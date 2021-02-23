Appointments
Chams appoints new directors following the demise of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe
The Board of Chams Plc has approved the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors of the company.
The board of Chams Plc following the sudden passing of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe has approved the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors of the company.
This disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Company Secretary, Yetunde Emmanuel.
According to Yetunde, the Board of Directors of the company in a bid to ensure a hitch-free operation of the company’s segments as well as the oversight function of the Board approved the appointment of Olusegun Oloketuyi and Olamojiba Bakare as Non-Executive Directors effective 18th February 2021.
It is important to note that the appointment of the new directors is subject to the ratification of the Shareholders of the company, at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The Board expressed heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, immediate and extended family of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, praying that the Lord grants them the fortitude to bear this difficult loss.
About the newly appointed directors
Oloketuyi has formerly served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc. He also served as General Manager, Business Optimization Division and Executive Director of Business Development at Skye Bank Plc. He also served as Deputy General Manager, Corporate and Commercial Markets at Polaris Bank Plc (formerly Prudent Bank Plc) and as its Executive Director of Finance and Enterprise Risk Management.
Bakare is a seasoned international lawyer with almost 20 years’ experience in the Corporate world, 15 years of which was as a practicing Solicitor in the United Kingdom.
Appointments
Diageo appoints Tom Shropshire as Secretary ahead of Siobhan Moriarty’s retirement
The parent company of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Diageo Plc, has announced Shropshire to replace Moriarty as General Counsel.
Diageo Plc, the parent company of Guinness Nigeria plc has disclosed that Tom Shropshire has been appointed to replace Siobhán Moriarty as the General Counsel & Secretary of the Company.
The company which ranks as one of the largest producers of spirits and beers made the disclosure in a press release published on its website.
According to the information contained in the press statement, Siobhán Moriarty who became the Company’s General Counsel in 2013, and thereafter taking up a combined role of General Counsel & Company Secretary in 2018 is set to retire in September.
Moriarty is globally recognized for her leadership role in the company through her valuable contribution to Diageo’s long-term performance, this earned her spots in the Financial Times list of top 20 global General Counsel, and also 2017 and 2018 FT and HERoes Champions of Women in Business lists.
Shropshire is a recognised expert in corporate sustainability and has worked extensively with the United Nations Global Compact. He is also a trustee of Comic Relief and has been named one of the leading minority ethnic executives in the US and UK by EMpower and The Financial Times.
What they are saying
Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo, said: “I am delighted to welcome Tom to Diageo. His leadership and wealth of experience in corporate advisory, M&A and capital markets, along with his passion and advocacy for sustainability, inclusion and diversity, will make him a great asset for our Executive team and Board.
“I would also like to pay tribute to Siobhán’s outstanding contribution to Diageo ever since the creation of the company in 1997. She has expertly led our legal function, supporting the transformation of the company with her strong sense of purpose and professionalism.”
The outgoing General Counsel & Company Secretary of the company, Siobhán Moriarty, in her statement said, “I have had a wonderful career at Diageo, supported by a great team. I wish Tom every success as he joins the company.”
Appointments
DEAP Capital Plc announces appointment of Interim Management Team
DEAPCAP has announced the interim appointment of three persons into its IMT.
DEAP Capital Management and Trust Plc (DEAPCAP) have announced the appointment of Mrs. Anastasia Braimoh, and two (2) others into its Interim Management Team (IMT).
This is according to a notification signed by the firm’s secretary, Yetunde Hashesin-Souza and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
The appointment is sequel to the resignation of the company’s Board of Directors on 31st of December, 2020. In lieu of this, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appointed an Interim Management Team on the 29th of January 2021, to oversee the affairs of DEAPCAP Plc.
The IMT comprises of the following persons;
• Mrs Anastasia Braimoh- Chairperson
• Mr Alhassan Sidi
• Mrs Gbemi Adekola
It is also pertinent to note that the newly inaugurated IMT would schedule an emergency general meeting, in a bid to constitute a new Board of Directors for Deap Capital Plc.
What you should know
- DEAP Capital Management and Trust Plc is a financial services company established in 2002. It offers an array of services such as to its diversified clientele, such as; funds management, capital market operations, financial advisory services, portfolio management, etc.
- The Erstwhile Board comprises of Murtala Aliyu who served as Chairman, Jacob Esan (Managing Director) and William Odudu (Director).
- As at the time of reporting this, DEAPCAP currently trades at N0.20k at the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It has a market capitalization of N300 million.
