1,465.50) and Gombe (N1,435.56) paid the highest average price per gallon of kerosene while consumers in Bayelsa (N846.67), Rivers (N847.22) and Sokoto (N855.56) paid the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene.
What you should know
- Kerosene has remained an important source of energy for cooking for most families, both in rural areas and cities.
- In December 2020, consumers paid less for both per litre and gallon of Kerosene than they did in November 2020.
- This is a good development that the price per litre of Kerosene has been dropping since December 2020, considering that Kerosene is a product for the masses in the rural areas and thus their prices should be quite reasonable and affordable.
LPG: Nigerians paid more to refill 12.5kg gas cylinders in January 2021
In January 2021, consumers paid more for refilling 12.5kg of LPG than they did in December 2020.
The National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) report for January 2021 shows that consumers paid more for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) than they did in December 2020.
According to the report, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.56% in January 2021 compared to the month of December 2020 but decreased by 0.06% compared to January 2020.
The average cost of refilling the 12.5kg gas cylinder increased from N4,154.28 in December 2020 to N4,177.55 in January 2021.
Consumers in Cross River (N4,791.67), Sokoto (N4,753.42) and Akwa Ibom (N4,614.49) paid the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas), while consumers in Kaduna (N3,291.19), Zamfara (N3,565.83) and Niger (N3,675.00) paid the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were
Other Key highlights
- Average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by – 0.04% month-on-month and by -3.47% year-on-year to N1,949.02 in January 2021 from N1,949.75 in December 2020.
- Consumers in Bauchi (N2,480.00), Adamawa (N2,450.00) and Borno (N2,394.34) paid the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas).
- While consumers in Enugu (N1,620.00), Ebonyi (N1,707.12) and Osun (N1,718.18) paid the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas).
What you should know
There seems to be a renewed increase in the use of LPG both in the rural and urban areas, as an alternative to firewood and kerosene for cooking
In December 2020 as well, consumers paid more for refilling same 12.5kg of LPG than they did in November 2020.
In all Nairametrics reports, it has always been highlighted the need for government to make the product much more affordable to reduce the ensuing high cost of living for most Nigerians.
