Just-in: NERC to review 2018 Meter Asset Provider Regulations, calls for stakeholders’ comments

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has commenced the process of reviewing the Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2018 to end the seemingly perennial challenges with estimated billing in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by NERC via it’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It tweeted, “@nercng is in the process of reviewing the Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2018. The link below is for the consultation for comments from stakeholders and members of the public.”

@nercng is in the process of reviewing the Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2018. The link below is for the consultation for comments from stakeholders and members of the public. @MobilePunch @THISDAYLIVE @daily_trust @ProfOsinbajo @GuardianNigeria https://t.co/uHTeUa4dvS — NERC Nigeria (@NERCNG) February 24, 2021

What you should know