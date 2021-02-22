Columnists
Considering Absolute and Relative returns when investing
Investing must be done to meet a stated investing goal, in line with the risk profile of the investors.
Someone asked me, “what assets can I buy in 2021 to make the most money with no risk”?
If you have followed me for a while, you will understand that this is an incomplete question. You cannot seek advice on what assets to buy without an understanding of what you want to achieve by investing your savings. Your objective and risk profile determine to a large extent the type or scope of returns you will receive from your investments.
For instance, if you are risk-averse, you invest in Bonds that have a very limited upside potential thus your return cannot be expected to be similar to a portfolio that is invested exclusively in equity, which is risker but has higher upside potential. Thus when an investor seeks a return, it’s essentially a bet on investing in a specific asset class or a portfolio of assets.
Let’s briefly talk about returns, There are essentially two types of returns, Absolute and Relative returns. Absolute return is what the asset or commodity returned over a specific period, e.g. if I buy Apple for $100 and the price is $200 twelve months later, then my absolute return is 100%.
There is also relative return which is the difference between what my asset made and the return of the market or a similar index. For example, if I made 100% on my Apple Stock but the return on an index like the Vanguard Information Technology EFT (VGT) returned 10% in the same 12 months, then my relative return or Alpha is 90%.
When an investor is seeking a higher than the market benchmark return, he is said to be seeking Alpha, or a higher relative return. Chasing alpha is risky because the past performance of an asset class in the previous year is not an indicator of future returns. This means if stocks did well in 2020, there is no transfer of profitability, thus stocks are not guaranteed to go up in 2021, We can test this.
Let us assume I was an investor that accepted a higher amount of risk and invested in US equities, Bonds, Emerging Market equities even cash, what would be my absolute and relative return from 2015 to date? Let’s look at the data.
Sourced from various Funds: EEM, SPY, DJP, BIL, SLY, VNQ, AGG, EFA
In 2015, investors would have made an absolute return of 1.3% if invested in a fund that holds Large-Cap equities. Similarly, a -1.8% return in Small Caps, and a whopping -16% loss if he invested in the Emerging Market Equities. That 1.3% absolute would be significant as the world saw in 2015 a global stock market sell-off precipitated by a slowdown in China leading to the Yuan devaluation and a fall in petroleum prices. However, when compared to commodities, the investor made a relative return of over 27%.
What if the investor has decided to selloff his low absolute returning Emerging Market stocks and invest in Large-Cap stocks? Well, he would have incurred the transaction cost of buying and selling his EM stock and missed out as the sectors turned positive, returning an absolute return of 10.9% in 2016.
If the investor was chasing Alpha, he would have sold in December 2016 to buy Small-Casp because of the 26.6% absolute return posted by Small Caps. However, in December 2017, he would have to sell again and invest in Emerging markers which would have returned 37.3%. Then in 2018, he would not invest but hold in cash as the markets all crashed and cash returned 1.7%. In doing this he would have lost the rise in 2019 of Large-Cap stocks which returned 31.32%.
The impatient investor without a plan, but simply chasing Alpha will incur considerable transactional fees from flowing out of one asset class to the other. If the investor had agreed on a plan and simply stayed with equities, he would have returned over ten years an absolute return of 13.8%
The point is this, investing is not done simply to earn a return, investing must be done to meet a stated investing goal, in line with the risk profile of the investors. Expectations must be relative to risk.
Customers expectation and the Insurance industry in a new normal
There are more avenues today that people are relying on to be better educated and enlightened on insurance-related matters.
As we settle into the new normal, the insurance industry, which had seen much more challenges than other sectors during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to identify the opportunities emerging from the throes of the pandemic.
As alluded in a recent Insurance Report, the insurance business thrived over decades, providing opportunities for young people to be employed, longer-term funds for investments and infrastructural development and stabilization of the industrial and commercial sector through the prompt settlement of claims.
However, people who could be or are customers of insurance may have learnt and moved faster than today’s insurance providers could anticipate because:
- Most existing products do not meet the needs of customers especially those at the bottom of the pyramid;
- The prices that customers (policyholders) are required to pay are not risk-based and often, only corporate entities and governments can afford them;
- Insurance services are rarely available on platforms or in environments where people pursue their interests and hobbies, which would probably instigate them to enquire and engage;
- Many people are still not enjoying prompt and timely settlement of their claims, so others who hear their stories are hesitant in buying any insurance that the law does not require them to have;
- The insurance industry is slow in adopting tech solutions to improve customers’ experiences
Nevertheless, in different ways pertaining to how insurance is sold; how payments of premium and claims are made; the management of relationships between policyholders and their insurers and how regulators get reports, the insurance industry is now considered ready for technological adoption, especially digitization.
A Digital Experience as the Norm
Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult to win an argument that insurance could be sold virtually as the sales process required salespeople to meet prospects and answer their many questions before trying to convince them about taking up a suitable insurance policy. However, today insurers can engage existing and potential policyholders especially the youth population that are comfortable to exchange chats through mobile and online channels and have the information necessary for them to make their decisions about buying insurance.
