Business
Corps members to benefit from health insurance – NHIS
NHIS has announced a framework to extend health insurance to members of the National Youth Service Corps.
The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has announced that the agency has developed a framework to extend health insurance to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
This follows a presidential directive on the enrollment of NYSC members into the NHIS scheme, with both government agencies collaborating to ensure that funding for the initiative is obtained so that it can commence.
The disclosure was made by Sambo while speaking at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, where he said that the gesture was to boost the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
He revealed that NHIS had been working with the management of the NYSC on the implementation of the scheme.
What the NHIS Executive Secretary is saying
Sambo in his statement said, “What I can say is that within the NYSC programme, we have developed a comprehensive framework. We are waiting for the disbursement of the fund to begin to cover them.”
While pointing out to NAN that the NHIS had been working toward addressing the complaints of health service providers that Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) were owing them, he, however, said that some of the complaints sent to the management of the NHIS against healthcare providers and HMOs were without evidence, noting: “when complaints have evidence and can be quantified, then the scientific value can be attached to them.”
He said, “There have been lots of complaints but last year, in spite of COVID-19, we embarked on an aggressive exercise of reconciliation between the HMOs and the healthcare providers.
“Before we embarked on the exercise, we said it in the media that healthcare companies being owed by HMOs should submit their complaints.
“We generated the complaints sent by the healthcare facilities that responded and set up a mechanism for reconciliation between the HMOs and the providers.
“Through the exercise, we were able to take stock of the total claims by the healthcare providers and by mutual agreement, N2.3 billion was assumed to be the uncontroverted money being owed by HMOs and we insisted that the HMOs must pay that money.”
The NHIS boss said that as at the end of 2020, the scheme was able to recover N2 billion from the HMOs on behalf of the healthcare providers by virtue of agreement, they negotiated between themselves and decided on the time frame to pay the outstanding N3 million.
Sambo said that forensic auditors would dig deep and find out if certain claims by the service providers were verifiable in order to resolve some contentious issues that are still outstanding.
What you should know
- The NHIS is a government agency established under Act 35 of the 1999 Constitution by the Federal Government of Nigeria to improve the health of all Nigerians at an affordable cost
- NHIS is to provide social health insurance in Nigeria where health care services of contributors are paid from the common pool of funds contributed by the participants of the Scheme.
- It is a pre-payment plan where participants pay a fixed regular amount. The amount/funds are pooled, allowing the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) to pay for those needing medical attention. It is primarily a risk-sharing arrangement that can improve resource mobilisation and equity. It is indeed regarded as the most widely used form of health care financing worldwide.
- NHIS also regulate private health Insurance operated by HMOs.
- Health Insurance is a social security system that guarantees the provision of needed health services to persons on the payment of token contributions at regular intervals.
- The Executive Secretary of NHIS had said that the country needs about N3 trillion annually to provide health insurance for about 200 million Nigerians, with the agency hoping to expand its benefits package to include medical conditions like cancer, which is currently excluded.
Business
We don’t know how much the Lekki toll gate makes per month – LCC MD
The MD of the LCC has addressed some of the controversies surrounding the proposed reopening of the Lekki toll gate.
Yomi Omomuwasan, Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company has stated that the company has no idea how much it makes per month from the controversial Lekki toll gate.
The MD disclosed this earlier this week to Sandra Ezekwelisi on “Hard Facts”, a radio talk show on Nigeria Info FM.
On LCC returning to tolling, the MD said that LCC is going back to operations after the massive destruction that happened there in October 2020 post-EndSARS protests.
“If not for the destruction and burning down of the facility, operations would have been on, since the event of 20th October.
“We were forced out by the destruction, even if we wanted to continue we would have been unable to because the e-tolling system was completely burned down.
“It’s going back to business. It’s not like somebody stopped us all along from tolling. It’s strictly on account of the fact that we were just unable because of lack of facility,” he said.
READ: LCC confirms perimiter cameras were not removed from Lekki Toll
On the level of damage to the facility
“For the few days we have been there, we have seen the e-tolling system was damaged, all the physical devices were burnt down, (and) that is a lot of money, no thanks to the dollar.
“We also had a lot of our vehicles burnt down, the cabling system, the connectivity that is physical in nature were all burnt down.”
Timeline to resumed activities
“The way we have built the comeback plans is to re-evaluate and estimate the asset that has been burnt down, once it done, we will approach the insurance companies. And we will go on to do e-tolling procurement, (and) that could take the next 4 months for us to get back to tolling.”
READ: FG reacts to CNN report, describes Lekki shooting as massacre without bodies
On LCC leaving the tolls unmanned until the #EndSARS panel is done
Omomuwasan said the company does not agree to that but maintains, “We are not part of the EndSARS issue. We are just a company operating and working, on its own.
“Then all of a sudden we find out you have been forced out of your location. The event has been cleared, for us it means we can go back. We have nothing to do with the protests, we don’t see any reason why we should leave the plaza unmanned. We are the victims, we had nothing to do with the protest and were burnt down.”
On the debt left for LCC
The MD said the company has about N12 billion in local debt and $31 million in foreign debt.
“This was used to build the road and it has to be repaid,” he said.
READ: Lagos judicial panel rejects LCC’s request to take back Lekki Tollgate
On Lagos paying off LCC’s debt in 2013
“I do not know the source of your information. Coincidentally, what the state said was that the shareholders of the private company were bought out, not the debt agreement continued”.
On LCC monthly revenue
Omomuwasan said, “I never said we lost N2.5 billion, what we may have lost is in 2 forms; the loss from facility burnt, and the loss from inability to collect tolls.
“I never told anybody to say this is the loss that was incurred. The N2.5 billion was about the facility that was damaged.
“We do not have a figure to how much we have lost monthly, we do not know how much we make per month.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier that Omomuwasan noted that not returning to full operations within the shortest possible time would result in loss of jobs for the LCC’s over 500 direct staff and thousands of others across its business value chain.
Business
Nigeria secures $1.2 billion loan from Brazil for agriculture modernization
Nigeria has signed an MOU with the Development Bank of Brazil for agriculture modernization.
The Federal Government has signed a fresh $1.2 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Development Bank of Brazil for agriculture modernization in Nigeria.
According to a report by the Guardian, the Nigerian government intends to improve agriculture mechanization and set up modern agro centers across the country with the credit facility.
The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Kwasari addressed newsmen in Abuja on the loan agreement.
READ: Lagos multi-billion naira 32MT per hour rice mill to be completed by Q1 2021
Nature of loan
- The loan is a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the Brazilian Government, and would be guaranteed by the Islamic Development Bank and Islamic Corporation of Insurance for Export Credit.
- The credit facility is called “the Green Imperative Project “(GIP) and would last a period of 15 years
- The credit facility is needed by the FG to tackle the two key areas lacking in the Nigerian Agric sector. Agricultural modernization and agro-processing.
- The credit facility is expected to inject a $1.2bn foreign direct investment at a 3% interest rate over a 15-year period giving
READ: AfDB and Japan sign $668.1 million loan agreement
Credit Facility: A credit facility is a type of loan made in a business or corporate finance context. It allows the borrowing business to take out money over an extended period of time rather than reapplying for a loan each time it needs money.
In effect, a credit facility lets a company take out an umbrella loan for generating capital over an extended period of time.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]