Cryptocurrency

KPMG, CoinMetrics offer crypto offerings to support fintechs, banks

The alliance pairs Coin Metrics’ full-suite of institutional data products and infrastructure with KPMG Chain Fusion.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Crypto

Leading audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG, recently disclosed that it has created a suite of tools built in to support both fintech startups and traditional financial institutions that provide tightly managed crypto-asset services.

KPMG Chain Fusion is designed to support clients in addressing complex, foundational problems facing organizations competing in the institutional crypto market.

The technology infrastructure, operational mechanics, and inherent risks are fundamentally different from traditional systems supporting financial services companies and fintech.

KPMG Chain Fusion leverages a structured data model to combine data originating from blockchain infrastructure and traditional systems in support of analytics for business, risk, and compliance objectives.

Coinciding with KPMG’s offering, CoinMetrics also disclosed the commercial launch of its new product tagged as FARUM, which provides BitGo’s existing and future clients the ability to monitor and manage risk on networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

FARUM was designed to provide its customers with the tools to identify network attacks, fee volatility risks, and unusual network event risks, according to the company’s website.

Other functions include:

  • Alerts for network attack risk, transaction reorganization risk, fee volatility risk, and unusual network event risk such as the exploitation of an inflation bug.
  • View of past, present, and future transaction settlement.

It’s critical to note that both KPMG and CoinMetrics formed an all-important alliance many months ago, that paired CoinMetrics’ full-suite of institutional data products and infrastructure with KPMG Chain Fusion, a patent-pending suite of capabilities announced mid last year

Recall many months ago, KPMG’s United States blockchain audit leader, Erich Braun, opined that a business’s blockchain system should be developed with the intent to meet both accounting and operational needs to meet with accounting standards:

“SEC issuers will want to design blockchain technologies to support the entity’s internal control over financial reporting. Being able to prove how these technologies achieve their aims in a well-controlled environment is critical to a successful blockchain strategy. If the technology is not auditable, the immense benefits it brings, such as increasing efficiencies and cutting costs, may not be realized.”

Bottom Line

Expectedly, professional services giants are now taking a larger role in tackling new challenges in the market. Leading brands are working with several crypto and blockchain firms on ways to combat interoperability, regulatory challenges, and the development of the technology.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected] He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Cryptocurrency

Crypto market value hits an all-time high of $1.68 trillion over strong demand

Crypto market valuation breached the $1.68 trillion mark overnight before settling around the $1.58 trillion price levels.

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 19, 2021

By

List of Cryptos not worth buying

It was another big day for many crypto watchers in the crypto-verse, as the crypto market broke record levels. Crypto market valuation breached the $1.68 trillion mark overnight before settling around $1.58 trillion price levels.

Hence, the global crypto market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 0.28% increase over the last day.

  • The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $141.41 billion, which makes a 27.60% decrease.
  • The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.29 billion, 8.69% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
  • The volume of all stable coins is now $107.20 billion, which is 75.81% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
  • Bitcoin’s price is currently $51,319.34.
  • Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 60.58%, a decrease of 0.78% over the day.

Crypto analysts have cited the incredible demand seen from crypto traders, trend-following hedge funds, and lately the powerful institutional investors as among the reasons for such record gains.

Crypto assets are flying as the world becomes awash with record stimulus deals, triggered by global central banks using such programs in supporting the global economy.

This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins, and hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.

That said, the DeFi crypto market value currently stands at $67.97 Billion, a 22.13% decrease over the last day.

Cryptocurrency

World’s biggest digital asset manager, Grayscale manages cryptos worth $40 billion

Grayscale has had its crypto holdings gain twelve times since the start of 2020.

Published

1 day ago

on

February 18, 2021

By

SEC proposes rules regulating Blockchain and Crypto investments, About 33% of Pension Funds, hedge Funds now own digital assets such as Bitcoin

The world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, now has a massive sum of $40 billion under its management as of 18th February 2021.

Grayscale, whose publicly-traded crypto assets offer rich investors the chance to trade crypto on the equity market, has had its crypto holdings gain twelve times since the start of 2020.

Most of the massive holdings of the crypto hedge fund juggernaut include $33.1 billion held in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. That being said, Bitcoin’s soaring prices also helped the hedge fund’s holding valuation go up amid Bitcoin breaching the $52,000 price level for the first time ever.

READ: Investment bank with over $35 billion assets plans investing in bitcoin

What you should know: Grayscale funds are designed primarily for elite investors in buying and holding cryptos through the security of a regulated fund like it.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a traditional investment vehicle with shares titled in the investors’ names, providing a familiar structure for financial and tax advisors, and easy transferability to beneficiaries under estate laws.

Just recently speaking on CNBC’s SquawkBox, Sonnenshein, the leader of the world’s most valuable crypto hedge fund, stressed that Tesla was not the first big company to add the world’s most popular crypto to its balance sheet. He is, however, of the opinion that its example will be followed by other large enterprises.

READ: Grayscale: World’s biggest Crypto hedge fund holds $8.35 billion worth of Bitcoin

“You’re going to see a lot of other visionary leaders and disruptive companies actually realizing it has really moved from why to why not,” he said.

Investors are increasing their cash flow investments to notable crypto hedge funds that are prepared to pay a premium to buy and hold cryptos through the security of a regulated fund like Grayscale.

What you need to know about hedge funds

bitcoin train
  • They are firms that offer alternative investments to a specific type of investors (high net worth individuals), in a bid to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.

