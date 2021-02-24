More Nigerians don’t trust government, fear losing jobs more than COVID-19 – Report

A recent survey has revealed that only 24% of Nigerians have trust in the government which is one of the lowest rates in the world. The report also stated that Nigerians have more fear of job losses than Covid-19.

The was revealed in the 21st Edelman Trust Barometer Survey Report on Nigeria unveiled virtually by Edelman and its Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate, Chain Reactions Nigeria, in Lagos on Tuesday, 23 February 2021.

Presenting the 2021 Nigeria findings with the theme: ‘Pandemic’s Ongoing Impact on Trust’, CEO of Edelman Africa, Jordan Rittenberry, noted that Nigerians are looking to civil society organisations and businesses to assist the government in uplifting communities and driving positive change.

The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer Report revealed that “out of the four institutions of government, business, media and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Nigerians trust civil society organisations the most, with businesses coming second.”

Highlights of the survey include:

Most Nigerians expressed distrust for the media and returned the lowest trust quotient in the world for government with 24%.

Nigerians overwhelmingly placed the highest Trust in their ‘employers’, and in the process revealed their expectations for CEOs and business leaders to be more pro-active in speaking out on societal issues (92%) and driving positive change (79%) rather than wait for government.

Nigerians fear losing their jobs more than they fear coronavirus, with a high degree of vaccine hesitancy revealed, as only 26% expressed readiness to take the COVID-19 vaccine when made available.

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said: “Distrust in government is not peculiar to Nigeria. However, the government does have the responsibility to up its game in communication, to demonstrate responsibility and responsiveness.”

Akande cited the acclaimed National Social Intervention Programmes, and the COVID-19 Survival Fund as some evidence of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s unprecedented responsiveness to Nigerians.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last month that only 68.8% of Nigerians believe Covid-19 is real. While 39.9% of Nigerians say they will take the vaccine, 63.3% are opposed to another lockdown, in a report by SBM Intel