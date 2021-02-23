Chams appoints new directors following the demise of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe

The board of Chams Plc following the sudden passing of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe has approved the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors of the company.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Company Secretary, Yetunde Emmanuel.

According to Yetunde, the Board of Directors of the company in a bid to ensure a hitch-free operation of the company’s segments as well as the oversight function of the Board approved the appointment of Olusegun Oloketuyi and Olamojiba Bakare as Non-Executive Directors effective 18th February 2021.

It is important to note that the appointment of the new directors is subject to the ratification of the Shareholders of the company, at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Board expressed heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, immediate and extended family of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, praying that the Lord grants them the fortitude to bear this difficult loss.

About the newly appointed directors

Oloketuyi has formerly served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc. He also served as General Manager, Business Optimization Division and Executive Director of Business Development at Skye Bank Plc. He also served as Deputy General Manager, Corporate and Commercial Markets at Polaris Bank Plc (formerly Prudent Bank Plc) and as its Executive Director of Finance and Enterprise Risk Management.

Bakare is a seasoned international lawyer with almost 20 years’ experience in the Corporate world, 15 years of which was as a practicing Solicitor in the United Kingdom.