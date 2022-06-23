Chams Plc has announced the appointment of Sir. Ayobola Abiola to the company’s board as the Non-Executive Director.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Yetunde Emmanuel.

According to the disclosure, tagged “Changes in the Board”, the company informed the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) as well as its investors of the recent changes in the corporate governance of the company.

About Ayobola Abiola

Abiola is an economist, banker, finance and tax expert with over 25 years of cognate experience in Investment, Commercial and Mortgage banking.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Development (West Africa) Limited, a real estate investment and advisory firm.

He was until recently Executive Director, Business Development and Treasury Services at Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), a position he was appointed to by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Prior to joining FMBN, he was Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fullhouse Advisory Partners, LLC, an Investment and Financial Advisory Services Firm which specializes in capital raising, project finance and investment advisory services.

Before then, Sir Ayobola Abiola had a successful stint with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, where he was at various times the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Tanzania for four years and General Manager/Divisional Director, Corporate Banking, UBA.

Also, he was at First City Monument Bank Plc where he functioned as Senior Vice President and Head West & Lagos Regions.