This means that buyers of insurance can review and compare rates of different insurers, which they could not do before now and payments are made seamlessly on the same platforms within seconds. The turnaround time for insurance transactions are drastically reducing as a result of this while both the insurers and policyholders are becoming more conscious of value as the critical determinant of their relationships than just the prices at which the products are sold.
These experiences are beginning to stimulate positive conversations about insurance and the possibility that a new life for policyholders can indeed be real.
Connecting through Effective Communication
Quite interestingly, many people now understand why they should get insurance as our lives become even more uncertain while innovative solutions have emerged that can predict behaviours and actions of people in specified areas thus minimizing the possibilities of losses and damages.
As we begin to recover from the harsh effects of the pandemic and recession, Nigerians should be more aware of the need to protect themselves from future challenges by getting individual life policies for their families, education endowment to secure the completion of the schooling stage for children and emerging new investment products that would better respond to our peculiar macroeconomic issues.
Information about relevant insurance products have become more available and accessible to the insuring public and in formats that they can readily be read, watched, and circulated for the benefits of all. Some still argue that insurance offerings need to be publicized a lot more than is currently being done hence the anticipation of a new life, where communication will be more effective. There are more avenues today through social media platforms that insurance-related questions are being answered and increasingly, people are relying on this to be better educated and enlightened on insurance.
It would be interesting to see insurance companies leverage on this to connect actively on these platforms, especially with our youth population, who remain largely uninsured and unsecured for the future.
Building Confidence and Trust through Simplicity and Responsiveness
The insurance industry in Nigeria is evolving from one that is merely responding to COVID-19 pandemic to one which offers a new experience through digitization and inclusion.
When young Nigerians are able to download insurance apps that would inform, educate, enlighten and empower them regarding the risks they are confronted with daily, in a similar manner they do with other financial services providers, it will be clearer that the industry is ready to compete for the increasingly competitive economic space.
Indeed, a new life would have come to the existing and potential policyholders, but which insurance company will do this consistently? With an opportunity to describe the kind of products they would like and the way they will like to be served, young Nigerians would better help such an insurance company not only to deliver customized and innovative products to them but also give them unparalleled experiences.
This approach will certainly cause a major disruption in an industry that has not been customer-centric and responsive to the critical issues of policyholders bordering on claims payments; and the need to earn the confidence and trust of young Nigerians is now.
With the adoption of innovative solutions, a new life is coming for those that have not believed insurance companies can relate with them effectively and meet their needs, keep their promises, pay claims and deliver an entire end-to-end process that can be automated and offered as a self-service.
Ekerete Olawoye Gam-Ikon, MNIM, CPP, is a management consultant with a specialization in Strategy and Insurance.
Australian Open 2021: All thrill but no profit
A great event by the organisers but unfortunately the efforts, however, will not garner commensurate revenue.
After almost two weeks of hard-court action under the blistering sun of Melbourne at the Australian open, we have just finally arrived at the ultimate game of the tournament, the final match for men between the defending champion and 8-time winner, Novak Djokovic and the fresh and talented Russian Daniil Medvedev.
This year’s competition has experienced sporting highs and lows. The highlight of the women’s game was the success of Naomi Osaka, who has continued to dominate and cement her place in the women’s game by winning the women’s final, defeating Serena Williams in the semi-final and Jennifer Brady in the final – both in two straight sets.
The failure of Serena Williams’ attempt to win yet another Grand slam dovetailed into her emotional-laden press conference where she left in tears.
On the men side though, we were entertained by the outstanding and Cinderella-like run of Aslav Karatsev to the semi-final before losing to Djokovic in his debut season (the first man to do so in the Open era). Another is the loss of Rafael Nadal to Stephanos Tsitsipas. An epic comeback in a five-set thriller, with Nadal losing after being two-set ahead-one of the rarest occurrences in sport!
Irrespective of who wins in the men’s final, it has been a great event, with a truly remarkable effort in organization by the sport management body. Their effort, however, will not garner them commensurate revenue though.
The event organizers – Tennis Australia (TA) already needed to deplete its cash reserve of about $60 million to $80 million and even had to request for a bailout relief from the Australian government job keeper program, according to their 2020 annual report. This was of course triggered by the loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the sport may have experience riches of talent emerging and new breakout stars, but in terms of cold cash, the tournament organisers will end up in the red. Many things are responsible for that.
The first reason is the increase in prize money. The prize money increased marginally (by 0.70% compared to last year) to an all-time high of $71 million prize money, with an effort made to reduce equality of revenue, as the percentage increase tilted more toward lower rank players and those that crash out in the earlier stages of the tournament.
The second reason is due to the massive effort to achieve a sporting bubble for obvious health reasons which involves quarantining the over 100 elite players coming from all over the world in expensive hotels, providing biosecurity measures and other logistics.
The third reason is the reduced number of spectators due to the COVID-19 protocol only means there are less revenue from gate taking while the number of sponsors is significantly reduced with some even seeking discount due to the delay of the tournament from January to February (a delay that was necessitated by the need to quarantine players for weeks before the commencement)
But while the accountants crunch their figures, and count their losses, the rest of us can relax and enjoy the game.
• Dele Ayoko is a multiple award-winning banker, and a Chartered Accountant. He is the Chief Operating Officer of Nairametrics. You can follow him on Twitter @delexxyy
